Kate Middleton’s chic all-black ensemble features the most stunning gold-button blazer and her side-parting is perfection

The Princess of Wales’s chic all-black ensemble featured a stunning blazer with gold-toned buttons and her side-parting was perfection.

Fans of the Princess of Wales’s style might not have got a magnificent gown moment from her at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2023 after she stayed in the UK to support Prince George through his exams, but she’s recently stepped out in a beautifully versatile tailored outfit. Showcasing colour blocking at its finest, Kate’s all-black ensemble includes a stunning structured blazer with gold-toned buttons that looks very like her £549 Holland Cooper black twill one.

This is arguably the centrepiece of her look and the jacket looked formal yet chic over the top of a simple black roll neck. The combination of textures from the knitted jumper to the blazer added depth and a subtle contrast.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For weather that isn’t quite cold enough perhaps for the best winter coats - especially as Kate was indoors for some of her visit to Robertson Barracks - this jacket was perfect. It had all the classic design elements that make a blazer well worth investing in for its timeless quality, from a lapel collar to long sleeves. The double-breasted design was flattering and the gold-toned buttons added a touch of glamour to Kate’s all-back look.

Holland Cooper Black twill blazer Visit Site RRP: £549 | This gorgeous blazer has been worn multiple times by the Princess of Wales and we can see why. The timeless design, wool fabric and gold-toned buttons are utterly beautiful. Phase Eight at M&S Textured blazer Visit Site RRP: £139 | This Phase Eight blazer is incredibly versatile and has a double-breasted design and bouclé fabric for extra texture. The gold-toned buttons add contrast and this would look great paired with so many autumn/winter outfits. Zara Zara double breasted blazer Visit Site RRP: £59.99 |This more affordable blazer option has a lovely lapel collar, long sleeves and front flap pockets. The pronounced shoulders and golden buttons make a real statement.

She was at the Barracks in Norfolk to learn more about the operations of the Queen’s Dragoon Guards regiment and get an introduction to the regiment, as well as presenting medals and meeting the family members of troops. The Princess of Wales’s blazer was beautifully appropriate given its classic and understated quality and she complemented this and her black roll neck jumper with a pair of elegant black trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whether or not you want to emulate the entirety of Kate’s all-black ensemble, each of the three outfit elements are easy to style with other things and could be considered wardrobe staples. The senior royal switched things up when it came to her hair, though. Kate debuted curtain bangs in the summer and for her visit to Robertson Barracks she wore her fringe a little differently.

The Princess of Wales stepped out with a side swept bangs hairstyle with her fringe pushed over to the left hand side of her face. She also opted to keep her brunette tresses smooth and straight rather than going for her usual soft waves. This worked well with her side parting as her fringe was also straight with a bit of volume and so sat elegantly amongst the rest of her hair.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s not clear whether this hairstyle could be a sign that Kate wants to start wearing her fringe permanently in a side-parting or not and she has worn it swept completely to the side since getting her curtain bangs cut in. Either way it looked beautiful and it’s possible it could also have been a practical choice given that she later switched up her outfit for a camo jacket and a helmet with her hair swept underneath it.

She also wore a pair of See By Chloe ankle boots, though it's not known whether she'd worn them throughout the entire engagement. Alongside the other important aspects of her visit, she is also set to promote the regiment’s mascot, Trooper “Longface” Emrys Jones (a Bay Welsh Mountain pony) from Lance Corporal to Corporal.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This was the Princess of Wales’s first visit to the regiment since becoming their Colonel-in-Chief in August. Before her King Charles had been Colonel-in-Chief and the Queen Mother had previously held this title before him for over four decades.