Kate Middleton’s sage green mini dress, raffia wedges and relaxed waves is a summer look we’ve fallen for all over again!

Kate’s sage green mini dress, raffia wedges and relaxed waves is a summer look we’ve fallen for all over again and we can’t help wanting to see it one more time!

The Princess of Wales stepped out in 2010 wearing a lovely pastel green mini dress for a visit to watch the polo.

She paired it with wedges and a tan tote bag and now we’ve been reminded of this stand-out look we can’t help wanting to see it again.

The Princess of Wales never fails to stun fashion loving fans with her range of gorgeous looks, from Kate’s pink suit to her red Royal Ascot outfit. Many of Kate’s dresses in particular are so timeless and elegant that the future Queen Consort has brought them out several times for special occasions. Though there are some outfits that the Princess of Wales has worn in the past - like Kate’s cherry red halterneck dress - that might have only been seen once but we wish would make a comeback this summer.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This includes Kate’s sage green mini dress which we’ve just been reminded of and which couldn’t have been a more chic summer outfit perfect for warmer weather. The Princess of Wales wore this fabulous dress back in 2010 in Tetbury, near King Charles’ Highgrove House home.

Kate stepped out in the July sunshine at Beaufort Polo Club to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in the Chakravarty Cup polo match. For this low-key sporting occasion, she opted to keep things simple with a cami dress that featured some subtle pleated fringing down the middle section of the bodice. Now known for her love of wearing brighter colours, the Princess of Wales wowed in a soft pastel green shade that looked wonderful on this hot summer day.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Adding an element of contrast, Kate’s sage green mini dress was paired with a black waist belt that accentuated her silhouette. Kate’s wedges are often her go-to choice for the warmer months and this particular 2010 polo match was no exception. She chose a pair of raffia-heeled wedges with a black upper section and strap that perfectly complemented the belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess also came prepared for the weather to potentially turn and was seen carrying an oatmeal-toned cardigan and sunglasses as well as a large tan tote bag that could easily fit all the polo day essentials. She kept things equally as relaxed when it came to her hair and it fell loose in textured waves around her shoulders.

Get the Princess of Wales’ look

Kate’s sage green mini dress and wedges are a stunning outfit for summer and whether you love the pastel shade or simply enjoy a mini dress in the warm weather, there are plenty of options out there to help you achieve a similar look. You can also add a denim jacket in slightly cooler weather and switch up the wedges for trainers or flat sandals for an even more casual feel.