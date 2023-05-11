Princess Beatrice's special bond with stepson Wolfie revealed as she makes rare reference to her family life during important event

Princess Beatrice shares this sweet bond with step son Wolfie - and we're sure her mother Sarah Ferguson approves.

Princess Beatrice stepped out in one of London's swankiest neighborhoods, Mayfair, for 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony.

The royal presented the winner with their prize and took the opportunity to make a poignant speech - including a very personal nod to her step son Wolfie.

Despite Princess Beatrice's new royal title under King Charles coming with a lot of responsibility, the hardworking mom still engages with work and causes that are dear to her heart.

Just like her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Princess is an avid reader and often promotes the importance of reading and books - especially in our younger years. It was in this interest that the royal attended the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize (opens in new tab)winner's ceremony.

The Oscar's Prize is dedicated to children's books and this year's winner is The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by Jarvis. Princess Beatrice's layered look for the event was great fashion inspiration - but it was her adorable tribute to her stepson that inspired us most.

Family appears to be everything to Princess Beatrice, who was recently photographed looking rather jovial alongside her husband and Prince Harry, at the King's coronation.

On presenting the award, the Princess, who's the organization's Royal Patron, said that the award holds a very special place in her heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together," she revealed. "Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

She added sagely, "we need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

On marrying her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice became stepmom to his son Christopher Woolf. Christopher, who's known as Wolfie, was born in 2016 and the product of Edoardo's previous relationship with Dara Huang, who's an architect, designer, and entrepreneur from the US.

Since the relationship between Edoardo and Beatrice began, the Princess seemingly took to the role of stepmother like a duck to water and the relatively private royal ensures to reference him when discussing her family life.

One example was when Princess Beatrice made a sweet nod to her stepson Wolfie, in an official statement after the birth of her first daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital back in September 2021.

The coronation weekend appears to have been a weekend off mommy duties for Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie - who were likely glad of the rest.

The siblings attended a super fun street party together in honor of the historic event, without a child in sight, and it looks like they had a rip-roaring good time.