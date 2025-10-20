Quiz of the Day: Love taking beauty advice from Jennifer Aniston? Test yourself on her tips, tricks and product favourites
Jen is a beauty icon - and has shared plenty of secrets over the years
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day. It's our fun, quick quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
When it comes to sharing beauty secrets, there's not many A-listers who make us listen up and take note quite as much as Jennifer Aniston. We've admired her for decades now - whether for her famous blow-outs, radiant complexion, countless gorgeous beauty looks or inspiringly positive mindset on feeling good and looking good.
While she says she's 'ageing gracefully' thanks to her mindset, she's a lover of all things haircare, skincare and self care, too. She recently revealed the beauty favourite she discovered in the '90s and has kept in her handbag ever since - and we love the hydrating undereye concealer she swears by.
But do you know her favourite old school trick or the MAC classic she wore in Friends? Quiz yourself now...
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
