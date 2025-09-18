Kate Middleton declares boot season has officially begun with chocolate-brown knee highs at joint visit with Melania Trump
The Princess of Wales dressed warmly for an engagement with the First Lady and wore boots for the first time this autumn
Boots are my favourite footwear of all time and though the temptation to break them out to complement my autumn outfit ideas was strong, I had been resisting since it’s been so mild. But then I saw that the Princess of Wales has stepped out in boots for the first time this season and for me there’s no better signal that it’s getting cold enough to wear mine.
Kate and US First Lady Melania Trump toured Frogmore Gardens on the Windsor Castle estate on the final day of President Trump’s State Visit. She wrapped up warm in a long brown midi skirt and vest, with a green scarf and matching cropped jacket.
Sticking with the green and brown theme - two of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends without fail - she finished off her look with chocolate-toned Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.
Although the Princess of Wales’s chunky boots are amongst her favourites generally, she has a fair few pairs of knee highs in her collection too. These ones have a pointed toe and a manageable block heel. When you want elevation without compromising on comfort, I’d always recommend going for knee highs with this kind of heel.
Stilettos are great for evening looks, but block heels can take you from day-to-night effortlessly so you can get maximum wear out of what are usually quite a pricey wardrobe staple if you go for leather or suede. Kate’s are suede and the material mirrored the softness of the rich brown colour.
Black boots are handy to have, though brown is a softer alternative that works even better with autumnal shades like tan and khaki. The Princess’s way of styling knee highs is elegant, as she typically only wears midi or maxi dresses and skirts now.
Her lighter brown skirt draped over the top of her boots and created a smooth, leg-elongating silhouette. This effect was enhanced by the royal’s choice of a cropped jacket and her other go-to with knee highs is the polar opposite - a long coat.
Both look sophisticated and polished, though I wouldn’t recommend a mid-length coat with an outfit like this as it cuts off the skirt and boots at a tricky in-between point.
The future Queen looked cosy and stylish - always a much-longed-for combination for autumn - as she and Melania toured the gardens and met with members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore House.
Kate is the joint President of the Scouts Association and the two women were welcomed by Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields.
They helped the children with some drawings, made a bug hotel and played games. The Squirrel Scouts is for children aged 4-6 and helps them to gain invaluable life skills.
This outing marks the Princess of Wales and First Lady’s first engagement together and comes after Melania saw Queen Mary’s Doll House with Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle earlier on in the day. The night before all three women were at the State Banquet hosted by King Charles.
The Princess’s glimmering gold gown and Lovers’ Knot Tiara couldn’t be more different to her brown and green daytime look. It just goes to show that Kate’s as skilled and comfortable dressing for big formal occasions as she is for smart-casual ones.
