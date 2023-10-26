Queen Maxima's burgundy heels were the perfect high-end addition to her maroon look in Kenya

Queen Maxima's burgundy heels were the perfect autumnal footwear as Her Majesty stepped out in Kenya.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was in Kenya for a three-day visit recently in her capacity as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. On October 25, the third and final day of her visit, the Queen met with the Kenyan Minister of Finance, Njuguna Ndungu at the Radisson hotel. For this important meeting, the Queen opted for business chic in a striped maroon skater dress with matching earrings, and the most lovely pair of burgundy heels we've seen this season.

While opting for a pair of black heels is a safe go-to for most, the Queen switched things up by wearing heels with a pop of colour that perfectly coordinated with her look. This shade of burgundy is very much aligned with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 and showed off the Queen's trendy style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 70 Suede Pumps Visit Site RRP: £650.00 | Gianvito Rossi at My Theresa. Made in Italy from burgundy suede, they have pointed toes and are set on chic 70mm heels, making them a classic addition to any ensemble.

Hobbs Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes Visit Site RRP: £139.00 | Hobbs at Marks & Spencer. These suede slip-on court shoes by Hobbs are designed with a softly pointed toe for a graceful look. The mid-height kitten heel offers a comfortable lift, making them a stylish choice for work or events. Hugo Boss Suede pumps with 9cm Block Heel Visit Site RRP: £199.00 | Hugo Boss. Elegant pumps with a pointed toe by BOSS. Crafted in soft suede with a signature trim, this stylish shoe has a 9cm block heel. We continuously look for more responsible ways to produce and finish our products.

The Queen was wearing the 'Gianvito 105 Royale Burgundy Suede Pumps' from the brand Gianvito Rossi. Although the brand no longer stocks these exact shoes, they sell a similar style, the 'Gianvito 70' which has a slightly lower heel but a very similar design. There are also a number of other high-street brands that sell similar burgundy suede court heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen also wore a designer burgundy dress from the Couture brand, Natan and a pair of striped tassel-style earrings that matched her dress. She paired this with a burgundy crocodile print Sophie Habsburg clutch. Although the Queen went hell for leather with the burgundy theme, the colour-blocking look worked wonderfully and showcased the Queen's fabulous sense of style.