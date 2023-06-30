King Charles and the Royal Family's Friday night takeout of choice is surprisingly relatable

A former butler for the Royal Family has revealed the Friday night takeout that the royals often opt for.

A royal butler has opened up about what the royals like to eat as a treat on a Friday night.

While their takeaway of choice might be a lot like yours, they do things in a slightly different way.

Many of us enjoy a takeaway on a Friday night as an end-of-week treat - and the Royal Family are no different. In the UK it is traditional to have fish and chips on a Friday night, which is exactly what the royals order.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles as well as Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry from 2004 to 2011 has revealed exactly what they enjoyed on a Friday night.

While Kate and William are keen on curries or sushi when it comes to a healthy takeout, Grant said the Firm often tuck into fish and chips on a Friday, particularly when in Scotland during trips to Balmoral, and they would wash it down with a cup of tea.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, he added that when the royals have the traditional British meal it "would be done in a different way." This is because instead of having the usual battered cod, they would often have sole.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Grant said, "Having fish and chips says that we are British, and we’re proud of our roots as Brits. It doesn’t say anything about your status or anything, because even royals love a trip to the chip shop."

He added, "In Scotland, having fish and chips on a Friday is very common. You would have fish and chips and a cup of tea. And I’ve noticed it’s very similar in England where people will head to the chippy on a Friday."

Referring to the fact that the royals might replace cod with sole, he continued, "I wouldn’t say that royals or aristocrats wouldn’t not have fish and chips, I wouldn’t say it would never happen. But they would more likely have sole and chips. It would be done in a different way.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Traditionally, fish and chips come from a religious tradition, as they wouldn’t eat meat on a Friday. But now, it’s just something that our parents and grandparents have done."

The late Queen Elizabeth’s former chef, Darren McGrady, has explained on his YouTube channel that she would not eat the fish deep fried in the “crispy rich batter” as that was "too much for her".

Instead, he said she enjoyed a more “refined fish and chips” with the potatoes cut to the exact same length in "perfect" rectangles stacked in a neat jenga-like pile on the plate, with the fish coated in Panko breadcrumbs and cooked in the oven.

However, when she stayed at Balmoral, she would occasionally treat herself to a fish and chips takeaway, with a source revealing, "She very occasionally treats herself to fish and chips when at Balmoral. A footman is despatched to get it from the local town of Ballater."