Kate Middleton looked effortlessly chic at the rugby in a £65 Zara blazer - and you can still buy it!
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer was the perfect high-class look as the Princess of Wales stepped out in Marseille for the World Cup
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer was the perfect upscale professional look as she stepped out at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille for the World Cup.
On October 15, the Princess of Wales was among the spectators at the England v Fiji: Quarter Final at the Rugby World Cup France 2023. The Princess looked incredible as she wore an upscale professional look, including tailored black trousers, heel boots and a textured off-white double-breasted blazer.
The Princess's looked chic in one of the best blazers we've seen this season which is right in line with the autumn/ winter trends of 2023. The blazer was purchased from the High Street brand, Zara, and is still available to purchase for £65. For the wealthy Princess, this is an incredibly affordable purchase and a look that is easy to replicate.
Textured Double Breasted Blazer, £65.99 | Zara
Blazer featuring a lapel collar and long sleeves with shoulder pads. Featuring front pockets with flaps and double-breasted front fastening with textured gold buttons.
Completing her look, the Princess wore a Chanel quilted cross-body bag that she perched on her shoulder and was visible when she visited the players in their changing room after the match. The Princess also wore a Cartier watch and a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete this upscale ensemble. The combination of high street and designer items showed how versatile the future Queen's wardrobe is, and how effective her stylists are at creating a look from a range of brands.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to social media to complement her style. "Princess of Wales looks so chic," said one commenter on Instagram. "Princess Catherine is looking sharp 👏👌," added another. "Princess looks stunning as always," said a third.
Others suggested it was just lovely to see the royals at the match, and referenced that Prince William and Prince George attended the Welsh match the day before. "Lovely to see the Prince & Princess of Wales & son George supporting the Rugby at the weekend ✨🏉✨👏👏👏," said one royal fan.
