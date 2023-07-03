Queen Máxima's navy dress and matching hat bring 1950's elegance to somber event commemorating the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands

Queen Maxima's navy dress and hat wow at the commemorating the Keti Koti Festival, an annual celebration of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands. The images come as her husband makes a personal apology for the country's role in slavery and the slave trade.

Queen Máxima's navy dress has a classic cut and was perfectly accessorised with a matching hat and stunning jewelry.

As one of the most stylish European royals around, Queen Máxima's navy dress and matching hat are yet another example of the royal's great taste. Stepping out alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander, the Argentina-born Queen was a vision of elegance.

Her glamour, however, did not take away from the solemnity of the event - which marked the 160th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands.

Attending the Keti Koti commemoration at the national slavery monument in the Oosterpark, Amsterdam on July 1, 2023, King Willem-Alexander, took the opportunity to make an apology on behalf of the royal family for their lack of action against the horrors of slavery.

During his speech in Amsterdam, BBC News reports that he conceded the fact that, "monarchs and rulers of the House of Orange took no steps against [slavery]."

"Today I'm standing here in front of you as your King and as part of the government. Today I am apologizing myself," he said. "Today, I am asking for forgiveness for the crystal-clear lack of action."

The King also said that despite being unable to speak for the entire nation that, "the vast majority," of Dutch citizens, "do support the fight for equality for all people, regardless of color or cultural background."

He added, "after acknowledgment and apology, we can work together on healing, reconciliation and restoration."

