Queen Maxima's green leather skirt with navy stilettos is the powerful autumnal look we want to replicate

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked fabulous in a forest green leather skirt as she stepped out for a royal work day in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Queen Maxima chose a bold leather skirt with an autumnal patterned blouse and a pair of timeless navy stilettos as she stepped out for an official engagement in Amsterdam.

The Dutch Queen paid a visit to organisations offering initiatives to battle loneliness in the city as part of the Week Against Loneliness.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked ultra autumnal as she stepped out in Amsterdam for a day of royal work as part of the Week Against Loneliness.

The stylish European royal often wows with her sartorial choices when appearing for official engagements and visits and recently impressed as she braved the rain in a cream dress with chestnut accessories and her bold orange dress with matching clutch and heels.

Love & Roses Faux Leather Split Front Midi Skirt, £43 | Next This faux leather leafy green midi skirt from Next is ideal for replicating Queen Maxima's style for autumn. The figure-skimming piece is an ideal addition to a capsule wardrobe as the weather gets chillier and can easily be dressed up or down with the addition of heels and a blouse or a cosy knitted jumper and trainers. It's available in sizes 8 to 22 and comes in petite, too.

Cream & Black Splatter Satin Pussybow Blouse, £35|Hawes & Curtis Patterned pussybow blouses are a great wardrobe staple for autumn and winter. We love this satin one from Hawes & Curtis featuring a cream and black splatter pattern, smart cuffed sleeves and feminine tie neck detail. It's also on sale right now with sizes 6 to 22 still available.

But this time it was a statement leather skirt in a moss green hue that caught the attention of royal fashion fans, which Maxima, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, styled with a red and green patterned pussy bow shirt.

The eye-catching leather skirt was the showstopper of the outfit, with the piece boasting a large buckle belt detail and flattering flared hem.

As for accessories, Maxima carried a coordinating leather green clutch with a simple folding closure and chose a style of heel that features heavily in Kate Middleton's very own designer heel collection.

The Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps are an option we often see the Princess of Wales opt for and she owns them in a range of colours. For Maxima, a sleek navy pair of the iconic shoes were the perfect addition to her professional yet chic look.

When it came to makeup and hair, Queen Maxima wore her blonde tresses in a loose, tousled style, choosing a classic smokey eye and a peachy pink lip shade.