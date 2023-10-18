This understated 'Quiet Luxury' accessory is Kate Middleton's go-to for a reason, according to a stylist

Kate Middleton's Cartier watch is the latest example of how the Princess of Wales manages to effortlessly elevate her outfits with just a couple of intentional accessories. So, we've quizzed the experts on Kate's go-to wristwatch styles and she prefers them over bracelets.

When it comes to Kate Middleton's best style moments, her looks are always elevated with standout pieces of jewellery, from her go-to pearl earrings to her timeless Cartier watches. The latter though, which is no doubt one of the most timeless and best watches in Kate's collection, is what has piqued our interest, especially after we spied the Princess of Wales wearing a silver timepiece from the designer during the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

The timing is also very apt as the 'Quiet Luxury' trend is still very much dominating the autumn/winter 2023 fashion trends and while we've sussed out the best Quiet luxury handbags, Kate's watch is, in itself, the perfect example of expensive but subtle styling.

Stepping out in Marseille on October 15, the Princess of Wales cheered on England from the Stade Velodrome wearing a chic £65 white Zara Blazer and black trousers, accessorised with a stylish silver Cartier watch. Cartier's 35mm Ballon Bleu to be exact, which Miranda Holder, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert told Woman&Home, always 'perfectly accents her sophisticated style.'

According to Holder, on the whole, Kate tends to favour classic 'understated' jewellery pieces but especially when it comes to her wrists. Holder notes: "Kate likes to keep jewellery quite simple on her wrists, which is why she often prefers a watch over bangles or bracelets."

Why? A wristwatch is a more practical choice in Kate's line of work, as Holder explains, "This is simply due to the practicality of Kate’s role - she spends a lot of time shaking hands and this avoids any wardrobe mishaps."

As for her favourite watch styles, Holder says, "Kate favours the more elegant metal finish models - which feel dressier and more jewellery-like over the more casual leather band versions. This fits in with Kate’s often formal wardrobe which is required for her work."

Not only is the dainty silver watch the perfect versatile accessory but it also holds special meaning for the mother-of-three. It was a gift from William for their third wedding anniversary back in 2014 and has been a staple in Kate's wardrobe ever since.

It also bares a link to her sapphire engagement ring, as Holder explains, "The timepiece is set with a sapphire to match Kate’s stunning engagement ring which used to belong to Princess Diana, and it is also William’s late mother-in-law who inspired him to purchase the Cartier for Kate, as Diana herself was a big fan of the superbrand and was often seen wearing the watches."

In terms of emulating Kate's approach to jewellery, Holder says, "I think Kate demonstrates the power of jewellery - even more subtle classic pieces - to make even a formal business-like outfit feel more put-together, thoughtful and curated."

She often opts for gold as it complements her skin tone best, so Holder recommends investing some time in discovering which metals suits you - be it silver or rose gold for instance.