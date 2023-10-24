Queen Maxima's neon yellow co-ord and daisy earrings are giving us major bold outfit inspiration

Queen Maxima just rocked a bright yellow co-ord, complete with some very stylish and statement accessories - including a pair of daisy earrings!

Despite offering us a plethora of autumn fashion trend inspiration, what with that green leather skirt and stiletto look to her knee-high boots, Queen Maxima just hopped on Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia's go-to styling trick, with a chic, monochromatic suit look.

Rather than rocking another muted and autumnal shade the royal instead opted for 'dopamine dressing,' with a vibrant, mustard-yellow co-ord - and we've found the perfect pieces to recreate her sunny attire.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Patrick van Katwijk)

Mango 100% Cotton Crop Shirt View at Mango RRP: £29.99 | This is the matching shirt to pair with the culottes but both items can of course, also be worn separately. This top features a boxy, cropped shape and is available in sizes 6 to 14. Pleated Culottes Trousers View at Mango RRP: £45.99 | These mustard culottes are available to shop with a coordinating top and will easily help to recreate Queen Maxima's bold look. Dune Ducier Textured Handbag View at John Lewis RRP: £63 | This bag is a similar style to Queen Maxima's and is currently reduced from £90 to £63! Featuring gorgeous woven detailing, a sleek buckled shoulder strap and a timeless and wearable design.

Stepping out on October 23, during her visit to Kenya, Queen Maxima was pictured wearing a long, bright yellow blouse with a matching pair of tailored trousers, which she paired with a large, brown belt - worn around her waist - and a sleek, brown and cream 'Quiet Luxury' handbag.

The pieces were lightweight, as she spent much of her visit outdoors, even at one moment donning a stylish pair of large, rounded sunglasses.

Her jewellery though, is what really stole focus as she complimented her statement outfit with a pair of large, white and yellow daisy earrings. She also wore an assortment of silver rings, bracelets and a chic watch - similar to that of Kate Middleton's Cartier watch, which she wears often.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Patrick van Katwijk)

The exact earrings... Daisy Raffia Earrings, was £15.99 now £11.99 | Mango If you're a fan of Queen Maxima's floral earrings, you're in luck as this pair from Mango is indeed the exact pair she's pictured wearing. These statement earrings feature yellow beading and are currently 25% off!

To complete the look, Queen Maxima opted for a pair of subtle ballet flats, a shoe trend that Duchess Sophie is also known to love, as well as the Princess of Wales.

The European royal is known for her chic and modern styling choices, with her outfits ranging from bold prints to minimalistic neutrals, like her all-beige co-ord for instance - which she wore during her visit to the BlueCity in Rotterdam. It was here that she also proved she has her finger on the pulse when it comes to nail trends (quite literally!), as she debuted one of 2023's most popular hues in the form of her 'red wine' nails.

As for her yellow outfit itself, thankfully it's very easy to recreate as it centres around just one block shade, with a few intentional but staple accessories - all of which would be right at home in your capsule wardrobe.

Yellow is also a surprisingly versatile colour as it's often synonymous with both autumn and summer dressing.