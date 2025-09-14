Jennifer Aniston says she is ‘ageing gracefully’ thanks to her ‘mindset’ – not just because of beauty treatments

We’re always ready and waiting to try out any wellness and beauty hacks endorsed by Jennifer Aniston. From her cardio-focused 15-15-15 workout to her tightening ice facial, she’s given us great insight when it comes to taking care of ourselves.

But her simple “mindset” trick for “ageing gracefully” might be the most important thing we’ve learnt from her yet.

During an interview with Glamour, Jen’s The Morning Show co-star Marion Cotillard revealed that she “admired” Jen for the way she has “evolved and aged so gracefully".

This prompted Jen to reveal that, while she does indulge in beauty treatments like facials and lasers to keep her appearance “maintained”, her real secret to ageing “gracefully” is more to do with having a positive “mindset.”

She explained, “I think as far as ageing gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are."

She added, "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these grey hairs take over. So its perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It's a mindset.”

Jen’s mindset trick is yet another realistic and relatable way she views ageing and wellness, with her previously opening up about her 80/20 approach to wellness. This, she explained, is where she spends “80%” of her time doing “healthy living” with her exercise and healthy diet, while the other 20% is “go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends.

“There's a balance,” she said.

It’s things like this that have led her to become the role model that she told Glamour her generation never had. And it’s working too, with her co-star Marion Cotillard saying that Jen’s outlook has been massively important to her as she approaches her 50th birthday.

“I think Jen Aniston is such an inspiring woman, and it makes me feel good about entering this new decade,” Marion said.

She added, “When it’s kind of scary sometimes, I think about all these women that I admire and who have evolved and aged so gracefully, accepting what [it means to age], because you have no choice but to accept this. I’m not trying to fight against it because it’s useless. It’ll never get you anywhere.”