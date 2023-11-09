Kate Middleton rocks camo army gear with black skinny jeans and hiking boots - and she was a 'natural at driving seven-tonne vehicle

Kate Middleton nailed the outdoor chic look for her recent engagement, pairing her army camo gear with a pair of sleek black jeans and her go-to brown hiking boots.

We might be used to seeing Kate Middleton in timelessly elegant looks, like her roll neck sweaters that are a staple of her winter wardrobe and her recent chic all black ensemble that featured the most stunning gold buttoned blazer, but the Princess has been favouring some more casual looks for her most recent engagements.

Similarly to her Burberry jacket with flared jeans look that she stepped out in to go mountain biking, Kate donned a laid-back look when she visited the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards yesterday. For the engagement, which saw her drive a seven-tonne armoured vehicle equipped with a machine gun, the Princess appropriately wore an army camo jacket complete with bullet proof vest - a look not many could pull of.

But relying on her trusty black skinny jeans and favourite brown hiking boots, the Princess of Wales still managed to bring her trademark elegance to the outfit.

(Image credit: Chris Radburn/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop boots like Kate's

The oh-so-stylish yet incredibly practical brown lace-up ankle boots are a recent favourite for Kate, who last wore the shoes for her and husband Prince William's visit to Madley Primary School's Forest School in Hereford, England.

The boots are the See By Chloe Combat Ankle Boots and are a highly sought after style that is, unfortunately, no longer available from the brand. The boots are the perfect style for colder days with their dark-brown suede exterior, tonal leather trims and chunky tread sole. They were designed, according to Chloe, to be paired with both cosy winter outfits and with 'pretty floral dresses and floaty skirts.'

While the style is no longer available, there are plenty of brown boots that offer a similar look to recreate Kate's recent outfit.

She paired the boots with her favourite pair of black skinny jeans from the brand Frame. She reportedly loves the brand's Le One skinny jeans which retail for $292.83 (£238). It's understandable why the jeans have captured her heart with their stretchy fabric and high-rise waist that offers optimal comfort and a little extra warmth.

(Image credit: Chris Radburn /WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The practical outfit was a must with all the heavy activities the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards had lined up for Kate. First up was learning how to drive the Guards' seven-tonne armoured vehicle which boasts a machine gun on it's bonnet. Driving around in the vehicle, the Princess exclaimed, "“It’s really great! It’s very responsive actually, given the size of the thing.”

The Princess' driving instructor, Corporal Darreyl Tukana, remarked that she was a 'natural' at navigating the vehicle and he didn't have to teach her very much at all.

“She was a natural. She drives a Land Rover back at home – I told her it’s exactly the same, just take it slowly and go back to where we started off from. She was enjoying every bit of the journey itself. It’s different from what she’s driving, it’s a bigger vehicle.

"I just needed to switch on a few toggle switches before start-up, because it’s different from a car. But I switched it on, put it into gear and I told her it’s just like a normal car.”

Elsewhere during the day, Kate was seen learning how to fly a drone as well as meeting with senior officers, soldiers and their families. She left the Guards in style, flying off in a helicopter back to her home just in time to welcome her kids home from school.