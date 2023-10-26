Queen Maxima's burgundy heels were the perfect high-end addition to her maroon look in Kenya
Queen Maxima's burgundy heels in Kenya were the perfect autumnal feeling footwear as Her Majesty stepped out in Africa
Queen Maxima's burgundy heels were the perfect autumnal footwear as Her Majesty stepped out in Kenya.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was in Kenya for a three-day visit recently in her capacity as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. On October 25, the third and final day of her visit, the Queen met with the Kenyan Minister of Finance, Njuguna Ndungu at the Radisson hotel. For this important meeting, the Queen opted for business chic in a striped maroon skater dress with matching earrings, and the most lovely pair of burgundy heels we've seen this season.
While opting for a pair of black heels is a safe go-to for most, the Queen switched things up by wearing heels with a pop of colour that perfectly coordinated with her look. This shade of burgundy is very much aligned with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 and showed off the Queen's trendy style.
Gianvito Rossi
RRP: £650.00 | Gianvito Rossi at My Theresa. Made in Italy from burgundy suede, they have pointed toes and are set on chic 70mm heels, making them a classic addition to any ensemble.
Hobbs
RRP: £139.00 | Hobbs at Marks & Spencer. These suede slip-on court shoes by Hobbs are designed with a softly pointed toe for a graceful look. The mid-height kitten heel offers a comfortable lift, making them a stylish choice for work or events.
Hugo Boss
RRP: £199.00 | Hugo Boss. Elegant pumps with a pointed toe by BOSS. Crafted in soft suede with a signature trim, this stylish shoe has a 9cm block heel. We continuously look for more responsible ways to produce and finish our products.
The Queen was wearing the 'Gianvito 105 Royale Burgundy Suede Pumps' from the brand Gianvito Rossi. Although the brand no longer stocks these exact shoes, they sell a similar style, the 'Gianvito 70' which has a slightly lower heel but a very similar design. There are also a number of other high-street brands that sell similar burgundy suede court heels.
The Queen also wore a designer burgundy dress from the Couture brand, Natan and a pair of striped tassel-style earrings that matched her dress. She paired this with a burgundy crocodile print Sophie Habsburg clutch. Although the Queen went hell for leather with the burgundy theme, the colour-blocking look worked wonderfully and showcased the Queen's fabulous sense of style.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Crown Princess Mary has made a convincing case for voluminous ponytails and you’ll be won over by her gorgeous purple scarf and navy blazer
Crown Princess Mary's voluminous ponytail and purple scarf is a combination we're obsessed with and her blue suit made it even better
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia masters Quiet Luxury dressing with elegant navy co-ord and gold statement earrings
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped in a navy cowl neck co-ord and gold earrings during her Tenerife visit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We’re taking lessons from Queen Maxima’s white shirt styling this autumn and you’ll love the burnt orange tones of her maxi skirt
Queen Maxima's white shirt was paired with a statement orange maxi skirt and this was a masterclass in blending formal and fun pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima's neon yellow co-ord and daisy earrings are giving us major bold outfit inspiration
Queen Maxima is embracing yellow this season, as she stepped out in a vibrant suit and earring look.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Maxima’s floral outfit is super on trend – and we love the bold colour coordinated look
Queen Maxima stepped out in a bold, colourful ensemble during her visit to South Africa
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and firework-inspired co-ord are the festive sparkly look we've been dreaming of
Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and her matching sequined co-ord skirt and top are the perfect autumn glamour style we want to copy
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's navy trench and tangerine accessories made the perfect upscale look as she landed in South Africa
Queen Maxima's navy trench coat dress and her bright orange accessories were the perfect combination as the King and Queen arrived in Africa
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's red wine nails and all beige co-ord was the perfect quiet luxury look
Queen Maxima's red wine nails were the perfect pop of colour as the Queen of the Netherlands stepped out in an all-beige ensemble
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima steps out in the perfect knee-high boots - and they're super easy to shop!
Queen Maxima's knee-high boots were the most perfect and on-trend autumn boots - and here's how you can shop them on the high street
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Maxima's ultra autumnal dress with easy-to-copy statement red shoes and clutch makes a bold statement
Queen Maxima's autumnal dress and red accessories made a statement as the royal stepped out for two important engagements in Amsterdam
By Laura Harman Published