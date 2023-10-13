Halle Berry's most stylish looks through the years, from iconic 90s fits to showstopping red carpet gowns

We round up Halle Berry's best looks over the years, from her iconic 90s street style to her glam red carpet gowns...

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) SGranitz/WireImage | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection | Dia Dipasupil)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Halle Berry's best style moments span decades, with the actress having earned icon status for her effortless '90s-era airport outfits to her glamourous red carpet looks that never fail to elicit a "wow." 

Even now, the Catwoman star is no doubt one of the first names that springs to mind when looking for inspiration on 90s fashion trends, thanks to her affinity with oversized leather jackets and 'mom'-style blue jeans. Then there are her many appearances on the Hollywood event circuit where she's often been snapped wearing the best dresses of the moment - many of which still inform today's trends,  from her sheer Elie Saab dress from the 2002 Oscars to her silk slip dress at the 1995 SAG Awards.

All in all, the movie star has quite the repertoire of iconic moments under her belt, so we've rounded up 32 of what we think are her best looks to date, from the early 1990s right through until the present.

Halle Berry best style moments

1. Her black satin dress from the First Annual SAG Awards, 1995

Actress Halle Berry wears a black silk dress as she attends the First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 25, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Starting off strong, Halle Berry wore this gorgeous corset-like black satin dress to the first annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995. The dress featured two thin spaghetti straps on either side and a cinched-in waist. The actress paired this black satin number with some matching pointed heels, whilst sporting her famous short pixie hairstyle.

2. The white lace dress from MTV Movie Awards, 1995

Actress Halle Berry, wearing a full length white lace dress, attends the 3rd Annual MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, 4th June 1994.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

Stepping out for the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, Halle Berry looked truly ethereal in this white lace dress - the likes of which have actually become reemerging fashion trends, especially on the red carpet. The dress was made from a crinkled silk material, with lace detailing along the bodice.

3. This denim shorts and boots look, 1995

Actress Halle Berry wears denim shorts and white crop top and matching boots as she attends the Fifth Annual "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 4, 1994 at Mandeville Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Halle Berry's '90s streetstyle is as iconic as any of her red carpet looks, take this denim short and crop top combination for instance, which the actress wore to the 1995 "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival. The outfit just oozes cool and definitely still translates to today's summer trends.

4. Halle's leather jacket airport outfit, 1992

Actress Halle Berry wears jeans and a leather jacket on January 14, 1992 and departs for New York City from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Strolling through LAX Airport in 1992, Halle paired an oversized biker-style leather jacket with a duffle bag, aviator sunglasses and a pair of light blue jeans. As mentioned, Halle Berry's airport attire is famed for its effortlessness and chic look. Each clothing piece is timeless and still form the building blocks of a minimalist capsule wardrobe.

5. This velvet blouse moment from the 'Solomon & Sheba' premiere, 1995

Actress Halle Berry wears a black blazer, shorts and beige crushed velvet blouse as she attends the Screening of the Showtime Original Movie "Solomon & Sheba" on February 22, 1995 at The 21 Club in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Delivering a masterclass in elevating a 'smart-casual' look, Halle paired a skirt, with a black tailored jacket, a beige crushed velvet blouse and a pair of long socks and lace-up boots. The outfit is simple but oozes cool, thanks to the mix of flattering silhouettes and textures, along with the pop of colour from her blouse.

6. The Versace dress from the Met Gala dress, 2017

Halle Berry wears a black dress with gold detailing at the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: George Pimentel/WireImage)

Halle Berry wore this incredible sheer and gold embellished Atelier Versace jumpsuit - complete with a train - to the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Met Gala. This marked her first-ever appearance at the event and her dress is now a close contender for the list of best Met Gala looks of all time.

7. The lilac Valentino dress at the Oscars, 1996

Halle Berry wears a lilac dress at the 68th Annual Academy Awards 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

This Valentino dress, with its flower and scarf detailing, is up there with one of Halle's best red carpet moments to date. She wore this lilac number to the 1996 Academy Awards and looked like a true vision in purple - which just so happens to be a popular colour fashion trend.

8. Fringed top and jeans from the MTV Movie Awards, 1993

Actress Halle Berry wears jeans and black tasselled vest as she attends the Second Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 1993 at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

If you needed to sum up the 1990s in one picture, this is it. Opting for cool and casual, Halle paired a mid-blue pair of jeans with a black, fringed vest and sandals, accessorized with a large flower necklace.

9. The iconic Elie Saab dress from the Oscars, 2007

Halle Berry wears a floral and red satin dress at The 74th Annual Academy Awards 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images:Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

Marking a monumental moment in both her career and the history books, Halle Berry wore this sheer and red satin Elie Saab dress (whilst also sporting one of the most iconic Oscars beauty looks of all time) as she took home the 'Best Actress' award for her leading role in Monster Ball- making her the first Black woman to ever do so. 

10. The pink two-piece from the MTV Movie Awards, 2000

Halle Berry wears a pink and white striped co ord at the 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

If you're a lover of noughties fashion trends, you'll no doubt be familiar with Halle's iconic, shimmering co-ord from the 2000s MTV Movie Awards. She accessorized the skirt and crop top with a pair of tan sunglasses.

11. The bow dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Halle Berry wears a ruffled black dress as she attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: John Shearer/WireImage)

Fast forwarding to 2023, the actress stunned in this bow-clad Oscar de la Renta dress. Embracing the sheer dress trend - which has been prominent on the celebrity circuit throughout 2023 - Halle wore this sheer black dress with gold heels at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. 

12. The silver off-the-shoulder dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2005

Actress Halle Berry wears a long silver dress as she arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images:Frazer Harrison)

Opting for a metallic Versace off-the-shoulder gown, Halle looked the picture of elegance at the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She paired the look with some glittery heels and some silver drop earrings.

13. The pink sheer dress from the Emmys, 2000

Actress Halle Berry wears a pink sparkly dress as she attends the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Creative Arts Emmy Awards on August 26, 2000 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Offering yet more inspiration for the recent sheer dress renaissance, Halle wore this shimmering see-through wrap dress to the Emmy Awards in 2000. The pink dress featured stripes of silver sequins which Halle matched her bag and heels to.

14. The leopard print coat from LAX, 1994

Actress Halle Berry wears jeans and a leopard print coat on December 9, 1994 as she departs for Washington, DC from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

If you're ever stuck for what to wear to the airport - when you want to look put-together but at the same time, remain comfortable -  Halle Berry has you covered. Nearly 30 years on, we're still obsessed with this leopard-print coat, jeans and boots outfit as it just radiates '90s chic. 

15. Her Versace dress from the Oscars, 2017

Actor Halle Berry wears a black and rose gold shimmery dress as she attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle stunned on the Oscars red carpet in 2017, pairing her voluminous curls with a black and beige Versace gown, embellished with tassels of silver that fluttered as she walked.

16. This lace number from the National CableACE Awards, 1995

Actress Halle Berry wears a black lace dress as she attends the 16th Annual National CableACE Awards on January 15, 1995 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection )

This dress really needs no introduction. Halle wore the long-sleeve, lace number to the National CableACE Awards on January 15, 1995, and truly stole the shoe. This is actually one of the many lace dresses the actress has worn throughout her career but is by far our favorite. 

17. Blazer and shorts look from LAX, 1998

Halle Berry wears a black blazer and shorts, with a white blouse and sunglasses At LAX Departing For New York at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, United States.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection)

Here's yet another example of Halle's sophisticated airport attire. Seen leaving LA's international airport, the actress was pictured with bag in hand, wearing black tailored shorts, a blazer and a partially buttoned white blouse. She elevated the look further with some brown-tinted sunglasses and statement silver ring. 

18. The gold Elie Saab dress from the Oscars, 2003

Halle Berry wears a gold dress at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Once again debuting her love of designer Elie Saab, Halle Berry wore this partially sheer, gold embellished dress to the Oscars in 2003. The actress looked statuesque in the one-shouldered number and carried a long, baguette style clutch.

19. Purple strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress from the Oscars, 2021

Halle Berry wears a pink/purple tulle dress as she attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Pizzello-Pool)

Not only did Halle Berry stun with this purple, tulle masterpiece of a dress she also debuted a new dramatic bob - complete with choppy micro bangs - for the Oscars red carpet in 2021.

20. Halle's snowflake dress from the 'Losing Isaiah' premiere, 1995

Actress Halle Berry wears a blue jacquard snowflake dress as she attends the "Losing Isaiah" Hollywood Premiere on March 15, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Halle wore a blue velvet dress covered in white snowflakes for the premiere of  Losing Isaiah in March 1995. The statement, icy blue dress featured a backless cut and flattering, bodycon silhouette.

21. This shimmering dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2017

Halle Berry wears a sparkly dress as she attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Halle wore this Grecian-style Versace dress  to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The mini dress was adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals and features a flattering low-rise back.

22.The blue velvet dress from the Film Critics Circle Awards, 1992

Actress Halle Berry wears a blue velvet, backless dress as she attends the 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 12, 1992 at The Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

This blue velvet dress, which Halle wore to the Film Critics Circle Awards in 1992, is truly timeless. The sapphire shade and lowcut back is everything you want from a red carpet gown, with the actress pairing it with some gold dangly earring and natural-looking makeup.

23. The checked three-piece from NYC, 2021

Halle Berry wears a checked jumpsuit as she's seen attending Good Morning America at the ABC Studios in Timesquare Manhattan on November 22, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Strutting down the street in New York City, on her way to ABC Studios, Halle Berry was pictured wearing this checked three-piece. The look comprised of a coat, top and trousers, all featuring the same black and white checked print.

24. Halle's iconic 'Die Another Day' dress, 2002

Actress Halle Berry wears a sheer glittery dress ash she attends the special screening of "Die Another Day" on November 11, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. The film opens in theaters nationwide on November 22, 2002.

(Image credit: Getty Images: hJon Kopaloff)

Another iconic look from Halle's immense fashion catalogue is this Collette Dinnigan dress from the Die Another Day premiere in 2002. The sheer number was intricately adorned with silver sequins and truly dazzled on the red carpet. 

25. Halle's Revlon Athleisure from 1999

Actress Halle Berry, wearing athleisure and a Revlon cagoule, attends the 6th Annual Revlon Run/Walk to Benefit Women's Cancer Research, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, 16th May 1999.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

A true example of '90s athleisure style, Halle wore a pair of three-quarter length workout leggings and a Revlon-branded anorak - accessorized with stylish oval sunglasses and white trainers - for the 6th Annual Revlon Run/Walk to Benefit Women's Cancer Research in May 1999. 

26. This red dress from the Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema, 2021

Halle Berry wears a red dress as she attends the Critics Choice Association Presents The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer/FilmMagic)

Wearing yet another 2023 trending colour, Halle stepped out for the Critics Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema in a voluminous red dress. The dress features a ballet-like silhouette, with a long train and a V-shaped neckline. 

27. Halle's high-neck dress from the Essence Awards, 1996

Actress Halle Berry wears a black dress as she arrives at the Essence Awards April 26, 1996 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Evan Agostini/Liaison)

This black, high-neck dress is another timeless entry. Halle Berry wore it to the Essence Awards in 1996 and it's still just as stylish now and it was then. In fact, this style of dress is the perfect staple for anyone looking to build a 'Quiet Luxury' wardrobe

28. The Tamara Ralph dress from the Oscars, 2023

Halle Berry wears a white dress as she attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Circling back to 2023, Halle Berry hit the red carpet wearing a white, halter-neck Tamara Ralph dress to the Oscars. The dress featured a dramatic leg slit and pink rose decals on both the neck and hip, along with a chest cut-out. 

29. Halle's black 'Moonfall' premiere dress, 2022

Halle Berry wears a black mini dress at the premiere of 'Moonfall' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media)

Changing things up from her usual maxi-length gowns, the actress rocked a poufy black satin dress to the premiere of Moonfall back in 2022. She paired the dress with silver and black heels, with her hair pulled back into a stylish updo.

30. This gold-embellished look from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 2021

Halle Berry wears a floral dress at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Arriving on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel: Live" Halle Berry paired a black tasselled skirt with a gold embellished jacket, accessorized by a leather belt and gold snake buckle. You don't often catch Halle wearing a bold print, so this is a welcome addition to the list!

31. The black dress from the Soap Opera Digest Awards, 1992

Halle Berry wears a black cocktail dress for the Soap Opera Digest Awards, January 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection)

Does it get more '90s than this black cocktail dress? Halle paired this tea-style dress with a bold red lip and some black satin kitten heels for the Soap Opera Digest Awards in January 1992.

32. This floral pantsuit from 2021

Halle Berry is seen wearing a floral silk suit in midtown on November 22, 2021 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In 2021, Halle gave us a glimpse into her off-duty wardrobe as she was pictured in New York City wearing this colourful pantsuit, complete with heels and a clutch bag. It's unclear where she was headed exactly but she was certainly dressed to impress. 

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

