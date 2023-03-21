All eyes were on Kate Middleton's bright white blazer today
Kate was in London for the first roundtable event for her Early Years foundation
Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance in London wearing a bright white Alexander McQueen blazer.
- The Princess of Wales paired her designer blazer with black cigarette pants and heels.
- Kate joined the inaugural Early Years roundtable, which took place in London today.
- In other royal news, Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession.
Kate is well known for recycling her looks and today's outfit didn't disappoint as she dressed for the spring-like weather in her white Alexandra McQueen blazer.
The royal has worn the slim-fit pristine jacket on three other occasions, most recently at the Commonwealth Games, where she joined Princess Charlotte to watch the games. She also wore the blazer last June at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, where she joined her husband Prince William.
Today she paired the smart-casual look with a white t-shirt and left her brunette locks tumbling loose. The royal finished the look off with black tailored cigarette trousers and black stilettos - giving off a very professional look.
Kate was in London for the first roundtable event for her Early Years foundation which aims to raise awareness of the importance of investing in a child's early years for their long-term health.
The royal has called the project her 'life's work' and last month even shared a sentimental baby photo of herself as she launched the new project.
At the roundtable event, which was held at NatWest's headquarters, the Princess of Wales was joined by members of the Early Years Business Taskforce, which included companies such as Unilever, Ikea, NatWest, and Lego.
The creation of the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood follows the launch of Shaping Us - a campaign to highlight that we all have a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world for children and those who care for them.
Talking about the project, which was praised by MP Robin Walker for 'shining light on early years development Kate said she wants to prioritize creating working environments that provide the support and training the workforce needs to cultivate and maintain social and emotional well-being.
She said, "This will benefit them personally and professionally as well as create a better working culture within your organizations. Given most of your workforce has a role to play in raising the next generation at home, it will also transform the experience of the very youngest in society too."
