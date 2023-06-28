Princess Charlotte suffered an injury on the Buckingham Palace balcony - but did you notice?

Princess Charlotte suffered a bump on the head during the Royal Family's Trooping the Colour Buckingham Palace balcony moment earlier this month after she collided with little brother Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte was praised by royal fans for her stoicism and bravery after suffering what looked like a painful head bump on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

As key members of The Firm gathered at the front of the iconic landmark, Charlotte and her cheeky brother, Prince Louis, knocked heads.

Earlier this month key working royal family members gathered alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour flypast, standing in front of crowds of adoring royal fans.

With Prince William first in the line of succession and set to become King some day, his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been joining him and Princess Catherine for big royal events in recent months, including the King's Coronation.

While on her best behaviour on the balcony, Princess Charlotte appeared to suffer a painful knock to the head after colliding with Prince Louis.

In viral footage of the moment shared on TikTok, eight-year-old Charlotte can be seen rubbing the sore patch on her head with a frown on her face.

Reacting to the clip, royal fans have commended Princess Charlotte for staying poised after the head bump.

"She's so mature. At her age I would be throwing a tantrum," one wrote.

"That hurt, see how she rubs her head? poor Charlotte," another TikTok user wrote.

"Charlotte is so mature and adorable. I just love her," a third agreed, with another chipped in to add, "What a strong, brave little girl!"

Princess Charlotte is said to be known for her bold, brave nature, with reports claiming she was known by the nickname Warrior Princess at her first school, St Thomas' Battersea.

"I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her," royal expert Katie Nicholl said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added, "Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."