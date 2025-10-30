Kirsty Gallacher shares details of attack after a man kicked her 'like a football' on a busy street

Radio and TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been left with bruises after being assaulted during an unprovoked attack in central London.

The broadcaster shared an Instagram post with her followers, detailing what had happened. "I just wanted to jump on here to talk about something I feel is very important," Kirsty begins, adding that her story is "important to share".

"Last night, I was physically assaulted on the street in central London," she shares. Kirsty recounts that she was simply walking to her car after work, like she does on any normal day.

She recalls the streets being well-lit and plenty of other people were walking on the same pavement at the time. Kirsty noticed a "covered up" man in dark clothing "walking at me."

Feeling something wasn't right, she moved aside, but the man brushed past her, "turned around and kicked me, like he was kicking a football."

The attack happened around 7pm, and Kirsty is understandably shocked that somebody would lash out in an unprovoked manner, with so many witnesses surrounding them.

The man then "scarpered," with Kirsty sharing she "had the bruises to prove" the attack. She thanked "some lovely girls" who had helped her in the aftermath of the assault, but did recall a nearby security guard was "absolutely useless."

"I just stood there and I actually couldn't believe that someone, a stranger, has just decided, for whatever reason - whether he's got a problem with women or he's just an opportunist - he decided he just did not like me and gave me the boot," Kirsty says.

"That is not ok," she adds, becoming visibly upset at reliving the distressing story. "It's really sad that that's what's going on in the streets of London."

Kirsty received an outpouring of support from both friends and fans after sharing her message. Jenni Falconer wrote, "Kirsty, this is awful. I’m so sorry you experienced this. And it's not okay. Big love to you."

Her words will have struck a chord with many women who know that same jolt of fear when walking alone, even in 'safe' or busy areas. While Kirsty thanks those who helped her, her story highlights why violence against women remains an urgent issue - and why, despite progress, there is still a long way to go.

According to the BBC, violence against women and girls in London has increased over the last year and remains "endemic." Information from the House of Commons Library suggests that violence against women and girls is a "national emergency," with such crimes making up just under 20% of all recorded crime in England and Wales.

Many times throughout her heartfelt post, Kirsty recalls the steps she takes to keep herself safe. "You always think, 'It's not going to happen to me,'" Kirsty says, explaining that she's "always vigilant".

"I wasn't being provocative," she says, alongside knowing she shouldn't "have your phone out" and should always "be careful."

Kirsty's experience is a reminder that while vigilance might help us feel safer, real safety comes from changes in society and behaviour towards women. There needs to be education in place to tackle the rise of misogyny and negative attitudes towards women, such as those discussed by Keir Starmer in the wake of Netflix's Adolescence.

Organisations such as White Ribbon UK work to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing the root causes. They look at the attitudes, behaviours, and systems surrounding apparently rigid gender norms that perpetuate gender inequality and violence.

The incident is being investigated by The Metropolitan Police.