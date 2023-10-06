Queen Maxima steps out in the perfect knee-high boots - and they're super easy to shop!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Maxima's knee-high boots were the most perfect footwear choice for autumn as Her Majesty stepped out in Amsterdam.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences and the FIX Brigade on Thursday, October 5, 2023. For this busy day, Her Majesty wore a professional and fashionable ensemble that included a midi skirt, pussy bow blouse, and the most stunning pair of boots that are most certainly some of the best black boots, that are perfectly in line with the autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends.

The Queen's boots were the Gianvito Rossi ‘Laura 85’ Black Leather Knee Boots which retailed at around £1,195 when they were sold by the brand. Unfortunately, the brand no longer stocks these fabulous boots, but there are plenty of high-street brands that sell very similar styles that are much more affordable.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dune Ruched Block-Heeled Suede Knee-High Boots Visit Site RPR: £165.00 Crafted from the finest suede, this almond-toed silhouette is set on a block heel for ease of wear. Finished with a side zip. Stradivarius Slouchy Leather High Heel Boots Visit Site RPR: £109 Women’s slouchy high-heel boots are made from a black leather material with a heel height of 8cm. Carvela Tampa Boot Visit Site RPR: £89.00 The Tampa is a knee-high boot crafted in black microsuede. The ankle has a ruched effect and the heel is in a cone style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's cool weather ensemble paired a black pussy-bow blouse with a camel-coloured midi wool skirt from Massimo Dutti that she has been snapped in before. She also completed this look by carrying a vintage black leather and bamboo handle bag from Susan Gail that matched her boots and blouse. The Queen also wore a pair of tights with her boots which protected her legs from the cooler weather in Amsterdam.

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) A photo posted by on

Explaining the purpose of the Queen's engagements, a post about Queen Maxima's day was shared on social media. The caption of this post read in English, "The increasing use of artificial intelligence is posing dilemmas and ethical questions for society as a whole. Within the Centre of Expertise Applied Artificial Intelligence, education, research, business and social organizations in seven labs work closely together for a responsible application of them."

The post continued, "Queen Máxima makes a working visit to the centre of the University of Amsterdam. The visit is about the responsible use and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). There are various conversations about the opportunities, impact and implications of AI. Queen Máxima also visits one of the labs. There she speaks to researchers and graduate students. They also show various facilities, such as an ultrasensitive refrigerator for storing medicines that can repair itself with the help of AI."