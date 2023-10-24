Queen Maxima's neon yellow co-ord and daisy earrings are giving us major bold outfit inspiration

Queen Maxima is embracing yellow this season, as she stepped out in a vibrant suit and earring look.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands is pictured wearing a yellow blouse and daisy earrings as she's welcomed by the Governor of Kisumu Peter Anyang Nyong on October 23, 2023 in Kisumu, Kenya. Queen Maxima visits Kenya in her capacity as United Nation Secretary Generals Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Patrick van Katwijk)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Queen Maxima just rocked a bright yellow co-ord, complete with some very stylish and statement accessories - including a pair of daisy earrings!

Despite offering us a plethora of autumn fashion trend inspiration, what with that green leather skirt and stiletto look to her knee-high boots, Queen Maxima just hopped on Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia's go-to styling trick, with a chic, monochromatic suit look.

Rather than rocking another muted and autumnal shade the royal instead opted for 'dopamine dressing,' with a vibrant, mustard-yellow co-ord - and we've found the perfect pieces to recreate her sunny attire.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wears a yellow co-ord as she is welcomed at the airport by the Governor of Kisumu Peter Anyang Nyong on October 23, 2023 in Kisumu, Kenya. Queen Maxima visits Kenya in her capacity as United Nation Secretary Generals Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Patrick van Katwijk)

Mango - Queen Maxima
Mango 100% Cotton Crop Shirt

RRP: £29.99 | This is the matching shirt to pair with the culottes but both items can of course, also be worn separately. This top features a boxy, cropped shape and is available in sizes 6 to 14.

Mango trousers- Queen Maxima
Pleated Culottes Trousers

RRP: £45.99 | These mustard culottes are available to shop with a coordinating top and will easily help to recreate Queen Maxima's bold look.

Queen Maxima
Dune Ducier Textured Handbag

RRP: £63 | This bag is a similar style to Queen Maxima's and is currently reduced from £90 to £63! Featuring gorgeous woven detailing, a sleek buckled shoulder strap and a timeless and wearable design. 

Stepping out on October 23, during her visit to Kenya, Queen Maxima was pictured wearing a long, bright yellow blouse with a matching pair of tailored trousers, which she paired with a large, brown belt - worn around her waist - and a sleek, brown and cream  'Quiet Luxury' handbag.

The pieces were lightweight, as she spent much of her visit outdoors, even at one moment donning a stylish pair of large, rounded sunglasses.

Her jewellery though, is what really stole focus as she complimented her statement outfit with a pair of large, white and yellow daisy earrings. She also wore an assortment of silver rings, bracelets and a chic watch - similar to that of Kate Middleton's Cartier watch, which she wears often.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands wears a yellow co-ord and daisy earrings as she visits Hello Tractor digital platform tractor services for farmers on October 23, 2023 in Kisumu, Kenya. Queen Maxima visits Kenya in her capacity as United Nation Secretary Generals Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Patrick van Katwijk)
Daisy Raffia Earrings, was £15.99
The exact earrings...

Daisy Raffia Earrings, was £15.99 now £11.99 | Mango

If you're a fan of Queen Maxima's floral earrings, you're in luck as this pair from Mango is indeed the exact pair she's pictured wearing.  These statement earrings feature yellow beading and are currently 25% off!

View Deal

To complete the look, Queen Maxima opted for a pair of subtle ballet flats, a shoe trend that Duchess Sophie is also known to love, as well as the Princess of Wales.

The European royal is known for her chic and modern styling choices, with her outfits ranging from bold prints to minimalistic neutrals, like her all-beige co-ord for instance - which she wore during her visit to the BlueCity in Rotterdam. It was here that she also proved she has her finger on the pulse when it comes to nail trends (quite literally!), as she debuted one of 2023's most popular hues in the form of her 'red wine' nails

As for her yellow outfit itself,  thankfully it's very easy to recreate as it centres around just one block shade, with a few intentional but staple accessories - all of which would be right at home in your capsule wardrobe.

Yellow is also a surprisingly versatile colour as it's often synonymous with both autumn and summer dressing.

Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

