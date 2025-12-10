Oprah Winfrey's walking boots and matching bright blue set are the antidote to winter gloominess - and on sale now

If there's someone who knows how to style out a pair of walking shoes, it's Oprah Winfrey. The star might have said farewell to the trails in Colorado around her home for the winter as ski season begins, but she's picked up her favourite shoes again - this time pairing them with a bold and bright blue ensemble.

When not entertaining fans in theatres with Oprah: In Conversation, the star’s been making sure she gets her steps in. In an Instagram video, the TV host said she completed a three-hour hike, called the Mount Lofty hike, which rewards walkers with a tour of wildlife in the area and a wonderful view over the city after 10km.

“We saw a white cockatoo, 3 ridge-tailed eagles, 2 kangaroo sightings, and a koala bear!" she told followers in the video, where she walks with her team and a local guide.

No Oprah outfit is complete without a set of walking poles and a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun away from her face. In this case, the hat's deep navy colour pairs with her blue workout leggings and jacket, perfectly matching the vibrancy of Australia's current summer weather - and offering us an antidote to our gloomy conditions in the UK.

Also ever present are the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex hiking boots. With their distinctive colour and salmon-pink tongue, these are once again the star's support of choice. Being boots, rather than low-rise shoes, these feature a thicker, raised cuff around the ankle, offering more joint support when walking uphill. The thick lugs on the soles grip the ground underneath and prevent slipping, making them suitable for most distances and trails.

Exact match Salomon Women's X Ultra 4 Mid GtxSneaker £129.93 at Amazon UK We've spotted Oprah wearing the Salomon X Ultra 4 walking boots on other trips. With their unique grey and pink colourway, they're easy to spot, and the star made good use of them during her many hiking trips during the summer this year.

The eye-catching matching blue set features leggings and a jacket from P.E. Nation. The lightweight jacket has poppers for easy fastening and zip side pockets. A similar version, the Technique Spray Jacket in Bright Navy, is available on the brand’s UK website for £125. The Restore Seamless Leggings in Royal Blue are currently on sale for £15, reduced from £50.

In an earlier post from a visit to Sydney, Oprah shared videos and photos of coastal walks near Bondi Beach and the Royal National Park. She also visited a shop in Sydney, where she bought an Australian hat for each member of her entourage. She said she last bought a hiking hat in Australia in 2010 and that it has “carried me for 15 years. I still hike in that hat. It’s my favourite hiking hat”.

These days, followers of Oprah on social media will know her almost as well for her love of hiking as for her media accomplishments. In the summer, she took to the trails around Bear Creek in Telluride, Colorado, where she owns a home. However, she has been hiking for years and talks often about the benefits of hiking she's experienced for both mind and body.

In this video, she says, “This is the thing about a great hike, it eliminates brain fog. It’s great for menopausal symptoms. Fantastic!”

She also recently told Oprah Daily: "There’s something about the way the earth feels beneath my feet - the damp richness of soil, the soft cushion of moss, the crunch of leaves - that grounds me like nothing else."