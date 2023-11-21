I'm a health editor - these are the 6 Black Friday fitness deals that are actually worth it in 2023

On the hunt for the best Black Friday fitness deals this year? You're not the only one. As woman&home's digital health editor, keen runner, and gym-goer, I'm always looking for top deals on the products and brands that keep me moving - and here are my top picks from the sale so far.

Whether you prefer to go to the gym or hit on the pavements in your pick of the best running shoes, having good kit that supports you along the way is essential. Not only will you feel more supported, but you'll likely enjoy the activity more, keeping you coming back time and time again. It can even help to keep you free from injury, especially where footwear and recovery tools are involved.

Sometimes though, these products come with a higher price tag than we'd like and the deals presented to us on Black Friday aren't as much of a bargain as we think they are. Throughout the year though, I scour the internet to find savings on everything from the best Fitbits to the top picks from the Gymshark Black Friday sale. So, for Black Friday 2023, I gathered a collection of impressive deals on some of the products I always recommend, no matter the workout.

Black Friday fitness deals

Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings: was £88 now £44 (save £44) There are two pairs of leggings I will recommend to anyone who asks - the Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings are one of them. Complete with a secure side pocket and discreet drawstring waistband, and made from super smooth, sweat-wicking, and supportive material, it truly doesn't get better than these. They're durable too, so even if you workout in them multiple days a week, you won't need to invest again for a few years.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch: was £269.99 now £177 (save £92.99) The Fitbit Sense 2 is the Google-owned brand's latest smartwatch offering and their most advanced model yet. Along with the standard features like in-built GPS and heart rate monitoring, this model has an interface that's easy to navigate, over 40 workout modes, and complete sleep and stress tracking. As well as being a fitness tracker, it's a device for improving every element of your health and wellbeing.

Shokz OpenFit Headphones: was £179.99 now £152.99 (save £27) The Shokz OpenFit headphones work through DirectPitch technology, which leaves the ears open so you can hear what's going on around you while listening to your favourite music and podcasts. These are an essential for me and well-worth the investment if you find yourself exercising outdoors a lot, where it's important to be aware of traffic, pedestrians, and other potential hazards. The earlier model - the OpenRun - works through bone conduction and is also £40 off, if you're looking for a slightly cheaper option that's really just as good.

Hoka One Clifton 8: was £130 £90.99 (save £39) I run every few days and have covered multiple half-marathon distances - and these are my go-to shoes for every race and run. The Clifton 8 is comfortable and offers excellent support around the ankle and midfoot, making all distances smooth. They're also lightweight and durable, with an early stage metarocker that helps you move through every step.

Theragun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun: was £275 now £175 (save £100) Theragun are cream of the crop when it comes to self-massage tools, helping to iron out the aches and knots that come with daily movement. It comes with four attachments - a Thumb for lower back pain relief, Cone for feet and hands and pinpoint treatment, and standard balls for all-over use. This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen generally as well this year, at £100 off on Amazon.

FitBeast Resistance Bands: was £42.99 now £27.19 (save £15.80) Resistance bands are a must, no matter your level of fitness. This set from Amazon comes with five different resistance (weight) options, ranging from 2kg to 56kg, that you can use instead of handheld weights or to support your own bodyweight. It also has a useful door anchor so you can turn your space - whether that's your home or hotel room - into a gym. I find them so useful for home workouts.

What fitness items are worth buying in the Black Friday sale?

It's no secret that Black Friday isn't always all it's cracked up to be. For example, sometimes, deals are better at other times of the year or prices can go up right before Black Friday only to come down when the weekend hits. However, as the health editor at woman&home, I scope out these deals and look at prices on fitness essentials all round. So, I can see where there's an actual deal, with a real saving to be had, this weekend.

In the Black Friday sale, I'd suggest focusing on traditionally higher-priced items that you buy infrequently - such as running trainers, a pair of the best workout leggings, and fitness technology - and everyday items that often need restocking - like protein powders and supplements. In my experience, and especially this year it seems, these are often the items that come with the best deals as well.

For example, trainers and boots, shoes that help you on the move are essential for supporting your feet, keeping you comfortable, and helping to avoid injury. However, they often come with a higher price tag, especially if you go for the best walking shoes or premium brands of trainer. In 2023, I've already seen excellent Black Friday fitness deals on Hoka running shoes - like the Clifton 8, Clifton 9, and the ever-popular, super-supportive Bondi 8. In walking boots and shoes, Merrell is one of the best retailers and they are currently offering 40% off selected products.

Where kit is concerned, in my books, it's got to be Sweaty Betty or Gymshark for Black Friday fitness deals. Both offer leggings, tops, jackets, and accessories with a premium feel and exceptional functionality, and both have great deals this Black Friday. Of the bunch, my favourites are the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings as noted and the Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 for squat-proof, sweat-proof, comfortable leggings that don't ride up, fall down, or otherwise inconvenience you.

Where are the best Black Friday fitness deals in 2023?