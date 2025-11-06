What's in Tom Kerridge's kitchen? A surprisingly affordable M&S collection he's designed

The best people to design cookware and serveware are surely chefs. And who teaches the chefs and sets the standard in the world of cookery? None other than Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge.

A few years ago, if you asked for the cookware and serveware that he uses in his eateries, it would have been your eyes (and your mouth) watering at the toppy price tag. However, this year (and just in time for Christmas gifting) he’s teamed with M&S to lay your table and stock your kitchen with the pieces he’s always dreamed of having.

Tom Kerridge professes, "I feel so proud of this collection," he adds, it’s all about great design that makes cooking a joy — kitchen essentials that feel good to use, look great on the table, and are built to last." I’ve been lucky enough to have a sneak preview (and snack) from this set and I have to say it really is something special. It’s timeless, crafted with precision, and the perfect mirror of Tom Kerridge’s practical and finessed style. With Christmas around the corner, I think it’s time for a treat.

M&S X Tom Kerridge Collection: everything you need to know

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Home is packed full of impressive launches, from their metal pots and pans (they make some of the best cast iron cookware) through to a quiet luxury collaboration with Kelly Hoppen and this is no exception.

Dave Brittain, M&S Director of Home & Beauty says, "this range combines excellent design and professional quality with real performance, created in partnership with an exceptional chef who truly understands what equipment contributes to great cooking, and what really works in the kitchen. It’s a perfect blend of M&S expertise and Tom’s brilliant culinary insight."

Having seen the collection in person, I've selected the most stand-out pieces for you to take a look at. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised with the price tags too.

M&S X Tom Kerridge: our cookware picks

(Image credit: Future)

From some of the best stainless steel pans I've seen through to signature cast iron, Tom Kerridge's cookware is really special. We didn't have prices on the pieces at the preview, so I had to double-take when I saw how surprisingly affordable they are. These will make the perfect gift for foodies and an easy way to make your home look expensive.

M&S Cast Iron Pots Cast iron makes the perfect gift (including to yourself) because it’s a once in a lifetime buy. Designed to become an heirloom, the rich colours are coated with elegant enamel for a practical, classic non-stick. They’ll give your strews and slow cooks a whole new depth of flavour. M&S All-Purpose Saucepan Your pans should be with you for a reason, season, and a lifetime, which is exactly how these were made. Crafted from stainless steel, this can go on all jobs, ready to tackle any weekday meal with a special, chef’s flourish. I loved the feel of this one’s handle: solid, without being too weighty. It’ll become a kitchen hero, I promise. M&S Chopping Board A chopping board should never be underestimated, both for style and substance. This gorgeous acacia wood is dual-sided, with special grooves to collect any excess liquid. I loved that it takes away all the plastic, keeping things natural, rustic, and beautiful.

M&S X Tom Kerridge: our serveware picks

(Image credit: Future)

A Michelin Star chef might be made in the kitchen, but we eat with our eyes, which is why the serveware element of the M&S Tom Kerridge Collection is just as special as the cookware. With bowls and dishes this beautiful, knowing how to tablescape is really an added bonus.

M&S Derby Dinnerware The Derby Dinnerware caught my eye as soon as I stepped into the preview of this collection. I love the rich colours and natural finish, which is actually coated in M&S’ special STAYNEW technology. It protects the pores and keeps the edges from chipping: practical and pretty. M&S Serving bowl This bowl serves style as well as substance. The elegant curve works wonderfully with the deep black that makes even the messiest roast potatoes look special. I’m already planning my warm winter salads and cool summer spectacles for this. M&S Mug $24.99 at Amazon We attach a lot of emotion to our mugs, which is why I place so much on finding the perfect one. With a generous handle and thick body, this promises to keep your cappuccinos cosy and your tea hot for as long as it takes to kneading your bread and get it proving. It’s a baker’s essential and the perfect gift for coffee lovers.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s been tricky sitting on such a special collection, so I’m overjoyed that you get to see all the special details of this surprisingly affordable collection. With welded handles, glazed pores, and natural colours, these make the perfect collection for a keen chef as much as they would a special statement piece to elevate your kitchen.