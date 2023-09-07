Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks fabulous in bold orange dress with matching clutch and gorgeous suede heels

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out in a bold orange dress with a matching clutch bag and a pair of stunning suede heels for an important official visit.

Queen Maxima proved that vibrant orange seriously suits her as she chose a flowing coral dress with a coordinating clutch and rust-coloured heels for an official outing in the Netherlands.

She arrived in style as she appeared in Groningen for a charity talk about the importance of mental health and wellbeing to university students.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked impeccable in vibrant orange as she paid a visit to Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen to discuss the importance of mental health and wellbeing of young people.

Queen Maxima, who is the wife of King Willem-Alexander, is often commended for her outfit choices by royal fashion fans, with the European royal previously wowing in the likes of her chic navy dress with 50s elegance.

This time, Maxima, who shares daughters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane with King Willem-Alexander proved she isn't shy when it comes to rocking eye-catching colours.

Queen Maxima chose the ultra flattering midi dress with a flowing skirt, loose elbow-length sleeves, a modest round neckline and a belted waist detail.

As for accessories, a matching orange clutch bag was added into the mix, keeping things coordinated, while a pair of rust, suede stilettos were in-keeping with the peachy colour palette.

Queen Maxima also sported a brown and gold toned floral headpiece featuring large faux roses on a wide headband, perfectly complimenting her creamy blonde hair.

Plenty of jewellery was involved too, with chunky brown drop earrings making an appearance and sitting faultlessly alongside the tone of the headband.

The Queen also went for gold with her wrist-wear, choosing numerous delicate gold bracelets and bangles, along with a timeless gold-faced watch with a thick, dark leather strap.