Kate Middleton declares boot season has officially begun with chocolate-brown knee highs at joint visit with Melania Trump

Boots are my favourite footwear of all time and though the temptation to break them out to complement my autumn outfit ideas was strong, I had been resisting since it’s been so mild. But then I saw that the Princess of Wales has stepped out in boots for the first time this season and for me there’s no better signal that it’s getting cold enough to wear mine.

Kate and US First Lady Melania Trump toured Frogmore Gardens on the Windsor Castle estate on the final day of President Trump’s State Visit. She wrapped up warm in a long brown midi skirt and vest, with a green scarf and matching cropped jacket.

Sticking with the green and brown theme - two of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends without fail - she finished off her look with chocolate-toned Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots.

Sam Edelman Brown Porter Knee-High Boots £166.38 at Nordstrom With a square toe and low block heel, these boots would work day-to-night with ease. There are several colours to pick from including this 'spiced pecan' hue and they're made with a durable leather upper. Dune London Tayla Brown Knee High Boots £159 at Dune If you want to invest in a pair of knee highs with a classic feel, then these are a lovely option. The chocolate brown colour is very similar to the Princess of Wales's footwear and they're made from premium suede with a stretch back. H&M Brown Angled Heel Knee-High Boots £74.99 at H&M The heel on these brown boots is a little different and yet isn't too high to wear everyday. They also have a very on-trend chisel toe and are lined in satin. As knee highs go, these are also a relatively affordable choice.

Boden Flat Stretch Knee Boots-Chestnut £129 at Boden You can currently get 15% off these knee-high boots with the code MY7P at Boden. The deep burgundy colour is a lovely alternative to black or brown boots for the season and the material has stretch to it. Mango Western Heel Black Leather Boots £109.99 at Mango Western-inspired boot designs are almost coming back into fashion and these knee highs would work with jumper dresses or denim skirts and knits. The 5cm heels are angular and the toes are pointed. XY London Black Knee-High Riding Boots £39.99 (Was £104.99) at Debenhams These are now much affordable in the sale and have a very ageless riding boot design. There is an inner zip fastening so they're easy to get on and off, as well as a decorative zip on the other side for a touch more detail.

Although the Princess of Wales’s chunky boots are amongst her favourites generally, she has a fair few pairs of knee highs in her collection too. These ones have a pointed toe and a manageable block heel. When you want elevation without compromising on comfort, I’d always recommend going for knee highs with this kind of heel.

Stilettos are great for evening looks, but block heels can take you from day-to-night effortlessly so you can get maximum wear out of what are usually quite a pricey wardrobe staple if you go for leather or suede. Kate’s are suede and the material mirrored the softness of the rich brown colour.

Black boots are handy to have, though brown is a softer alternative that works even better with autumnal shades like tan and khaki. The Princess’s way of styling knee highs is elegant, as she typically only wears midi or maxi dresses and skirts now.

Her lighter brown skirt draped over the top of her boots and created a smooth, leg-elongating silhouette. This effect was enhanced by the royal’s choice of a cropped jacket and her other go-to with knee highs is the polar opposite - a long coat.

Both look sophisticated and polished, though I wouldn’t recommend a mid-length coat with an outfit like this as it cuts off the skirt and boots at a tricky in-between point.

The future Queen looked cosy and stylish - always a much-longed-for combination for autumn - as she and Melania toured the gardens and met with members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore House.

Kate is the joint President of the Scouts Association and the two women were welcomed by Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields.

They helped the children with some drawings, made a bug hotel and played games. The Squirrel Scouts is for children aged 4-6 and helps them to gain invaluable life skills.

This outing marks the Princess of Wales and First Lady’s first engagement together and comes after Melania saw Queen Mary’s Doll House with Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle earlier on in the day. The night before all three women were at the State Banquet hosted by King Charles.

The Princess’s glimmering gold gown and Lovers’ Knot Tiara couldn’t be more different to her brown and green daytime look. It just goes to show that Kate’s as skilled and comfortable dressing for big formal occasions as she is for smart-casual ones.