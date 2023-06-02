Why Kate Middleton's chat with bride at Jordan wedding was abruptly cut short by Prince William

The Prince of Wales appeared to hurry Kate Middleton up during her chat with Princess Rajwa at her wedding to the Crown Prince of Jordan

A video clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton at a royal wedding in Jordan has gone viral after the future King was caught hurrying his wife up with two simple words. 

Kate Middleton's chat with Princess Rajwa was abruptly cut short on Thursday after Prince William interrupted their conversation with a simple two-word phrase. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Jordan yesterday to attend the wedding of Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa al-Saif at the Zahran Palace in Amman, much to the excitement of their international royal fans. 

The Middle Eastern couple tied the knot in an Islamic ceremony known as a katb ketab, before hosting a lavish reception for their 140 guests. The event saw an impressive lineup of VIPs, with US First Lady Jill Biden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just some of the powerful folks on the invite list. 

Princess Beatrice, who has reportedly stepped up her visibility in light of Princess Eugenie's second pregnancy, was also present with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

After the service was over, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen congratulating the newlyweds on their happy milestone. Prince William gave the Crown Prince a friendly hug, before moving on to Princess Rajwa to offer his warm wishes. Kate seemed particularly excited to meet the 29-year-old bride, who is both an architect and a member of Saudi nobility. 

Their interaction didn't last long, however, with the future King interrupting his wife several seconds into the enthusiastic conversation. 

Prince William could be heard saying, "Chop, chop," and "Let's keep going," to Kate, before making a circular motion with his hands. The phrase, which originates from the Cantonese words for 'quickly', kuai-kuaim, is generally used in British English to hurry someone along. 

Kate promptly wrapped up the conversation, allowing the queue of guests waiting to congratulate the newlyweds to keep moving.

Fans were quick to react to Prince William's interruption of Kate Middleton's moment with Princess Rajwa, with many taking to Twitter to share their disapproval. 

"I just love how William gives Catherine the 'wrap it up' signal when HE was the one talking the bride's ears off!” one person wrote, while another called the future King's remark, "Disrespectful." 

