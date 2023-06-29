Prince George may have a special new role to take on next year at this important event

Prince George's special role next year may have just been revealed as aristocrats close to the young Prince make a major announcement.

Prince George is the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales and is the second person in the royal line of succession.

The Prince will have a number of responsibilities in the future, but one special responsibility may be just around the corner!

In other royal news, Princess Anne takes style tips from Kate Middleton with smart cream blazer and royal blue dress during trip to Germany.

When Prince George was born in 2013, his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to make their close friend, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, one of their son's seven godparents. Hugh is a close friend of both Prince Harry and Prince William and grew up around the Royal Family as they ran in the same aristocratic circles.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster and Prince William (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a godparent to the future King, Hugh is likely to want to include his godson in his upcoming nuptials which have just been announced. It was recently revealed that next year on June 4, 2024, the Duke of Westminster will be getting married to his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Miss Henson said, "The couple has chosen the cathedral for both its beauty and long association with the Grosvenor family, including to the Duke personally. Cheshire is the Grosvenor family's ancestral home and as Miss Henson's connection to the region continues to grow, they are keen to plan their wedding there. The Duke and Miss Henson became engaged at Eaton Hall in April and have been incredibly grateful for the warm messages of congratulations they have received since then."

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the godson of the groom, Prince George may well be a page boy or have some kind of official role in the wedding. This could be an exciting job for the young Prince who proved during King Charles's Coronation back in May this year that he was more than capable when it came to stepping up and focusing on completing an official role for a long ceremony.

For his grandfather's coronation, Prince George took on huge coronation responsibility as he was one of the King's Pages of Honor in a celebration that was streamed across the world. Of course, this means that the young Prince will be more than ready to take on an additional page role which will most receive less public scrutiny than the events of the Coronation!

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte may also be given special roles in the wedding celebrations, but as Prince George is the Duke's godson, the likelihood of his involvement in the event is much more likely than his younger brother or sister's.