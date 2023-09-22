Queen Maxima is the epitome of autumnal chic as she braves rain in cream dress with chestnut brown accessories

Queen Maxima didn't let the wind and rain stop her from looking incredible as she stepped out in cream and brown

Queen Maxima looked radiant as she braved the wind and rain with a not-so-sturdy umbrella, stepping out in a cream and chestnut brown ensemble that's got us feeling ready for autumnal fashion. 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is known for being one of the most stylish of the European royals, among the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. 

The Dutch Queen, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, often wows with her sartorial choices when stepping out for official events, recently impressing with a gorgeous pink and gold look and her bold orange dress with matching clutch and heels, just to name a couple. 

Now, she's nailed autumnal chic while appearing in Rotterdam for a visit to the Wood and Furniture College. 

Attempting to stay dry under a large, transparent umbrella, Queen Maxima was a vision in cream and brown, sporting a cream midi shirt dress with a V-neck and smart collar by Massimo Dutti. 

Adding a touch of autumnal chestnut brown to the fresh cream look, Maxima tied the look together with a wide brown leather belt worn to cinch in her waist, with the Vaincourt Paris piece featuring a simple buckle detail. 

Although Queen Maxima's brolly didn't quite cooperate, her impeccably harmonised outfit ensured she still looked totally put together and polished, with her shoes and clutch bag coordinating flawlessly. 

Taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's style book, Queen Maxima chose a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels - a designer that features heavily in Princess Catherine's designer heel collection. 

Maxima looked so elegant in the 105 Pumps in Tan Nappa Leather - and the classic stiletto heels are available in a huge range of colours and designs if you fancy investing in a pair yourself. 

On the handbag front, a simple clutch bag was on the cards, with Maxima holding a small, woven warm brown piece. 

& Other Stories Belted Maxi Shirt Dress

RRP: £95 | This totally wearable staple wardrobe piece by & Other Stories is ideal for replicating Queen Maxima's cream and brown ensemble. Style with chestnut brown and leather accessories for a timeless and glamorous look as the leaves change and the days become more crisp. 

& Other Stories Braided Leather Messenger Bag

RRP: £110 | This & Other Stories piece will be your go-to daytime handbag for autumn for years to come. The essential yet unique piece features a gorgeous woven design, sleek strap and clap fastening, cream stitch detailing and a comfortable strap that can be worn or tucked in to create a clutch. What's more, the outer is 100% leather with 100% cotton inside and there is a violet and cream design available, too. 

Hobbs Cassidy Wide Belt in Pecan

RRP: £34 | This Hobbs 100% leather belt in the shade Pecan is an essential addition to any wardrobe that is going without a classic brown belt. The piece is currently on sale, down from £69 and pairs perfectly with cream outfits like Queen Maxima's. 

