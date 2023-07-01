Prince William and Prince Harry ‘reunite’ for a poignant reason, proving there's one person who can still bring them together

The Diana Awards 2023 included two very special video messages from both Princes William and Harry, marking a rare occasion where the warring brothers made joint appearances. William and Harry have not actually been seen together since the famous walkabout following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, although both attended the Coronation of their father in May this year.

Prince William and Prince Harry made a rare appearance at the same event during their rumored on-going feud

The Diana Awards took place on Friday – the day before what would have been the late Princess’ 62nd birthday – and both brothers shared video messages

In other royal news, King Charles and the Royal Family's Friday night takeout of choice is surprisingly relatable

To see Prince William and Prince Harry in the same room lately is something of a rarity – indeed, the last time the brothers were in the same vicinity was for the Coronation of King Charles in May.

And even then, notably, there was no mingling between the siblings and Harry left almost immediately after the ceremony to jet back to California.

So, only a really special occasion can unite the pair – and that’s exactly what the 2023 Diana Awards achieved… sort of.

The Diana Awards – which recognize a new generation of changemakers that she has inspired – featured video messages from her two sons ahead of what would’ve been her 62nd birthday.

A post shared by The Diana Award (@dianaaward) A photo posted by on

Prince William said in his moving message, “Today, we recognise the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change.”

“To all the award recipients, congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your character your passion and your determination to make a difference, you are an inspiration to young people everywhere.”

“And to everyone watching, all these stories remind us why organisations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”

A post shared by The Diana Award (@dianaaward) A photo posted by on

Harry’s message added, “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people.”

“She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

Later in the video, Prince Harry appeared alongside Vee Kativhu, a 2021 Diana and Legacy Award recipient. Harry tells her that she's inspired many, including himself. "Sometimes it's easy to question one's ability to make a difference.”

"Your point about change for the better as a collective force is so important. When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone—each one of us has the ability to create a more equitable world."

(Image credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The brothers’ sort-of reunion echoes the last time they brokered peace after months of separation.

The pair reunited on Diana’s birthday in 2021 – her 60th – after months of estrangement following Harry’s move to California.

The pair came together to unveil a new statue of Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, marking their first joint appearance since the funeral of Prince Philip.