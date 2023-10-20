Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and firework-inspired co-rd are the festive sparkly look we've been dreaming of
Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and her matching sequined co-ord skirt and top are the perfect autumn glamour style we want to copy
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked incredible on October 19 as she stepped out for a concert in Johannesburg.
Queen Maxima looked wonderful as she and the King stepped out with Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa for the second day of their tour of South Africa. The royal couple attended a Performance at the Staatstheater and dressed up for this high-class occasion.
The Queen of the Netherlands wore a sparkling top and skirt from the couture brand, Maison Natan. The sparking sequined firework style dress was in a stylish copper shade that's so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023. She paired this look with a pair of mango metallic pumps from the brand Gianvito Rossi.
The most incredible part of her look was the Queen's statement leaf style earrings that perfectly matched her copper ensemble and added the perfect seasonal style to this look. The Queen's earrings were the Autumn Coloured 18K gold and aluminium Geranium Leaf clip-on earrings from JAR Jewelry.
Although they are stunning, these earrings are rather expensive and perhaps not the best purchase for the everyday shopper. However, there are plenty of stores that sell very similar pieces that are far more affordable and just as chic.
RRP: £50 | Wolf & Badger. Arewa means 'beautiful' in Yoruba. Their gorgeous leaf aesthetic and unique design is granted to add beauty to your lobes.
RRP: £82 | Wolf & Badger. Underwater earrings is great for your summer style resembling sea; underwater world and corals. And great for wearing in the winter, with its flowery, artsy, cool look. Timeless jewellery which also blinks an eye to Matisse with an elegant touch.
A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis)
A photo posted by on
A post from the Royal Instagram account revealed that the couple are ending their tour of South Africa on Friday, October 20. In English, the caption of the post read, "The life stories of five dancers from the South African city of Soweto are at the centre of the performance 'Unbreakable'. In a combination of play, African dance styles, music and visuals, they tell about the path they have walked."
"As a sign of appreciation for the hospitality offered, the Royal Couple offers the President of South Africa the performance at the State Theatre in Pretoria. The performance is performed by Lloyds company with Dutch musicians and the South African dancers of the Soweto Skeleton Movers. After the show the Royal Couple leaves for Cape Town. Tomorrow is the last day of the state visit to South Africa," the post concluded.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
You'll want to see Princess Anne's chic silk scarf and white shift dress combination plus the bold accessory choice she made
Princess Anne's silk scarf featured fabulous pastel tones and helped to level up the elegance of her neutral-toned outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The best primers to create a better base, for all skin types
Our beauty team rounds up the best primers for pristine makeup and healthy-looking skin, for every budget and complexion concern.
By Annie Milroy Published
-
Queen Maxima's navy trench and tangerine accessories made the perfect upscale look as she landed in South Africa
Queen Maxima's navy trench coat dress and her bright orange accessories were the perfect combination as the King and Queen arrived in Africa
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's red wine nails and all beige co-ord was the perfect quiet luxury look
Queen Maxima's red wine nails were the perfect pop of colour as the Queen of the Netherlands stepped out in an all-beige ensemble
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima steps out in the perfect knee-high boots - and they're super easy to shop!
Queen Maxima's knee-high boots were the most perfect and on-trend autumn boots - and here's how you can shop them on the high street
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's ultra autumnal dress with easy-to-copy statement red shoes and clutch makes a bold statement
Queen Maxima's autumnal dress and red accessories made a statement as the royal stepped out for two important engagements in Amsterdam
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's navy jumpsuit with ruby red pumps and oversized earrings makes a statement
Queen Maxima's navy jumpsuit and bold accessories made a perfect autumn ensemble as Her Majesty attends a key engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
We're totally fawning over Queen Maxima's stylish pink and gold look
Queen Maxima is just one of many European royals who are constantly killing the fashion game
By Madeline Merinuk Published