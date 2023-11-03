Kate Middleton's mountain biking action shots might be the best thing we've seen today - and she even looks fab in a helmet!
Kate Middleton's sporty side was on full display as the royal got stuck into a mountain biking challenge at a recent engagement
Kate Middleton's sporty side was on full display yesterday as the Princess took part in a bike skills obstacle course - and the photos are simply priceless!
On November 2nd, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland to learn about how organisations in Moray are supporting the wellbeing of its young people. The couple met with the charity Outfit Moray, and SAYFC Young Farmers and learned how these organisations bring communities in rural areas together.
For this event, Kate Middleton wore a statement tartan number and the flared jeans of dreams as she got stuck into the event. Her pristine look didn't stop her from getting involved as she threw a helmet onto her perfectly pristine locks and took part in the mountain bike course that had been set up for the day.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Princess looked animated as she took part in the course and concentrated on perfecting the bends and turns as she rode her bike in front of a large crowd. The Princess still managed to look polished in her fabulous look that picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
Despite wearing a helmet and being in real danger of hat hair, the Princess looked elegant both on and off the bike - and even in the helmet! Kate Middleton's sporty side was truly on full display as she took on the biking challenges without breaking a sweat and seemed to be at home in this sporty atmosphere.
Although it's unclear if biking is one of Kate Middleton's hobbies, it has been established over many years that the Princess is pretty sporty and enjoys tennis, rugby, and a whole host of other active pursuits.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
The event took place at Burghead Primary School and many children also took part in the bike skills obstacle course and the Bikability session.
During one sweet interaction, the Princess chatted to a young boy who had fallen off of his bike. The Princess of Wales' maternal instincts kicked in as she knelt to the ground to chat to the little boy and tell him that falling off was all 'part of learning'.
She put her arm around him and asked, "Are you ok? You are so brave." She then encouraged him to 'give it another go' and get back on his bike to try again - sweet!
Speaking about the importance of the engagement, Outfit Moray's CEO, Tony Brown said, "It was absolutely fantastic to have such a high-profile Royal visit, particularly in our 20th anniversary year and it was great to have so many young people involved as well."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Why Lady Louise Windsor's birthday could be tinged with disappointment this year
Lady Louise Windsor's birthday celebrations with her family could look a little different this year amid her mother's royal visit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
11 expert ways to reduce humidity in your house this winter - even without a dehumidifier
Explore these expert-approved methods to lower your home's humidity to banish condensation and mould
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Kate Middleton just wore a statement tartan number and the flared jeans of dreams in Scotland
The hair... The shacket... The jeans... this outfit is just too good!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's Barbour jacket and Reiss boots are so countryside chic - and perfect for rainy Storm Ciaran
Kate Middleton's Reiss boots and Barbour jacket were the perfect waterproof combo as the Princess went on a countryside walk
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite food at her go-to cosy pub sounds utterly incredible
Is it fish and chips? Could it be a steak and ale pie? We have Kate's favourite pub foods revealed
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 'extra privilege' Kate Middleton has earned thanks to her spotless royal record
The Princess of Wales has reportedly earned the right to an extra privilege – proof that following the rules pays off!
By Jack Slater Published
-
The 'subtle message' that Kate Middleton is sending with this 'transformative power'
One expert claims that Kate’s "fashion overhaul" is not a coincidence – she’s sending a subtle but powerful message about her future
By Jack Slater Published
-
Why 'hurt and insulted' Kate Middleton won't be extending 'olive branch' to Prince Harry anytime soon
It has been reported that Kate Middleton won't be extending an 'olive branch' to her brother-in-law Prince Harry because of this sad reason
By Laura Harman Published
-
The parenting choice Kate and William have been 'arguing over for years' that William has 'finally won'
It’s believed that the Princess of Wales has long ‘disagreed’ with her husband over this topic
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 of Kate Middleton's best earrings, from cheap and cheerful high street pieces to luxurious, one-of-a-kind gems
The Princess of Wales knows how to elevate a look with the perfect pair of earrings.
By Jack Slater Published