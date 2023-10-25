We’re taking lessons from Queen Maxima’s white shirt styling this autumn and you’ll love the burnt orange tones of her maxi skirt.

When it comes to the best shirts it’s hard to beat a white shirt for its versatility and elegance and the European royals know how to take this staple to the next level. Queen Letizia’s silk shirt with its on-trend French tuck was a stand-out off-duty look of the summer but Queen Maxima’s white shirt styling for an official visit to Kenya just delivered a masterclass in how to dress this piece up for autumn.

The Queen of the Netherlands visited Nairobi in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. She went to receive a UN report on Digital Financial Inclusion on 24th October and her outfit was the perfect blend of formal and fun.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Queen Maxima’s white shirt was as classic as it’s possible to be and featured a simple smart collar and long, cuffed sleeves. This is a piece that would look gorgeous with everything from a pair of the most comfortable jeans to a statement leather pencil skirt or sequined skirt for a more festive feel as the party season approaches.

With autumn very much here at the moment, though, it’s Her Majesty’s bold maxi skirt and belt that’s caught our eye with its gorgeous tones. She showcased how to effortlessly blend a work-wear chic shirt with more playful additions with this combination.

The Etro silk crepe skirt featured a stunning A-line shape and fell dramatically to the floor. This provided the movement of a summer dress without being too much and the paisley-style pattern incorporated burnt orange, white, silvery grey and softer orange hues.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

This was echoed in Queen Maxima’s choice of waist belt which was a vivid orange and accentuated her silhouette. Separating Queen Maxima’s white shirt from her skirt, this pop of orange at her waist added structure to the look and made it seem even more fashion-forward and polished.

Her clutch bag and suede strap sandals worked perfectly with the belt and skirt. Although Queen Maxima opted for sandals in the warmer Kenyan weather, this timeless look would be just as stunning in colder temperatures paired with some tan knee high or ankle boots. Alternatively, change up the white shirt for a black shirt and add a pair of tights, black boots and a matching coat for an equally elegant take on Her Majesty’s outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Both her fingernails and toenails were painted a bold red-orange to match her skirt and Queen Maxima allowed her shirt and maxi skirt combination to do all the talking, keeping her blonde tresses tied back away from her face. Her make-up was fresh and glowy, with a pair of orange, beaded hoop earrings continuing the autumnal orange theme.

Her choice to style her white shirt with these orange-orientated pieces comes just a few days after Queen Maxima’s copper leaf earrings and firework-inspired co-ord showed her fully embracing this colour. It’s a shift away from the bright red that is one of the autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, but a great way to add a bit more vibrancy to your outfits without being quite as daring and orange pairs so gorgeously with so many neutral tones - and classic pieces like a white shirt!

