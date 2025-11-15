Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: I did 10 workouts with both - here's the one I'd recommend for Android users

Whether you're a runner, cyclist, walker, love gym workouts, or just like to get your steps in, these premium watches can help you set goals and actively improve your wellbeing.

Both released in autumn 2025, the Garmin Venu 4 and Google Pixel Watch 4 are two of the best fitness trackers for anyone who uses an Android phone, with seamless connection and music streaming from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Sleek in design and packed with advanced sensors to monitor health and wellbeing, the challenge isn't working out which one is worth buying, but rather how to choose between the two.

As I have spent the past two months reviewing the Garmin Venu 4 (one of the best Garmin watches) and Google Pixel Watch 4, I'm best placed to help make that decision. I've done 10 workouts with each, from weight training exercises and treadmill sessions to commuting walks and Pilates. Here's how to choose the right one for you...

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Garmin Venu 4 Google Pixel Watch 4 Size 2 sizes (41mm and 45mm) 2 sizes (41mm and 45mm) Weight 38g (41mm) or 33g (45mm), both without band 31g (41mm) or 36.7g (45mm), both without band Materials Stainless steel, polymer Recycled aluminium Battery life Up to 10 days (41mm) or up to 12 days (45mm) in Smartwatch mode Up to 48 hours (41mm) or up to 72 hours (45mm) with Battery Saver mode GPS Multi-band Dual-frequency Waterproof 5ATM 5ATM RRP £469.99 £349 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: Design

The Garmin Venu 4 and Google Pixel Watch 4 are premium fitness trackers, operated by buttons on the side and touchscreens. They are housed in a design that isn't too bulky or rugged, and pair easily with outfits away from exercise gear. While they are fairly similar, with the Venu 4 having a stainless steel bezel and the Pixel Watch 4 made of recycled aluminium, there are a couple of notable differences.

The screen of the Google Pixel is much larger thanks to the almost non-existent bezel (the strip that runs around the screen). This makes text easier to read, even on the smaller 41mm size, and gives the watch a sleeker and more futuristic appearance. I found that some text was squashed on the smaller Garmin Venu 4, and it encouraged me to recommend the larger size in this model. The thicker bezel on this one gives the watch a more classic feel though, which some people may prefer.

The choice between the two ultimately comes down to preference, but I prefer the Garmin Venu 4 for its design. The Pixel Watch 4 is also paired with a thick silicone infinity band, which makes it slightly less versatile for wear away from exercise than the Venu 4's simple silicone watch strap.

Winner: Garmin Venu 4

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: My workouts

Keen to get moving, I weighed up the Garmin Venu vs Google Pixel Watch with 10 workouts on each device and tested them for over one month each, adding up to 20 workouts over two months. In total, I did 10 weight training sessions, five runs, two Pilates classes, and three dedicated walks, all outside of my regular walking commute, which I do every day. Of the two, there was a clear winner.

The Garmin Venu 4 has over 40 workout modes available to download onto the watch, giving sport-specific insights into your workout. For example, if you're a runner, you'll get your distance, pace, time, and your heart rate zone. I was impressed with the mapping features for my runs on the watch too - a simple slide on the screen and you can follow a planned route (made beforehand in the Garmin Connect app). You'll also find Training Plans from Garmin Coach and other excellent running-orientated features.

However, the Google Pixel Watch 4 isn't to be sniffed at. Like the Venu 4, it also has a barometric altimeter (for stair climbing and elevation monitoring on outdoor workouts), multi-band GPS (an essential for those living in cities or running through dense woodland), and over 40 workout modes bringing in line with the Garmin competitor.

Record walking, running, and over 40 other workouts at the touch of a button on the Garmin Venu 4 (right) or the Google Pixel Watch 4 (left). (Image credit: Grace Walsh)

It's easy to choose a workout from the home screen and I love how clear and concise the data is on screen, making it easy to read when you're on the move. I also found it to be incredibly accurate when counting my steps on my regular commute, a big improvement from the previous model.

It does lack a couple of features that shift it into second position, though. For me, the biggest flaw appeared when I started a strength training workout. In this mode on the Garmin Venu 4, you can log repetitions, sets, and your weight to keep an eye on your progress. While it's fiddly at the beginning, you get used to it, and I've found it to be one of the only features that keeps me accountable in the gym. The Pixel 4 doesn't have this.

The Pixel Watch 4 also uses two apps: the Google Watch app for settings and the Fitbit app. I found it really tricky to set up the Pixel Watch 4 in the Fitbit app, having to use various Google Mail addresses to get it to work. In the future, it would be ideal if Google watches could connect straight to the Fitbit app (as the Venu 4 connects to the Garmin Connect app) without having to go through another one first.

Winner: Garmin Venu 4

Recently, I used my commute to help me decide between the Garmin Venu vs Vivoactive watches, so I recommend weighing up these two options before buying as well.

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: Sleep and health tracking

Both watches deliver excellent sleep insights and are very similar. Wear either to bed and you'll get an advanced run down of the hours you slept for, the quality of your sleep, and your sleep stages (light, deep, and REM). A Body Battery (Garmin) or Readiness Score (Google) is available afterwards, which can help optimise your routine for the day, depending on whether you need more or less recovery time between workouts.

The Training Readiness and Lifestyle Logging features on the Garmin Venu 4 takes it a cut above, however. The Training Readiness Score uses a combination of data from your exercise, sleep, and recovery sensors, including your Body Battery, to determine how hard you should push yourself in your workouts. You should still follow your own feelings on any particular day, but I've can help jumpstart motivation levels if I'm feeling a little sluggish but my Readiness is telling me to go for it.

Sleep insights from the Garmin Venu 4 (left) and Google Pixel Watch 4 (right) are available in the respective apps. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Lifestyle Logging is relatively similar to a feature on the Oura Ring 4, my favourite sleep tracker. It asks you to log various habits that could impact your sleep and recovery every day, including intense exercise, alcohol, and caffeine intake, helping you see how those habits impact you in the long term.

It's also important to consider the battery life of the Garmin Venu vs Google Pixel Watch here, too. The 45mm watches both have longer battery lives, but if you were to go for the 41mm in the Garmin Venu 4, you'd get up to 10 days in smartwatch mode (without the always-on display or in GPS mode) and you'd get 48 hours with the Google Pixel Watch 4. This is a significant difference - and one that I feel is worth seriously considering. Unless you're incredibly organised so you remember to charge your Google Pixel 4 every few days or sleep insights aren't a huge priority for you, the Garmin is going to be the better choice.

Winner: Garmin Venu 4

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: Smartwatch features

While the Garmin Venu 4 won in the workout category, I've found the Google Pixel Watch 4 is heads and shoulders above it when it comes to smartwatch features. As part of the Google family (which also has the best Fitbits now), the Pixel Watch 4 has all the power of the tech giant, with complete integration into the Google suite. For example, you can navigate a route on Google Maps on your watch, pay via Google Pay, view emails and calendar appointments, and download extra apps from the Google Play Store to help enhance your experience. This model has a new and improved voice assistant, too. You don't even have to touch or speak into your wrist to use it. Simply raise it and make your request. All the best of Google's Gemini AI is in this watch, so it's a must-have for tech-savvy people who want to make their daily life easier.

It would probably be easier to list the smartwatch functions that the Pixel Watch 4 doesn't have - but I wouldn't get very far, as this watch covers nearly all the bases.

That's not to say the Garmin Venu 4 isn't worth buying if you're after a smartwatch, however. Much like the Pixel Watch 4, you can connect to your favourite music streaming service (Apple Music aside) and listen to your tunes through your exercise headphones, leaving your phone at home. You can also send and receive text messages, call from your address book, and set alarms and timers. Some third-party apps are available via the Garmin Connect IQ, such as Strava.

The Venu 4 also has one feature that the Pixel Watch 4 does not - an LED torch. If you're a trail runner, late-night walker, or you just would like a little help navigating dark cupboards at home, this is a surprisingly useful tool.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 4

The Garmin Venu 4 (left) excels as a fitness tracker, while the Google Pixel Watch 4 (right) is a smartwatch through and through. (Image credit: Grace Walsh)

Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4: Price

You'll find the Google Pixel Watch 4 to be the cheaper option, at £120.99 less than the Garmin Venu 4. While it's clear why the price difference exists (the Garmin is far superior when it comes to workout tracking), for those on more of a budget, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is the more affordable option.

Whenever I recommend a fitness tracker, I always encourage people to take a serious look at their budget. There are so many watches on the market in 2025, so it's always worth sticking to what you can spend as you'll always be able to get something that ticks your boxes without breaking the bank.

If you can't decide between the Garmin Venu vs Google Pixel Watch right now, you can always hang around for a Garmin sale or find Fitbit deals to score a saving. With Black Friday just around the corner as well, now is a better time than ever before to have a look.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 4

Is the Garmin Venu 4 better than the Google Pixel Watch 4?

The Garmin Venu 4 has more advanced sensors, health tracking features, and a longer battery life than the Google Pixel Watch 4, giving it the top spot. The sleek design also makes it the better option for those who want a seamless appearance that works in every environment and more colour choice.

While over £120 more than the Google Pixel, I believe these features make it well worth the extra spend if it's in your budget.

That being said, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is still one of the best fitness trackers around with incredibly useful and intuitive smartwatch features. It knocks other Garmin watches at a similar price (like the Vivoactive 6) out of the park.

Winner overall: Garmin Venu 4

How to choose between the Garmin Venu 4 vs Google Pixel Watch 4