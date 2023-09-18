Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just wore a stylish pink and gold ensemble that we're totally fawning over

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, ever the fashionista, just sported a super chic pink and gold ensemble in Amsterdam and we love the unique look.

The British royals aren't the only regal folks out there with impeccable senses of style - there are plenty members of European royalty, like Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who are impressing us with their fashion credentials. We've beheld some of Queen Maxima's best looks in the past, such as her bold orange dress, for example - and her most recent look just further proved to us just how chic she really is.

While attending a meeting regarding the gaming industry in Amsterdam, the Queen looked unsurprisingly beautiful in an ensemble complete with a shimmering gold top and a pair of pink palazzo pants (say that three times fast)!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blonde beauty, 52, stepped out in style, wearing her goldish-green top from Natan Couture, a Belgian brand the Queen often supports. The top was paired perfectly with a very large belt of the same colour, which featured a square buckle right in the center that cinched the Queen's waist in just right.

She also wore a pair of pale pink palazzo pants, also from Natan Couture, which complemented the earthy hue of her top perfectly. To accessorize the look, she sported a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pump heels - a brand that other notable royals such as Princes Catherine wear frequently - which paired well with her blush pink trousers.

She also donned a clutch purse from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of sparkly earrings to finish the look off, adding her finishing touches to an already super stylish outfit.

Although her outfit was quite bold in colour, she kept her beauty look pretty simple, opting for her signature blonde hair to be kept down, falling naturally over her shoulders, and wore only a soft glam makeup look, keeping things relatively natural.

Her visit to the Dutch Games Association, which took place on 12 September, was filled with meetings and interactions - and she even got to play the PlayStation game "Horizon" during her visit.

Although the Queen's wardrobe items for the day proved to be quite costly, we found a lookalike for the pants that is majorly on sale - but you have to snag them while they're still available!