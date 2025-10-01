Duchess Sophie takes an autumn leaf out of Kate Middleton’s style manual - her chunky boots are a failsafe this time of year

As much as I keep an eye on autumn/winter shoe trends every year, deep down I know that I’ll be reaching for my boots most of all. The royals are big fans of a sleek knee high and a heeled ankle boot, though the Princess of Wales’s most-worn boots are a little chunkier. She loves her See by Chloe combat boots and I loved seeing Duchess Sophie step out in a similar style recently.

She is a long-time wearer of Penelope Chilvers footwear and went to see their new autumn collection. In the picture shared by the brand on Instagram, we got a great look at her head-to-toe neutral outfit, including her taupe Gianvito Rossi boots.

If you were ever unsure about adding lighter-toned boots to your autumn capsule wardrobe, Sophie showed exactly why it’s worth it. Black boots are practical and don’t show dirt as much, but brown or beige boots are a softer alternative.

Suede ones accentuate this with their texture and complement light outfits like the Duchess’s so well, as they’re not a stark contrast. The royal’s boots look to be suede, or at least not smooth leather, and laced up the front.

The design’s simplicity reminded me of Kate’s go-to autumn boots and woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum thinks you can "rely" on this style.

"A sturdy, chunky-heeled boot with a lace-up front is the autumn weather-ready style you can rely on with confidence," she says. "Offering plenty of ankle support and added height, this utilitarian-inspired design is great if you struggle with slender heels but still want the elevation."

Sophie is embracing the chunky boot trend this year and something like her shoes are also a more functional choice compared to kitten heels, high heels or more pointed shapes.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They’re low-key enough to be worn with jeans and a casual knit day-to-day and still work with dressier pieces like dresses and leather trousers to make a date night outfit. For her visit to the Penelope Chilvers store, the King’s sister-in-law went for a workwear-esque look that felt more formal.

Her single-breasted Weekend Max Mara blazer was designed with a menswear-inspired silhouette and she has it in brown. She’s worn this before, but this time she paired it with a new addition - the Zelma straight-leg trousers.

They have an elasticated waist and covered the top of Sophie’s boots, but allowed part of the lace-up front to still be admired. The Duchess added a pale biscuit-brown crew neck jumper and her outfit was complete.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Tonal dressing is something we often see the royal women do and it was great seeing Sophie following in Kate’s footsteps with her chunky boots too. Although they’re not perhaps smart enough for formal engagements, I can imagine her bringing these failsafes back out for more relaxed visits.

When she’s in need of something more elevated, the Duchess of Edinburgh tends to rely on knee high boots and she has a big collection. Once again, she favours brown and other neutral tones over black boots and her tan suede knee highs have been a go-to for her in recent years.

Taller designs do have a key place in anyone’s autumn footwear collection, though sturdy ankle boots like her Gianvito Rossis work better with jeans and trousers.