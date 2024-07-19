Kate Middleton’s ‘quick’ fashion formula for an elegant outfit works with a ‘busy lifestyle’ and we’re taking notes
The Princess of Wales has found a signature style approach that works for her and we love how easy it is to recreate ourselves
Kate’s "quick" fashion formula for an elegant outfit every time is great for a "busy lifestyle" and we’re taking notes.
The Princess of Wales has established a signature style over the years that we can’t help but be inspired by all year round. From her midi dresses to her chic trouser suits and best white trainers, the senior royal can adapt her clothing to suit any occasion and every time it looks so sophisticated. It might seem like an impossible feat to recreate such beautiful looks, but Kate’s quick fashion formula for an elegant outfit is actually remarkably simple and easy to follow. Like the late Queen Elizabeth before her, Kate regularly wears outfits that are all about one main colour, like her gorgeous bright purple dress at Wimbledon 2024.
Opening up recently to OK!, celebrity stylist and fashion expert Leroy Dawkins exclusively explained the reasons behind the future Queen’s love of wearing just one main colour.
Shop Easy Dressing Staples Like Kate Middleton's
With a similar soft mint colour to Kate's dress from her visit to The Bahamas in 2022, this dress is perfect for summer. It has a fitted bodice and gorgeous flared skirt, with feminine bow details running down the front. The short sleeves are elegant and they gather at the shoulders for a bit of extra shaping.
If you love Kate's Wimbledon dress and want to wear more purple as your one outfit colour this summer then this is beautiful. Throw on with neutral accessories and this will soon become a go-to piece for evenings out and special occasions.
Shop Neutral Staples
Not everyone wants to make the main colour of their outfit a bright one and this black linen dress is a staple that's so neutral and easy to style. Pair with your favourite black sandals or ballet flats for an effortless summer outfit. It has a square neckline, angel sleeves and is made from Irish linen.
A white dress is must-have for so many people in summer and this one is simple yet so beautiful. It features a classic Broderie Anglaise pattern and a fit-and-flare shape. You can style it with white trainers for an easy day look or with espadrilles to dress it up for the evening.
If you love bold colours this also comes in electric blue, but we think this beige tone is so wearable. The collared neckline and long sleeves are timeless design details and the tie waist belt can be adjusted to suit you. Pop on a pair of flats or block heeled sandals and you're ready to go.
"Even with a stylist, it’s a quick and easy way to dress by keeping it to one colour - such as the purple dress she recently wore at the Wimbledon final - it’s no fuss dressing but still looks well put together and stands out," the expert declared, before suggesting that Kate’s fashion formula works especially well for those with a "busy lifestyle" like hers.
"The Princess could also be transitioning her wardrobe for her future role as Queen and could be following style ideas from the late Queen Elizabeth II who also favoured one colour dressing as she was a busy working mother and monarch - so this trend absolutely works for a busy lifestyle," Leroy continued.
Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor of Woman&Home also believes that the one colour approach works for "everyone" and echoes Leroy’s suggestion that it helps add cohesion to an outfit.
"Wearing one colour works for everyone, but particularly royals. Picking a single colour makes an outfit look incredibly cohesive, and in a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth's fashion rule of wearing bright hues, it means you'll always be easily spotted," she says. "It also makes putting together a look that bit easier, so pick a colour that really suits you and fully commit!"
As both experts have explained, Kate’s styling approach of wearing one main colour in an outfit requires minimal fuss when getting ready, but has real impact. Especially if you opt for a dress or one of your best jumpsuits, there’s no need to worry about pairing different pieces together and the single block colour will speak for itself.
Although the Princess of Wales is a big fan of bright colours like royal blue, scarlet and yellow, you don’t have to dress quite so brightly to achieve a similarly elegant effect. Kate’s "quick" fashion formula also works if you stick to a neutral tone like black, white or beige. Just by keeping the colour palette of your outfit minimal the overall effect is so polished and chic and you can really make the most of your summer capsule wardrobe staples.
Of course, the future Queen does occasionally steer away from this fashion formula and she loves a subtle polka dot print. However, so many of her most iconic and stunning looks do follow it and we’re particularly entranced by her Wimbledon outfits in recent years. Her recent purple one and her bright yellow and mint green looks from last year are sensational and we can’t wait to see what colour Kate might wear the next time she steps out in 2024.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
