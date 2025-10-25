Kate Middleton's blackberry lace dress is one of those party pieces that deserves another moment in the spotlight
Lace can be tricky to style but the Princess of Wales's 2015 outfit was a timeless occasionwear look
As much as we might not be ready to think about it yet, party season is slowly edging nearer and there’s no better place to look for occasionwear inspiration than the royals. No-one does elevated glamour quite like them and the Princess of Wales has worn so many fabulous gowns and dresses over the years it’s hard to keep track.
Some of my favourites go under the radar, though, as Kate wore them when she was still relatively new to royal life. Back then her looks tended to be a little less formal and more in line with what you might see shopping on the high-street, even if they were luxury pieces from some of the best British clothing brands.
This made them very wearable and I think this applies to the Princess’s blackberry lacework dress. She wore the Dolce & Gabbana creation in 2015 as she and Prince William welcomed the President of China and his wife at an event at Lancaster House.
Shop Lace Dresses
This teal lace dress is new in at Phase Eight and is a fabulous pick for party season and beyond. The sleeves are short and ruched and the shirt dress silhouette makes it feel so timeless. A collared neckline completes the frock and you could wear this with knee high boots or heels.
Falling to a maxi length with a distinctive asymmetric hem, the silhouette of this dress really sets it apart. It's designed to be form-fitting and has a rounded neckline and side ruffles, as well as a lining. The chocolate brown colour is one of the trendiest tones for autumn/winter too.
Shop Partywear Accessories
The low kitten heels on these shoes provide extra elevation without you having to compromise on comfort in the way you might with high stilettos. They have pointed toes and an ankle strap to keep your feet secure. The pom-poms are a fun adornment without being overpowering.
You won’t see the future Queen stepping out in knee-length pieces very often nowadays but this length worked so well with the pencil silhouette of the skirt. The frock also had a high neckline and long sleeves, with scalloped trims.
The floral lace ran all over the dress and was more sheer on the sleeves and over her decolletage, ensuring that it wasn’t overly revealing. I particularly love how the delicacy of the fabric balances the deep, dark purple colour and Kate added some subtle colour contrast with a burgundy Mulberry clutch and matching court shoes.
Deep purples and reds are very seasonal colours for autumn/winter and look wonderful with metallics if you really want to go all-out for a special event. A shade like black, navy or chocolate brown would also be beautiful and more understated.
The Princess might have worn it during an official State Visit, but a dress like this would be a perfect date night outfit too. Lacework designs feel instantly elevated and special thanks to the intricate material and yet the silhouette can be as simple and comfortable as you like.
When your frock does all the talking like the Princess of Wales’s did in 2015, you also don’t need to worry too much about accessories. The more timeless the better and sticking to matching colours or neutral bags or shoes are both reliable options.
The senior royals are all big fans of coordinating colours so it’s no surprise that Kate’s accessories were only a fraction more red than her dress. Despite it being a rainy day in October she didn’t wear another layer, though a long coat would have been elegant.
A lot of the major coat trends for 2025 are quite statement and something pared-back and classic would complement a lace dress better. Kate has only worn this blackberry dress once in public that we know of and now she’s Princess of Wales, this semi-sheer fabric could potentially be too daring.
If you don’t have a royal position to consider, though, a lacework frock can make a stunning alternative to your go-to little black dress or jumpsuit for party season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
