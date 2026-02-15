‘I tried to push through the embarrassment and taboo’ – Ashley James shares her experience of being silenced about female health issues
The broadcaster opens up on the shame and embarrassment she felt when doctors dismissed her intimate health problems
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Broadcaster Ashley James has shared her experience of feeling ignored when seeking help for female health issues, speaking out to try and prevent other women having to also suffer in silence.
The 38-year-old mother of two appeared on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast to talk about what happened when her intimate postpartum problems were dismissed.
After the birth of her son, Alfie, Ashley experienced "loads of pain" following a vaginal birth. "I went to one of the top gynaecologists in the country to see what was going on, because I couldn't even insert a tampon without pain," she explains.
Continuing to share her story, Ashley recalls, "I remember him saying, 'Oh, I've had a look, and the stitches are fine, there's no scar tissue, so it's all in your head.'"
Afterwards, the broadcaster was left thinking, "Ok, well how can I get it out of my head? Because it's painful."
She later made an appointment with a private health physio, and had by now been living with the pain for 22 months. Ashley recalls that "within two seconds," the physio had diagnosed her with vaginismus.
According to the NHS, vaginismus is when the vagina suddenly tightens up when you try to insert something into it. Insertion of anything can cause a burning or stinging pain, and the condition is an automatic reaction someone has no control over.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"She released the muscle, and I was fine," Ashley says of how the physio treated her. Unfortunately, she waited and lived with ongoing pain when she had a problem that was easily corrected after she'd been listened to.
A post shared by Happy Place (@happyplaceofficial)
A photo posted by on
Sadly, this is an experience that is all too common for so many women. Ashley tells Fearne, "I tried to push through all of the embarrassment and taboo so that it hopefully helps other people, so they don't have to be in pain."
She hopes that speaking out will help other women "not have to put up with piles and prolapse," and other intimate female health issues, and to demand the care they deserve.
Ashley alludes to women also being delivered constant messages about their bodies "bouncing back" after giving birth and how detrimental this can be.
She shares, "All this talk of 'bounce back' culture, all I wanted to do was bounce back in, and there's a whole host of other issues that not all women get but a lot of women experience, and we just don't talk about it."
Fearne also wanted to add discussion of piles to their chat, as another painful issue that doesn't get enough attention.
"Piles are the worst pain ever," she says, adding, "One of the most painful things of all time."
Ashley agrees, explaining that she'll always be open about her postpartum recovery, "whether it's faecal incontinence or incontinence," because there's too much "shame and stigma" surrounding these debilitating issues.
"It's really isolating, and I think it actually does a disservice to women, because we are made to feel like we shouldn't talk about it," she explains, concluding, "We therefore don't push for better care."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.