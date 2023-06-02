The world's royals prove pink is this summer's must-do wedding guest dress color as they watch Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif marry in Jordan

Some of the world's most prestigious royals gathered in Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, with one particular color standing out as a favorite amongst the sea of incredible gowns worn at the big day.

The likes of the Princess of Wales, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Amalia of the Netherlands proved that pink is this summer's must-have color for wedding guest dresses.

Wearing various shades from blush to fuchsia, there were plenty of pretty pink gowns to behold at the long-awaited Jordanian wedding.

With the Princess of Wales delighting in a blush Elie Saab dress for the high-profile Jordanian wedding, followed by a sparkly pink Jennie Packham gown in the evening, she wasn't the only royal guest opting for pink on the big day.

While Princess Beatrice looked incredible in the shimmering blue Celia dress by Needle and Thread during the day before changing into glistening pink with a tiara for the dinner reception, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden went bold in her hot pink evening gown.

Attending with her husband, Prince Daniel Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria stood out in the vibrant Ginkgo Cape Gown by Safiyaa - a number that boasts a $1,304 price and was once worn in blue by Meghan Markle, during her 2018 visit to Fiji.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Princess Amalia, who is the 19-year-old daughter of Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, chose a deep-toned, embellished cherry pink gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exuding elegance in the custom-made Jan Taminiau dress, Princess Amalia completed the look with the Ruby Peacock Tiara, an impressive headpiece from the Dutch royal collection featuring diamonds and rubies.

(Image credit: Alamy)

And it was Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein who nailed pink florals as she arrived for the evening dinner celebrations.

Appearing with her husband, Prince Alois, Princess Sophie looked totally chic and regal in her silk, floral print gown.

The piece featured a billowing skirt with a belted waist detail along with a smart collared neckline and cuffed sleeves.