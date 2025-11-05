Queen Maxima just recreated my favourite autumnal Duchess Sophie outfit - and I love it just as much styled with a white shirt

The royals always look so elegant and put-together that it’s hard for me to narrow down favourite outfits, but in the case of Duchess Sophie there’s one that will always stand out. She’s worn her Loewe leather midi dress several times and in 2024 she paired it with a brown floral blouse and her best knee high boots.

It was a stunning autumnal combination and now Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has put her own spin on this. A leather dress is more of an out-there piece for a senior royal and yet both women have proved that they’re not as tricky to wear as you might imagine.

Taking a leaf out of Sophie’s book, Queen Maxima wore hers with a shirt underneath when she visited The Offline Club. Worn without, a leather or faux leather frock would be a gorgeous and sultry date night outfit, though the addition of a top makes them more daytime appropriate.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Shop Similar Dresses

Albaray Faux Leather Belted Dress £140/$255 at Albaray Crafted from gorgeous faux leather, this chocolate-brown midi dress is perfect if you want to recreate either Queen Maxima or Duchess Sophie's outfits. It's designed with a fitted waist, full skirt and matching waist belt. There are patch pockets on the front and buttons too. Phase Eight Ellie Faux Leather Shirt Dress £75/$325 (Was £149) at Phase Eight Designed in a deep burgundy shade, the Phase Eight Ellie dress has capped sleeves, gold button detailing and a matching belt to cinch the waist. Because the sleeves are so short, you can treat this as you would a sleeveless dress and wear knitted tops or shirts underneath. Halogen Faux Leather Midi Dress £108.83/$139 at Nordstrom Also available in tan, this black faux leather dress has princess seams to amplify the structured feel. It's cut to a midi-length and has a fitted bodice and flared skirt, with a discreet zip closure at the back. Wear on it's own or with a top underneath and a pair of your favourite black boots.

Complete The Look

Zara Zw Collection White Poplin Shirt £39.99/$69.90 at Zara Everyone needs a simple white shirt in their collection and this one is timeless and affordable. With a leather dress you can create a smart ensemble like Queen Maxima's and the shirt is made from spun cotton, with a high-low hem. M&S Floral Blouson Sleeve Blouse £23/$51.99 at M&S If you love the way the Duchess of Edinburgh styled her leather dress, this floral blouse is a pretty option to recreate her look. It's cut in a regular fit, with long sleeves and shirred cuffs for extra volume. The neckline is high and frilled, fastening at the back with a keyhole button. Dune Tayla Black Knee High Boots £159/$220 at Dune You can't go wrong with a pair of black knee high boots and these ones are made from luxurious suede with a stretchy back. The heel is low and chunky enough to be manageable for the daytime and the Tayla boots come in both regular and wide fit versions.

Her Majesty’s dress was by Massimo Dutti and was actually a very deep khaki green. It came with a matching belt to cinch in the dress at the waist and was high-necked and sleeveless like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s too.

If you’re a bit hesitant about styling leather dresses, skirts or trousers, choosing a slightly lighter colour than black softens things and makes them less edgy. Burgundy and chocolate brown tones are big autumn/winter fashion colour trends this year and are great alternatives to black.

Maxima’s dark green dress was also beautifully seasonal and she layered it over a crisp white shirt. The senior royal had the collar poking out over the top of her dress’ neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Whilst Duchess Sophie went for a contrast of a floral, feminine blouse against the smooth leather of her dress in 2024, Maxima’s approach was to lean into the power-dressing feel.

Her plain white shirt felt very business chic and her olive-green suede court shoes accentuated this. To make a leather or faux leather dress slightly more casual - and warm - I’d advise swapping heels for flat knee highs or ankle boots and tights.

As well as layering underneath a dress like Maxima’s and Sophie’s, you can also layer a chunky jumper over the top on a freezing day. Many leather frocks are long-sleeved which makes this a far easier option anyway and you can experiment with your favourite coat trends to make things even cosier.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Queen Maxima was largely inside during her trip to The Offline Cub, which is a social enterprise that focuses on forging real connections and being conscious of how much they’re using digital technology. People can come together without their phones and enjoy drinks and games.

The Queen dressed up for the engagement and this was the first time she’s been pictured wearing this Massimo Dutti design, suggesting it’s a new addition to her wardrobe. Like Duchess Sophie with her Loewe dress, she could go on to style it in several different ways throughout the colder months and I’ll be eager to see when it next makes an appearance.