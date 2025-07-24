Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby’s taste in polka dot dresses is impeccable - this is the sign you need to swap navy for copper hues
The Princess and presenter both own the same spotted Rixo dress and the tones would be perfect with summer accessories
Polka dots are one of those patterns that never really goes out of fashion, but this year they’re back bigger than ever for summer. It’s easy to see why so many of the best summer dresses, jumpsuits and blouses feature this print. Spots are minimal, classic and yet add depth.
This pattern also has more than a few famous fans, including the Princess of Wales. Alongside florals, polka dots are Kate’s most-worn print and although she owns several navy and white spotty dresses, it’s her copper Rixo one that I remember most.
It’s a sign of a great outfit that you only have to wear it once for it to be remembered and this is the case with this dress. The Princess wore it during an appearance at Lambrook School back in 2022 - months after Holly Willoughby presented ITV’s This Morning in the same design.
Shop Similar Polka Dot Dresses
Not everyone will be a massive fan of copper, but if you want a similarly neutral option then this rich brown polka dot dress is a lovely one. It has short puff sleeves, a collared neckline and a vintage-style bow detail. Pair with white sandals to make an easy summer outfit.
The future Queen and the broadcast icon have crossed paths more than once so far and their elegant signature styles are very similar. Both women also love championing British clothing brands, like Rixo, which still makes the Izzy dress.
The shirt dress silhouette is timeless and Kate and Holly’s copper and white version has all the details you’d expect: a collared neckline, button-up front and flowing midi skirt. With a £245 price-tag, this dress has just been re-stocked and comes in navy and white polka dot, and white and black polka dot versions.
Kate and Holly own the ‘copper dot’ colourway which might seem very autumnal at first, but I think this hue would work beautifully for late summer too. The warm undertones mean that a copper, chestnut or brown polka dot dress complements tan, brown or cream accessories.
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
A photo posted by on
Shop Accessories
Featuring sturdy mid-height block heels, these affordable strappy sandals come in a soft white colour that would pair well with a copper polka dot dress like Kate and Holly's. A toe loop is a modern touch and as the brown version has already sold out, I'd move fast to grab these.
Rattan bags and espadrille wedges would also complement a colour like this and whilst it’s a step up from a true neutral, it’s still very easy to style. The Princess of Wales wore hers on a sunny September day in 2022 when she and Prince William accompanied Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She went without a bag and opted for brown suede heels. The ageless style tied in with her dress and if Kate was ever going to have a summer capsule wardrobe for work, a neutral pair of court shoes would be a must for her.
Clearly, great minds really do think alike too, as Holly Willoughby stepped out in similar shoes when she wore her Rixo dress on This Morning in January 2022. Her heels were a slightly paler caramel colour, though the overall effect was equally tonal.
For a relaxed look you could pair a copper or brown polka dot dress like hers and Kate’s with white trainers or slip-on sandals. They would coordinate with the colour of the spots, making the outfit cohesive. A matching bag would be an ideal finishing touch too.
Sadly, we’ve not seen the Princess of Wales wearing her Rixo dress publicly since 2022, though both she and Holly have remained fans of polka dots over the years. They’ve worn different spotty dresses to Wimbledon in the past and in May, Kate brought back her white and black Alessandra Rich dress for a Service of Thanksgiving.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!