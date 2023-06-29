Princess Anne takes style tips from Kate Middleton with smart cream blazer and royal blue dress during trip to Germany

Princess Anne's smart cream blazer was the perfect summer look as Her Royal Highness attended an overseas engagement in Germany.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Princess Royal attended an important royal engagement in Germany.

The Princess was joined by Hendrik Wüst, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Ingrid Klimke a German Olympic athlete, for this engagement.

In other royal news, Princess Charlotte suffered an injury on the Buckingham Palace balcony - but did you notice?

On Tuesday, June 27, the Princess Royal stepped out in Germany in a lovely navy and cream ensemble. The Princess wore a polka dot navy dress with a matching pair of flat leather loafers, and a leather over-the-shoulder handbag.

The Princess wore a light layer with this look as she added a long-line single-breasted blazer with a wide collar. The cream blazer featured two matching pockets at the front and a structured piece that nipped in at the waist to show off the Princess's figure.

To accessorize with this look, the Princess wore a twin navy and white pearl necklace. This perfectly matched the navy and cream ensemble and showed off Her Royal Highness's impeccable style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fluid Tailored Blazer (£68.40) $81.89 | Boden Much like the Princess' blazer, this fitted, single-breasted blazer is expertly tailored to nip in at the waist, and features classic suiting details like front patch pockets and a revere collar. For alternative style, the look is also available in pink, khaki, slate green, and navy.

Princess Anne's smart cream blazer was very similar to Kate Middleton's bright white blazer that she wore back in March when she attended the inaugural Early Years roundtable.

This wasn't the first time the Princess of Wales wore the Alexander McQueen piece as she also wore the blazer to the Commonwealth Games, where she was joined by Princess Charlotte and to the National Windrush Monument, where she was joined by her husband Prince William.

The similarities between the Princess Royal and Princess of Wales's blazers suggest that Anne was taking a leaf out of Catherine's style book and using a fashionable blazer as a light cover-up in the cooler weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne was in Germany for the CHIO Aachen, a popular international horse show that is held in the area every year in the summer. The Princess Royal is an avid fan of equestrian sports and has even previously competed in the Olympics on horseback in the 1970s.

Princess Anne was a competitor in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games where she rode The Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event. The Princess made history as the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics, and passed this passion onto her daughter Zara Tindall who also went on to compete in equestrian sports for the Olympic team in 2012.