Kate Middleton received 'highly suspicious' phone calls claims Prince Harry

During the court proceedings for Prince Harry's court case with MGN, it has been claimed that Kate Middleton received 'highly suspicious' phone calls in 2004 and 2010.

Prince Harry and a number of other celebrities are currently involved in a court case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The claimants have alleged that the MGN group hacked phones and used other unlawful methods to gather information about them.

The Duke of Sussex is currently involved in a court case against MGN about their phones being hacked so that journalists could obtain private information.

Per The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the Prince claimed that people close to the Royal Family received 'highly suspicious calls'. The list of people included the Princess of Wales, who was dating Prince William at the time and known simply as Kate Middleton. Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and Princess Diana’s mother Frances Shand Kydd also received these calls.

Prince Harry listed 313 calls made to his friends, members of his family, and acquaintances in a statement submitted to the High Court.

Two of these calls were made to Princess Catherine. One in 2004, and another in 2010, both before the Princess officially joined the Royal Family when she married the Prince of Wales in 2011.

Prince Harry also claimed that seven calls were made to his girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, who received calls between 2007 and 2009.

The Prince also blamed MGN for the breakdown of this relationship. A six-page witness statement from the Prince read, "Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms. Davy to make the decision that 'a royal life was not for her', which was 'incredibly upsetting' for the Duke of Sussex at the time."

"They also caused their circle of friends to become smaller and smaller, meaning that friendships were lost unnecessarily, and led to ‘huge bouts of depression and paranoia’," he concluded.

The Prince and Chelsy dated on and off for seven years between 2004 and 2011. The two have remained friends and Chelsy even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Prince also claimed that these calls caused a huge security threat to his personal safety. His lawyer, David Sherborne said Harry "experienced unusual telephone and media-related activity which is consistent, now in hindsight but at the time unsuspected, with the unauthorised accessing of his voicemails and other unlawful information gathering".

He continued, "This unlawful activity, including in particular knowing where the Duke of Sussex was going to be at a given time and the widespread dissemination amongst MGN's journalists of private information relating to him, posed a very real and large-scale security risk for the Duke of Sussex, his family, and his associates."

MGN has now admitted there was, "some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG (unlawful information gathering) in respect of each of the claimants." However, they are still denying that any phone hacking took place.

The group then apologised and expressed that this type of conduct will not be repeated again. "MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated."