Kate Middleton’s luxurious Lip Perfector is currently the cheapest it’s been for a very long time and we’re buying several shades

Kate Middleton’s luxurious Lip Protector from Clarins is the cheapest it’s been for a very long time and we’re buying several shades.

The Princess of Wales loves nothing more than switching up her clothes, but when it comes to her makeup she tends to stick with what she knows works for her - as so many of us do. Kate’s signature makeup look includes a glowy, natural base with a touch of rose-pink blush, a sweep of one of the best mascaras and, of course, her beloved black eyeliner. When it comes to her lips the future Queen also keeps things pared-back and has never been spotted sporting the late Queen Elizabeth’s go-to deep red-pink lipstick colour.

Instead, she likes a neutral pink and was once photographed with one of Clarins’ iconic Lip Perfectors. This beautiful product is one of the best tinted lip balms and usually £23, but we’ve found the Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer for £18.40 on Amazon right now.

Shop Kate Middleton's Lip Protector

Exact Match Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer Was £23, Now £18.40 at Amazon The Princess of Wales is believed to use the Rose Shimmer shade of the Clarins Lip Perfector and it's a beautiful colour option for daytime and evenings out. The formula is nourishing and hydrating which is something we want from a lip product all year round. Clarins Lip Perfector in Candy Shimmer Was £23, Now £18.40 at Amazon Perfect for the warmer months, this shade of Clarins Lip Perfector is a little more peachy than Kate's go-to colour. It adds glorious hydration and shine to your lips and is easy to apply on the go - as the Princess herself once proved. Clarins Lip Perfector in Toffee Shimmer Was £19.55, Now £18.40 at Amazon Still very wearable and neutral, the Toffee Shimmer colour is a bit more muted and mauve-toned than the Princess of Wales's favourite shade. It's smooth to apply and gives your lips a glossy finish. Pop in your handbag and you'll be reaching for it all the time.

The Rose Shimmer hue is reportedly the one used by the Princess of Wales and whilst it’s still discounted, there’s never been a better time to pick one up if you’ve been tempted to give it a try yourself.

Kate’s shade is a gorgeous rose pink colour that looks stunning for any occasion, both in the daytime and evenings. It’s subtle, which is a key feature of the future Queen’s makeup, but it does add soft colour and some gorgeous shine to the lips.

Clarins suggests that you can wear their Natural Lip Perfectors alone, or over the top of your favourite lip shade to complement it. The product provides not only a shimmery finish, but plenty of moisture thanks to its nourishing formula. The ingredients include shea butter and this product glides on easily with its angled cushion applicator.

It’s effortless to use on the go - something Kate proved at Wimbledon back in 2019. Attending the championships on Day 2, the Princess was pictured with her Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in her hand, presumably either before applying it, or afterwards. From the colour of the tube, it looked to be the Rose Shimmer shade and it seems this was a product Kate couldn’t be without during her daytime outing to SW19.

Her exact colour isn’t the only Lip Perfector that is currently the cheapest we’ve seen for a long time. There are also two other tones - Candy Shimmer and Toffee Shimmer - that are discounted down to £18.40 too and these are equally stunning. If you prefer more of a peach-toned lip product in summer then Candy Shimmer is perfect and Toffee Shimmer is more of a muted, mauve-toned option.

The Princess has continued to love wearing pink-toned lip products and Celebrity Makeup Artist and owner of Brows by Sarah, Sarah Amelia Fogg, previously analysed her recent preference for the colour.

"Kate tends to opt for a pop of pink that isn’t too in your face. She tends to choose a subtle shade of pink that complements her skin tone perfectly without drawing too much attention away from the rest of the face of makeup," the expert told Express.co.uk. "Pink lipstick can also make your lips appear plumper and fuller as well as making you look fresh-faced and more awake compared to a nude or no lipstick at all."

If you haven’t yet ventured into wearing full-on pink lipstick, then a tinted lip product like the Clarins Lip Perfector could be a great way to introduce this shade into your makeup look.