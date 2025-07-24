Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby’s taste in polka dot dresses is impeccable - this is the sign you need to swap navy for copper hues

Polka dots are one of those patterns that never really goes out of fashion, but this year they’re back bigger than ever for summer. It’s easy to see why so many of the best summer dresses, jumpsuits and blouses feature this print. Spots are minimal, classic and yet add depth.

This pattern also has more than a few famous fans, including the Princess of Wales. Alongside florals, polka dots are Kate’s most-worn print and although she owns several navy and white spotty dresses, it’s her copper Rixo one that I remember most.

It’s a sign of a great outfit that you only have to wear it once for it to be remembered and this is the case with this dress. The Princess wore it during an appearance at Lambrook School back in 2022 - months after Holly Willoughby presented ITV’s This Morning in the same design.

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Similar Polka Dot Dresses

Boden Kate Puff Sleeve Midi Dress £169 at Boden As soon as I saw this Boden dress it reminded me of Kate and Holly's Rixo one thanks to the chestnut colour and polka dot print. This design has a built-in belt which can be detached, as well as puff sleeves and handy pockets in the skirt. Nobody's Child Polka Dot Dress £85 at Nobody's Child Not everyone will be a massive fan of copper, but if you want a similarly neutral option then this rich brown polka dot dress is a lovely one. It has short puff sleeves, a collared neckline and a vintage-style bow detail. Pair with white sandals to make an easy summer outfit. Cutie London Polka Dot Maxi Dress £18-£21 (Was £40) at Debenhams This short-sleeve polka dot dress is currently even more affordable thanks to the sale and it's got a waist-defining shape, high crew-neckline and flowing skirt. The longer length feels very elegant and the deep brown-orange tone feels very Kate and Holly-esque.

The future Queen and the broadcast icon have crossed paths more than once so far and their elegant signature styles are very similar. Both women also love championing British clothing brands, like Rixo, which still makes the Izzy dress.

The shirt dress silhouette is timeless and Kate and Holly’s copper and white version has all the details you’d expect: a collared neckline, button-up front and flowing midi skirt. With a £245 price-tag, this dress has just been re-stocked and comes in navy and white polka dot, and white and black polka dot versions.

Kate and Holly own the ‘copper dot’ colourway which might seem very autumnal at first, but I think this hue would work beautifully for late summer too. The warm undertones mean that a copper, chestnut or brown polka dot dress complements tan, brown or cream accessories.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Shop Accessories

Dune Chestnut Celinna Slingbacks £99 at Dune Crafted from suede, these slingbacks have a manageable kitten heel and are secured around your ankle with a gold-toned buckle. The Celinna design comes in a variety of different colours and the chestnut brown version reminds me of Kate's court shoe heels. M&S Buckle Block Heel Sandals £35 at M&S Featuring sturdy mid-height block heels, these affordable strappy sandals come in a soft white colour that would pair well with a copper polka dot dress like Kate and Holly's. A toe loop is a modern touch and as the brown version has already sold out, I'd move fast to grab these. Penelope Chilvers Gamine Heels £66 (Was £219) at Penelope Chilvers Now less than £70 in the sale, these block court shoes are well worth picking up. The Gamine shoes are made in a soft, tan suede and they have a pretty metallic leather lining and a mid-height heel. They're great for wearing day to night.

Rattan bags and espadrille wedges would also complement a colour like this and whilst it’s a step up from a true neutral, it’s still very easy to style. The Princess of Wales wore hers on a sunny September day in 2022 when she and Prince William accompanied Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She went without a bag and opted for brown suede heels. The ageless style tied in with her dress and if Kate was ever going to have a summer capsule wardrobe for work, a neutral pair of court shoes would be a must for her.

Clearly, great minds really do think alike too, as Holly Willoughby stepped out in similar shoes when she wore her Rixo dress on This Morning in January 2022. Her heels were a slightly paler caramel colour, though the overall effect was equally tonal.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

For a relaxed look you could pair a copper or brown polka dot dress like hers and Kate’s with white trainers or slip-on sandals. They would coordinate with the colour of the spots, making the outfit cohesive. A matching bag would be an ideal finishing touch too.

Sadly, we’ve not seen the Princess of Wales wearing her Rixo dress publicly since 2022, though both she and Holly have remained fans of polka dots over the years. They’ve worn different spotty dresses to Wimbledon in the past and in May, Kate brought back her white and black Alessandra Rich dress for a Service of Thanksgiving.