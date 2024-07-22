Kate Middleton shares new Prince George photo on his 11th birthday - and he looks so grown up

A new photograph of Prince George has been shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales to mark their son's 11th birthday - and the snap has got royal fans all making the same observations.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales's first-born son marked his 11th birthday, Princess Catherine shared one of her very own photographs of Prince George in order to celebrate the special day.

The sweet image was shared on Prince William and Catherine's official Instagram account, alongside a simple caption reading, "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

Confirming that the shot is a recent one taken by avid photographer Kate, the caption added, "The Princess of Wales, 2024," alongside a flashing camera emoji.

The black and white photograph shows Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, perched in a smart black suit with a crisp white shirt, grinning sweetly at the camera.

The comment section of the upload quickly became packed with words from royal fans, with many remarking on just how mature and grown up young George looks.

Meanwhile, some couldn't help but point out the future King's resemblance to various family members.

Of course, lots were quick to mention just how much Prince George looks like his father, Prince William. Others noted that Princess Catherine's father, Michael Middleton, can be seen in George.

One comment said, "Grandpa Middletons twin!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another pointed out that the snapshot of George appears to show his resemblance to his uncle James Middleton, Kate's younger brother.

"Look up James Middleton when he was younger. He looks a lot like Kate’s brother," another commenter declared, while another replied, "I’ve always said that! Same hairline, forehead and eyes."

Prince George was most recently seen out with his father, Prince William, as the pair enjoyed a very special father and son outing at the UEFA EURO final between England and Spain.

Prince George looked like his dad's mini-me as the two of them watched the tense match in Berlin, alongside King Felipe VI of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George's little sister, Princess Charlotte, didn't miss out, though, as she had the honour of attending the Wimbledon 2024 finals with mum, Princess Catherine, and aunt, Pippa Middleton.

As the Princess of Wales made a last-minute and somewhat unexpected arrival at the final with her daughter and sister, crowds applauded and gave a standing ovation to welcome the future Queen, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since her diagnosis at the start of the year.