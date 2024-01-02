The best red carpet looks of the 2010s: A look back at 32 iconic fashion moments

The best red carpet looks of the 2010s were full of wow moments that will be remembered for years to come. Red carpet outfits are meant to impress, taking weeks if not months of preparation. From the desired designer dress to the million-dollar jewellery, and that's before even starting on the hair and makeup. Celebrities and their dedicated glam-squads know how to make the red carpet their runway.

From the Oscars red carpet to the best Golden Globes dresses, the best red carpet looks of the 2010s are some of the most iconic of all time. From Meryl Streep's winning moment to Kate Middleton's McQueen wonders–the 2010s sure hosted some of the best red carpet looks of all time.

We've rounded up 32 of the best red carpet looks from the decade, including the best dresses, the most fabulous designers, and even a suit (although you won't find Lady Gaga's meat dress on this list). From some of the best Oscar dresses to the best Met Gala looks, these outfits will be remembered for their glamour and style.

32 of the best red carpet looks of the 2010s

The red carpets of 2010 made sure it was a decade to remember in the fashion world, from Kate Middleton in British designer brands to Jennifer Lopez in her iconic Reem Acra gown; there was even a Calvin Klein dress so stunning it was stolen after it's red carpet appearance, keep scrolling for best red carpet looks of the 2010s.

1. Kate Middleton, BAFTA awards, 2019

Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops at the Royal Albert Hall for the 2019 BAFTA Awards in one of her favourite designers. In pure Princess style, Kate graced the red carpet in a flowy one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown with floral detailing, paired with earrings gifted to her by the late Princess Diana that she also wore to the Royal Albert Hall in 1991.

2. Cate Blanchett, BAFTA awards, 2019

The Australian actress always rocks one of the best dresses, whether on the Oscars red carpet or for the SAGS, usually bold in her dress choice; for the 2019 BAFTAS red carpet, Cate opted for a simple but show-stopping Christopher Kane dress with an incredible jewelled chest and matching rings.

3. Jennifer Lopez, Oscars 2019

Jennifer Lopez is known for her daring looks, and this Tom Ford gown is a little different for JLo, but no less striking. Embroidered with a mirror mosaic, the dress reflects the red carpet (and everything else around her). Paired with a matching silver clutch and jewellery, this was undoubtedly the best look of the night.

4. Michelle Yeoh, Golden Globes 2019

Michelle Yeoh truly embraced her Crazy Rich Asians character at the Golden Globes and accessorised her leather and satin green gown with the iconic emerald ring from the film. The deep forest hue of the dress worked perfectly with the actresses deep brown hair.

5. Amal Clooney, Met Gala 2018

The theme of the 2018 Met Gala was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', and Amal Clooney nailed it in a Richard Quinn rose-printed strapless gown (with a super long train) and shocked everyone when she paired the dress with satin trousers and made it the look of the night in doing so.

6. Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2018

With numerous awards to her name, Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the red carpet, she's become one of the celebrity appearances we look forward to the most. Undoubtedly one of Nicole Kidman's best looks, the blue Armani Prive gown with a statement bow, sweetheart neckline and thigh-high split, all it needed was diamond accessories to complete the look.

7. Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards 2018

The Prince and Princess are regulars at the BAFTA Awards, celebrating British talent. In a full-length Jenny Packham dress, Kate stunned in a dark green gown and matching emeralds. It was the year most female attendees wore black for the #MeToo movement. Because the royal is prohibited from making a political statement, she wore a gown with subtle black detailing around the waist and black accessories instead.

8. Rita Moreno, Oscars 2018

Rita Monero has won an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy and a Tony award and is one of the few actresses' to do so, so it's no wonder she is used to pulling out all the stops for the red carpet. But this isn't the first time Rita has rocked this incredible dress on the red carpet. Rita first wore the gown 56 years prior while accepting her Oscar in 1962 for West Side Story. This time round she kept the gloves, but shortened the neckline and added a turban.

9. Penelope Cruz, Cannes Film Festival 2018

It was a big night for Penelope Cruz, as she and her husband arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 to celebrate their new film, Everybody Knows, and her look made a statement that ensured everyone knew she had arrived. In a full-length black lace, nearly sheer dress and ruffle detailing, it is our favourite look of hers from the decade.

10. Jennifer Lopez, People's Choice Awards 2017

When we hear the name Jennifer Lopez, this is the look that comes to mind. The Reem Acra gown with a mesh embellished chest stole the limelight away from the puff sleeves and long trail. Completing the look of the night with gold accessories and black nails. She traded in her iconic voluminous blow dry for a slicked back super long ponytail for the occasion.

11. Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards 2017

The late British designer, Alexander McQueen, is often Kate's go-to brand for the BAFTA red carpet. In 2017, Kate stunned in a tiered floral off-the-shoulder gown featuring an array of white bouquets. Kate kept her hair up and out of the way in an up-do to let the dress (and the huge diamond earrings) have their moment.

12. Halle Berry, Oscars 2017

The best dressed on the Oscars 2017 red carpet, Halle Berry's custom Versace gown stole the show. The one-shoulder champagne sequin dress with black and fringe details needed little accessories and was paired simply with low key gold jewellery. One of Halle Berry's most stylish looks.

13. Nicole Kidman, 2016, Met Gala

Nicole Kidman looks incredible on every red carpet she graces (and she's done a few), but this gown comes out on top. It is truly magical, and the details are out of this world. It's one of the best Alexander McQueen gowns in my opinion, both with and without the matching cape, it's a masterpiece.

14. Cindy Crawford, Met Gala 2016

The theme for the 2016 Met Gala was 'Fashion in an Age of Technology', and we're sure a lot of hours of work went into this gown. The supermodel is used to strutting on a runway, and she owned this red carpet. The Balmain dress featured many metallic pieces on a skin-like base with cut-out shoulders.

15. Cate Blanchett, Oscars 2016

This look proved Cate's colour is undoubtedly cornflower blue. The Armani Privé gown covered in floral embellishments with a plunging v-neck and big floral shoulder is super flattering on the actress. Paired with diamond accessories, she was the star of the show.

16. Lupita Nyong'o, Oscars 2015

Lupita looked stunning on the red carpet in a Calvin Klein gown embroidered with thousands of white pearls that increased in size around the halterneck design. With a scooped-back and cut-out design, the Black Panther actress was one of the best dressed on the Oscars red carpet in 2015. The Calvin Klein dress was actually stolen after this big event.

17. Jennifer Aniston, Oscars 2015

In 2015, our favourite actress' really pulled out all the stops for the Oscars red carpet. Jennifer Aniston may not have been up for an award that year, but her outfit should have been. In a nude shimmery Versace gown with a leg split and barely there straps, she won the red carpet that night.

18. Rosamund Pike, Oscars 2015

Rosamund Pike was nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in Gone Girl in 2015, and she showed up on the red carpet looking like a winner. A red dress on the red carpet can be tricky, but Rosamund made sure all the attention was on her in a lace Givenchy Haute Couture gown. Red lace, strapless and a thigh-high split, with a satin cut out to create the illusion of a smaller waist, this is Rosamund Pike's best look to date.

19. Madonna, Grammys 2014

Unlike Madonna's usual red carpet style, the Material Girl singer opted for a black suit for the 2014 Grammy Awards. It turned out that the Ralph Lauren suit was her son's idea. The eight-year-old chose matching suits to wear on the red carpet and arrived in identical outfits. A black suit, white shirt and top hat, but in true Madonna style, she added some glam with sparkly gloves and a walking stick.

20. Bette Midler, Oscars 2014

Before the actress and singer performed Wind Beneath My Wings on stage, she made a statement on the red carpet in a red lace and semi-sheer Reem Acra dress that trailed onto the carpet floor. Keeping the look simple with minimal jewellery before changing into something more comfortable before performing later that night.

21. Julia Roberts, Oscars 2014

Julia Roberts was up for best supporting actress in 2014 for her role in August: Osage County. She arrived on the Oscars red carpet for the special occasion in the most gorgeous lace Givenchy dress, complete with a lace-covered plunging neckline and peplum waist detail. With a number like this, only diamonds can complete the look, and a Bulgari diamond bracelet did just that.

22. Anne Hathaway, Oscars 2013

Anne Hathaway returned home from the Oscars with a gong for best supporting actress for her role in Les Miserables, but she should've got a second award for her outfit. Weeks go into preparing a red carpet look, but Anne had to change her outfit at the last minute once she found out her co-star Amanda Seyfried was wearing a dress similar to the one she had initially planned on wearing. But this pink silk Prada number looks perfect on her.

23. Nicole Kidman, Oscars 2013

Now, this is how you make a red carpet statement. In a figure-hugging sequin L'Wren Scott gown, Nicole Kidman has some of the best red carpet looks of the 2010s but this one deserves to be re-worn on a red carpet soon.

24. Sandra Bullock, Oscars, 2013

Following a three-year hiatus on the Oscars red carpet, Sandra Bullock returned in a gown to remember. Gracing the carpet in a sheer black Elie Saab dress that reportedly took over a month to make and paired with millions of dollars worth of diamonds, from the diamond brooch in her hair to the rings and earrings. Now that's how to do a red carpet right.

25. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, SAG Awards 2012

One of the most stylish celebrity couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, matched in all black for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. Brad was nominated for the Best Actor award, and for the occasion, Angelina matched his classic black tie outfit in a draped wet-look dress by British designer Jenny Packham.

26. Meryl Streep, Oscars 2012

The look from this night is iconic. Firstly, it's the night Meryl Streep took home a gong for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. Secondly, she matched incredibly well with the golden gong in the photograph behind her; she really was as golden as the Oscars gong in a Lanvin dress. The ruched gathering to the side accentuates her waist, as does the almost hidden belt; Meryl Streep's style is impeccable.

27. Cameron Diaz, Oscars 2012

Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez presented the award for 'Best Costume Design' at the 2012 Oscars, and Cameron arrived in her best dress to do so. The actress wore a cream strapless Gucci gown in gorgeous silk, layered in length with subtle silver layers. We love how she kept it simple with a minimalistic necklace up top to really let the full skirt bottom stand out.

28. Angelina Jolie, Oscars 2012

When we think of Angelina Jolie on the red carpet, this is the look that comes to mind. Nothing short of iconic, the black Versace dress even has its own Wikipedia page. Every stylist shows their clients her power pose and right leg positioning whenever a thigh-high split is involved. It's classic but captivating. This is how to do red carpet glamour: monochromatic, strapless, a bouncy blow dry, and red lips. The best red carpet look of the 2010s that set the standard for the rest of the decade.

29. Charlize Theron, Oscars 2011

Versace was a popular choice at the beginning of the decade, with Atomic Blonde actress Charlize Theron arriving at the Oscars party in a Versace gown the year before. The one-shoulder dress is embellished with Swarovski crystals around the ruched gathering to accentuate the waist even more. We're taking notes on how good her hair looks swept over the shoulder to leave one bare.

30. Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscars 2010

Sarah Jessica Parker kicked off the best red carpet looks of the 2010s in a pale yellow Chanel gown that is almost strapless, but the yellow neckline actually connects around the back of the shoulders to let the floral embellishments shine. A stack of bangles is the only accessory needed as the back of the dress does all the work, with a matching floral embellishment at the back of the gown too; Parker was ready to present the awards that night.

31. Kate Winslet, Oscars 2010

As if Kate Winslet's Yves Saint Laurent look matching with her heels and the clutch wasn't enough to wow us, she finished off her red carpet glam with a Tiffany & Co diamond necklace, which is reported to have cost over $2 million, and now it's all we can look at.

32. Portia de Rossi, Oscars 2010



It was the year her wife Ellen DeGeneres was presenting the Oscars ceremony, and she could've been presented with an award for the best dressed in a stunning Naeem Khan ivory halter gown.