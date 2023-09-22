Queen Maxima is the epitome of autumnal chic as she braves rain in cream dress with chestnut brown accessories

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Maxima looked radiant as she braved the wind and rain with a not-so-sturdy umbrella, stepping out in a cream and chestnut brown ensemble that's got us feeling ready for autumnal fashion.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked as stylish as ever as she paid an official royal visit to the Wood and Furniture College in Rotterdam.

The Dutch Queen wrapped up for what was a windy and drizzly day in a crisp cream shirt dress with autumnal brown accessories - and her umbrella proved to be a little unpractical.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is known for being one of the most stylish of the European royals, among the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

The Dutch Queen, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, often wows with her sartorial choices when stepping out for official events, recently impressing with a gorgeous pink and gold look and her bold orange dress with matching clutch and heels, just to name a couple.

Now, she's nailed autumnal chic while appearing in Rotterdam for a visit to the Wood and Furniture College.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attempting to stay dry under a large, transparent umbrella, Queen Maxima was a vision in cream and brown, sporting a cream midi shirt dress with a V-neck and smart collar by Massimo Dutti.

Adding a touch of autumnal chestnut brown to the fresh cream look, Maxima tied the look together with a wide brown leather belt worn to cinch in her waist, with the Vaincourt Paris piece featuring a simple buckle detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Queen Maxima's brolly didn't quite cooperate, her impeccably harmonised outfit ensured she still looked totally put together and polished, with her shoes and clutch bag coordinating flawlessly.

Taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's style book, Queen Maxima chose a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels - a designer that features heavily in Princess Catherine's designer heel collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maxima looked so elegant in the 105 Pumps in Tan Nappa Leather - and the classic stiletto heels are available in a huge range of colours and designs if you fancy investing in a pair yourself.

On the handbag front, a simple clutch bag was on the cards, with Maxima holding a small, woven warm brown piece.