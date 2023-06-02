Princess Beatrice's clutch bag is a not-so-subtle message to the world about her relationship and we totally love it!

Princess Beatrice's clutch bag, according to eagle-eyed royal fans who spotted it, sends a super clear message as she steps out in sparkly blue dress as her first look of the day for the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif.

Princess Beatrice's clutch bag says it as it is, as the royal shows she's in it for life with her beloved husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The bag, which says 'Wifey for Lifey' comes from designer Sophia Webster.

In other royal news, this is why Kate Middleton's chat with bride at Jordan wedding was abruptly cut short by Prince William.

Earlier in the day's celebrations Princess Beatrice, who attended the wedding alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore the Celia Dress by Needle & Thread. The powder blue sparkly gown was synched in at the waist with a black belt and the Princess sported a chic, simple black ribbon in her hair.

(Image credit: Balkis Press/Abaca Press/Alamy Live News - Image ID: 2R59HTE (RM))

Celia Long Sleeve Ankle Gown $1029/£650 | Needle & Thread This stunning gown is powder blue and features ornate florals with ribbon bows, embellished with shimmering gold sequins. The tulle frills on the hem and cuffs really accent the piece, which has a super easy to wear and flattering cut.

Cleo Wifey For Lifey Clutch Bag $630/£450 | Sophia Webster The writing's on the wall with this unique piece. The cute bag has a pearl perspex outer case and has the brand's signature 'Wifey for Lifey' slogan emblazoned across it in sparkling blue glitter.

What really grabbed our attention, however, was Princess Beatrice's clutch bag - which some royal watchers believe is the 'Wifey for Lifey' Cleo bag from Sophia Webster.

This isn't the first time she's taken the bag out for a twirl as it was previously spotted at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service in June 2022 - which celebrated the 70th anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

On noticing the adorable accessory, one royal fan tweeted, "Oh goodness! I think it’s really cute!! She and Edo have been just tremendously lovely!!"

Following the event, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi paid tribute to his wife, in a super touching Instagram post that displayed quite how much he adores his other half. He posted a picture of his wife alongside her sister Princess Eugenie, with the adorable caption, "My wonderful sister-in-law and phenomenal wife looking so stunning. #jubilee."

The loved-up couple have gone from strength to strength since Buckingham Palace confirmed their marriage in Windsor back in 2020. Since then, they welcomed their first child together Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Sienna isn't their first child, however, as Edoardo has a son from a previous relationship called Wolfie. It appears that Wolfie is very close to his step-mom and only recently Princess Beatrice revealed the special bond that they share during a heartfelt speech.