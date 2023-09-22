Queen Maxima is the epitome of autumnal chic as she braves rain in cream dress with chestnut brown accessories
Queen Maxima didn't let the wind and rain stop her from looking incredible as she stepped out in cream and brown
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Maxima looked radiant as she braved the wind and rain with a not-so-sturdy umbrella, stepping out in a cream and chestnut brown ensemble that's got us feeling ready for autumnal fashion.
- Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked as stylish as ever as she paid an official royal visit to the Wood and Furniture College in Rotterdam.
- The Dutch Queen wrapped up for what was a windy and drizzly day in a crisp cream shirt dress with autumnal brown accessories - and her umbrella proved to be a little unpractical.
- In other royal news, Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is known for being one of the most stylish of the European royals, among the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.
The Dutch Queen, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, often wows with her sartorial choices when stepping out for official events, recently impressing with a gorgeous pink and gold look and her bold orange dress with matching clutch and heels, just to name a couple.
Now, she's nailed autumnal chic while appearing in Rotterdam for a visit to the Wood and Furniture College.
Attempting to stay dry under a large, transparent umbrella, Queen Maxima was a vision in cream and brown, sporting a cream midi shirt dress with a V-neck and smart collar by Massimo Dutti.
Adding a touch of autumnal chestnut brown to the fresh cream look, Maxima tied the look together with a wide brown leather belt worn to cinch in her waist, with the Vaincourt Paris piece featuring a simple buckle detail.
Although Queen Maxima's brolly didn't quite cooperate, her impeccably harmonised outfit ensured she still looked totally put together and polished, with her shoes and clutch bag coordinating flawlessly.
Taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's style book, Queen Maxima chose a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels - a designer that features heavily in Princess Catherine's designer heel collection.
Maxima looked so elegant in the 105 Pumps in Tan Nappa Leather - and the classic stiletto heels are available in a huge range of colours and designs if you fancy investing in a pair yourself.
On the handbag front, a simple clutch bag was on the cards, with Maxima holding a small, woven warm brown piece.
RRP: £95 | This totally wearable staple wardrobe piece by & Other Stories is ideal for replicating Queen Maxima's cream and brown ensemble. Style with chestnut brown and leather accessories for a timeless and glamorous look as the leaves change and the days become more crisp.
RRP: £110 | This & Other Stories piece will be your go-to daytime handbag for autumn for years to come. The essential yet unique piece features a gorgeous woven design, sleek strap and clap fastening, cream stitch detailing and a comfortable strap that can be worn or tucked in to create a clutch. What's more, the outer is 100% leather with 100% cotton inside and there is a violet and cream design available, too.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
The Who is Erin Carter? ending didn't hold back on the intense twists and turns and THIS is why there could be a season 2
Who is Erin Carter? ending delivered on the action front and it also saw the deaths of several key characters before the credits rolled...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re copying Kate Middleton’s fall-forward look of green tapered trousers and a maroon lacy blouse
In Kate Middleton's green tapered trousers we trust
By Madeline Merinuk Published