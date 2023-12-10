Kristin Davis's best looks, from chic fit-and-flare dresses to dramatic draped gowns

You need only turn to Kristin Davis's best looks for a reminder of the powers of the dress. The actress is a fan of everything from a fit-and-flare dress to a dramatic draped gown and has showcased her trademark feminine style everywhere from filming Sex And The City on the streets of New York to stepping onto the red carpet at awards shows.

Davis saw her career take off in the 1990s when she landed a role in the TV soap Melrose Place, followed by an appearance in the sitcom Seinfeld. However, her stardom soared when she was cast as Charlotte York in the iconic Sex And The City series. She remained an integral character until the show ended in 2004 and went on to appear in its related film franchise and revival series And Just Like That... from 2021.

The star - who is mother to two adopted children - has also appeared in numerous other TV series, including Will & Grace and Bad Teacher. Her film appearances include Sour Grapes, Deck The Halls and Couples Retreat. She has also appeared on Broadway and the West End, produced a documentary on the illegal ivory trade and been a guest judge on Project Runway. So, it's safe to say she's walked a *lot* of red carpet and attended scores of glitzy showbiz events showcasing her glamourous fashion sense.

32 photos that prove Kristin Davis is a style icon

Davis is a fan of bright colours and pretty patterns on feminine silhouettes - reminiscent of her most famous character Charlotte. However, she also mixes up her look, incorporating the latest fashion trends into her outfits with statement outerwear, sharp tailoring and cool accessories.

1. The all-red everything look

We love red for eveningwear, and the shade is one of Davis's go-tos. The actress wore an eye-catching midi dress to a Haute Living dinner held in her honour in New York in 2023. Perfectly demonstrating how to wear red in a chic, yet impactful way, she accessorised with a matching red clutch bag and strappy heels.

2. The pink vintage gown

Davis stunned in pink at the premiere of the film Sex And The City 2 in New York in 2010. The actress looked radiant in a strapless vintage Jean Desses gown, which featured elegant ruching and ruffled detailing. She paired the Barbiecore look with a sleek updo and gold heels.

3. The shimmering caped dress

All eyes were on Davis at the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala. The star dazzled in a sparkly floor-length dress by Monique Lhuillier, which featured a dramatic cape and train. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and bouncy blow-dry.

4. The glam strapless LBD

Davis wowed in an LBD - or little black dress - at a charity gala in Los Angeles in 2013. Her satin-finish strapless frock featured elegant ruching, and the star finished off the chic look with voluminous curls, a gold cluch and classic black heels.

5. The relaxed jeans and heels combo

Davis was stylish in a laid-back jeans and heels look at the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles in 2019. The star wore a purple printed floral blouse, slim-fit jeans and strappy brown footwear, which she finished off with curly locks and glowy make-up.

6. The chic black midi dress

All eyes were on Davis as she arrived to film the Late Show With David Letterman in New York in 2009. The actress looked chic in a strapless black midi dress which was designed with a cinched-in waist to create an hourglass silhouette. She finished off the look with a sparkly green clutch bag and black heels.

7. The yellow H&M frock

Davis might have a penchant for designer looks, but she also looks to the high street for her wardrobe too. The star attended the Vanity Fair and Ermenegildo Zegna charity dinner in Los Angeles in 2012 wearing a yellow embroidered midi dress from H&M. She finished off the look with a colourful clutch bag and strappy nude heels.

8. The lemon yellow prom dress

At the Deck The Halls premiere in Los Angeles in 2006, Davis brightened up the red carpet in a strapless yellow midi dress. The frock featured a fitted bodice and flared skirt, and the star accessorised with a matching red clutch bag and open-toed heels. Red and yellow is a bold colour combination, but Davis makes it work by otherwise keeping her accessories minimal.

9. The red Oscar de la Renta dress

Davis wowed at a gala held in Los Angeles in 2010. The actress wore an eye-catching red strapless midi dress designed by Oscar de la Renta, which featured extensive ruffled detailing. She complemented the frock with dewy make-up and black open-toed heels.

10. The white floral midi dress

Many of Davis's most memorable looks have been showcased on the SATC reboot, And Just Like That. It was while filming the latter in New York in 2021 that she stepped out in a pretty white sleeveless midi dress, which featured a colourful floral design. She paired the frock with a small white handbag and pale blue heels. One of the best dresses for women over 50, the vibrant floral detailing adds a feminine touch to the smart-but-chic frock.

11. The quirky Roksanda Ilincic midi dress

While Davis's style is predominantly feminine, she has stepped out in bolder looks from time to time. The actress wore a purple midi dress by Roksanda Ilincic, which featured a quirky pattern and ruffled detailing, at the press night performance of 'Fatal Attraction' in London in 2014. She accessorised with a sleek ponytail and coral-red heels. This look won't be for everyone but it's certainly one of her most memorable.

12. The pretty floral skater dress

Davis is a big fan of a fit-and-flare style dress, and she visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York in 2015 in such a look. The star's short-sleeved blue mid-length frock featured a pretty floral pattern, and she finished off the look with wavy hair and strappy slip-on nude heels.

13. The striped Dolce & Gabbana frock

There was no missing Davis at a lunch in Los Angeles in 2013. The star wore a brown-yellow-and-teal striped midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the event, which featured an elegant square neckline and full skirt. She accessorised with a pair of pale yellow heels.

14. The racy red gown

Davis looked sensational in red at a charity ball in Beverly Hills in 1995. The actress wowed in a short-sleeved, column-style gown, which featured sheer detailing around the neckline. She accessorised with an embroidered shrug, a small red handbag and a red lip.

15. The ruffled Jason Wu gown

At the premiere of And Just Like That... in New York in 2021, Davis stunned in a navy blue off-shoulder gown. The gorgeous frock, designed by Jason Wu, featured elegant ruffled detailing and a small train. She finished off the glamorous look with statement earrings and a navy clutch bag.

16. The perfect tea dress

Davis turned heads at an event in New York in 2018 in a cap-sleeved black floral midi dress, which featured purple and yellow flower detailing. She accessorised with statement earrings and black heels. The V-neck and ruched bodice of this dress create a beautifully feminine silhouette.

17. The purple Roland Mouret midi dress

An underrated alternative to black for the evening is a sophisticated plum shade. Davis stepped out in the purple hue at Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 in West Hollywood. Her Roland Mouret midi dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves and cut-out detailing. She finished off the look with glowy make-up and open-toed black lacy-heeled boots.

18. The cool crocodile print frock

Davis is a dedicated fan of florals, but she will often experiment with other prints too. At the Miramax Pre-Oscar Party and 25th Anniversary Celebration in West Hollywood in 2005, she wore a striking crocodile-patterned look. The long-sleeved dress featured an eye-catching blue and yellow design, which she offset with silver strappy heels.

19. The chic silver bandage dress

In a dazzling display at the sixth season premiere of Sex And The City, Davis stepped out in a silver strappy midi dress. The star's frock, for the New York event in 2003, featured black detailing and a form-fitting silhouette. She accessorised with a sparkly clutch bag and black heels.

20. The lacy black midi dress

Davis kept her look demure at the Environmental Media Awards in Burbank, California in 2014. The actress wowed in a long-sleeved black midi dress, which featured elegant pleating and sheer detailing. She kept her accessories dark too, and completed her look with a classic evening bag and smart heels.

21. The coral Laurence Olivier gown

Brightening up the red carpet, Davis arrived at the Laurence Olivier Awards in London in 2014 wearing a pretty coral shade. Her sleeveless Monique Lhuillier gown featured elegant ruching at the waist as well as a voluminous skirt, and she finished off the look with silver jewellery, a sparkling cuff and embellished silver heels.

22. The nice top and tailored trouser combo

Davis demonstrated a smarter take on the 'nice top and jeans' look at a gala in Beverly Hills in 2017. The star looked sharp in a silky green puff-sleeved top, which she wore tucked into a pair of black tailored trousers. She accessorised with black heels and a black satin-finish clutch bag. A pair of black dress trousers are a must in any capsule wardrobe and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

23. The chic black jumpsuit

On occasion, Davis will swap her go-to dresses for a flattering jumpsuit. The actress wore a chic black long-sleeved number to a screening of Netflix's Holiday In The Wild in West Hollywood in 2019. She finished off the smart look with sleek locks and a black clutch bag.

24. The statement tartan coat

We love it when outerwear takes centre stage in a stylish outfit. Davis turned heads while filming for And Just Like That... in New York in 2023. The star wore a statement oversized tartan coat, which she paired with a smart black handbag and black heels. Coat trends come and go, but a checked coat is a sound investment piece that will always be in style.

25. The blue Giorgio Armani midi dress

Davis wowed at a CNN event in New York in 2022. The actress opted for a striking long-sleeved cobalt blue maxi-dress, which featured elegant draping, from Giorgio Armani. She accessorised with drop-down silver diamond earrings and iridescent silver heels.

26. The statement floral coat

Florals needn't just be for dresses, as Davis proved with her statement monochrome coat to film for And Just Like That... in New York in 2023. The actress wore it over a black dress, with a fuschia collar and a matching skinny belt, along with black tights and heels.

27. The green Derek Lam frock

Davis was a vision as she visited NBC's Today show in New York in 2023. The star wowed in a green floral layered midi dress, by Derek Lam, which featured puffed sleeves and a tie at the neck. She accessorised the fun summer look with a white belt and a pair of matching heels.

28. The classic white shirt dress

Looking radiant in white, Davis attended a private celebration for the 25th anniversary of Sex And The City in New York in 2023. The star wore a long-sleeved shirt dress, which was cinched in at the waist with a white belt. She accessorised with a pink lip and nude heels.

29. The pink asymmetric gown

The star stepped out in a stunning bright pink sleeveless gown by Monique Lhuillier, at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles in 2014. The frock featured sheer panelling at the top and a flared asymmetric skirt. She kept her accessories simple for the head-turning look, with a black clutch bag and matching open-toed heels.

30. The monochrome Chanel dress

At a Chanel fine jewellery dinner in Beverly Hills in 2006, Davis stunned in a monochrome ensemble. The star stepped out in a halterneck black and white dress with a sparkling brooch detail above the bust - befitting for the event. She finished off the bling look with diamond-encrusted silver jewellery, a bejewelled black handbag and black open-toed heels.

31. The glittering a-line gown

Davis turned heads at a White House Correspondents' dinner pre-party in Washington D.C. in 2010. The star wore a short-sleeved floor-length dress, which featured gold detailing on the top section and an a-line skirt. She accessorised with a sleek up-do and a gold clutch bag.

32. The silky pink gown

All eyes were on Davis at a QVC event in New York in 2003. The actress looked stunning in a sweeping silky pink gown, which featured a plunging neckline and black straps. She accessorised with wavy locks, a silver bracelet and a black clutch bag.