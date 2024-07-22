Kate Middleton shares new Prince George photo on his 11th birthday - and he looks so grown up
The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photograph of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday
A new photograph of Prince George has been shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales to mark their son's 11th birthday - and the snap has got royal fans all making the same observations.
As the Prince and Princess of Wales's first-born son marked his 11th birthday, Princess Catherine shared one of her very own photographs of Prince George in order to celebrate the special day.
The sweet image was shared on Prince William and Catherine's official Instagram account, alongside a simple caption reading, "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"
Confirming that the shot is a recent one taken by avid photographer Kate, the caption added, "The Princess of Wales, 2024," alongside a flashing camera emoji.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The black and white photograph shows Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, perched in a smart black suit with a crisp white shirt, grinning sweetly at the camera.
The comment section of the upload quickly became packed with words from royal fans, with many remarking on just how mature and grown up young George looks.
Meanwhile, some couldn't help but point out the future King's resemblance to various family members.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Of course, lots were quick to mention just how much Prince George looks like his father, Prince William. Others noted that Princess Catherine's father, Michael Middleton, can be seen in George.
One comment said, "Grandpa Middletons twin!"
Another pointed out that the snapshot of George appears to show his resemblance to his uncle James Middleton, Kate's younger brother.
"Look up James Middleton when he was younger. He looks a lot like Kate’s brother," another commenter declared, while another replied, "I’ve always said that! Same hairline, forehead and eyes."
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
Prince George was most recently seen out with his father, Prince William, as the pair enjoyed a very special father and son outing at the UEFA EURO final between England and Spain.
Prince George looked like his dad's mini-me as the two of them watched the tense match in Berlin, alongside King Felipe VI of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain.
George's little sister, Princess Charlotte, didn't miss out, though, as she had the honour of attending the Wimbledon 2024 finals with mum, Princess Catherine, and aunt, Pippa Middleton.
As the Princess of Wales made a last-minute and somewhat unexpected arrival at the final with her daughter and sister, crowds applauded and gave a standing ovation to welcome the future Queen, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since her diagnosis at the start of the year.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Desiccant vs compressor dehumidifiers – the pros and cons you need to know
Both can help with issues like condensation and mould build up – but do you know which is better for your home?
By Amy Cutmore Published
-
32 of the best foods to eat on holiday
Including some of the best foods to eat on holiday in your diet can help you stay hydrated and healthy on your trip
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘quick’ fashion formula for an elegant outfit works with a ‘busy lifestyle’ and we’re taking notes
The Princess of Wales has found a signature style approach that works for her and we love how easy it is to recreate ourselves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s tradition with Princess Charlotte is so adorable and it shows how much their shared passion means to them
The Princess of Wales revealed that she and Princess Charlotte had taken up a sweet activity together during the Wimbledon championships
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s luxurious Lip Perfector is currently the cheapest it’s been for a very long time and we’re buying several shades
The Princess of Wales was pictured using her Clarins Lip Perfector at Wimbledon in 2019 and we've found it with 20% off right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are the most elegant finishing touch to an outfit and this £9 alternative is in our shopping basket
The Princess of Wales is a fan of pearl drop earrings and we've found an affordable option that can help elevate outfits to new heights
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers are half price now - making them less than £30
The Princess of Wales's white Superga Cotu Classic trainers are under £30 and they're some of the most versatile shoes you can buy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Will Kate Middleton be at Wimbledon this year?
The Princess of Wales presents the trophies to the Wimbledon winners and some fans might be curious about if she'll do the same in 2024
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's chic apple green Wimbledon dressing proves the bold hue is nothing to be scared of
The Princess of Wales never fails to ace it when she chooses striking green for a Wimbledon appearance
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Roger Federer broke royal protocol with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon years after her kind gesture did the same
Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales have met multiple times and last year the tennis star seemingly broke protocol when greeting her
By Emma Shacklock Published