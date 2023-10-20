Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and firework-inspired co-rd are the festive sparkly look we've been dreaming of

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked incredible on October 19 as she stepped out for a concert in Johannesburg.

Queen Maxima looked wonderful as she and the King stepped out with Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa for the second day of their tour of South Africa. The royal couple attended a Performance at the Staatstheater and dressed up for this high-class occasion.

The Queen of the Netherlands wore a sparkling top and skirt from the couture brand, Maison Natan. The sparking sequined firework style dress was in a stylish copper shade that's so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023. She paired this look with a pair of mango metallic pumps from the brand Gianvito Rossi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most incredible part of her look was the Queen's statement leaf style earrings that perfectly matched her copper ensemble and added the perfect seasonal style to this look. The Queen's earrings were the Autumn Coloured 18K gold and aluminium Geranium Leaf clip-on earrings from JAR Jewelry.

Although they are stunning, these earrings are rather expensive and perhaps not the best purchase for the everyday shopper. However, there are plenty of stores that sell very similar pieces that are far more affordable and just as chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arewa Earrings Visit Site RRP: £50 | Wolf & Badger. Arewa means 'beautiful' in Yoruba. Their gorgeous leaf aesthetic and unique design is granted to add beauty to your lobes. Underwater Earrings Visit Site RRP: £82 | Wolf & Badger. Underwater earrings is great for your summer style resembling sea; underwater world and corals. And great for wearing in the winter, with its flowery, artsy, cool look. Timeless jewellery which also blinks an eye to Matisse with an elegant touch. Gold Maple Leaf Earrings Visit Site RRP: £144 | Wolf & Badger. These gold earrings are handmade with 22K gold plated brass. These nickel free earrings are for pierced ears. They come as a pair with both butterfly and silicone earring backs.

A post from the Royal Instagram account revealed that the couple are ending their tour of South Africa on Friday, October 20. In English, the caption of the post read, "The life stories of five dancers from the South African city of Soweto are at the centre of the performance 'Unbreakable'. In a combination of play, African dance styles, music and visuals, they tell about the path they have walked."

"As a sign of appreciation for the hospitality offered, the Royal Couple offers the President of South Africa the performance at the State Theatre in Pretoria. The performance is performed by Lloyds company with Dutch musicians and the South African dancers of the Soweto Skeleton Movers. After the show the Royal Couple leaves for Cape Town. Tomorrow is the last day of the state visit to South Africa," the post concluded.