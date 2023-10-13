Halle Berry's most stylish looks through the years, from iconic 90s fits to showstopping red carpet gowns

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Halle Berry's best style moments span decades, with the actress having earned icon status for her effortless '90s-era airport outfits to her glamourous red carpet looks that never fail to elicit a "wow."

Even now, the Catwoman star is no doubt one of the first names that springs to mind when looking for inspiration on 90s fashion trends, thanks to her affinity with oversized leather jackets and 'mom'-style blue jeans. Then there are her many appearances on the Hollywood event circuit where she's often been snapped wearing the best dresses of the moment - many of which still inform today's trends, from her sheer Elie Saab dress from the 2002 Oscars to her silk slip dress at the 1995 SAG Awards.

All in all, the movie star has quite the repertoire of iconic moments under her belt, so we've rounded up 32 of what we think are her best looks to date, from the early 1990s right through until the present.

Halle Berry best style moments

1. Her black satin dress from the First Annual SAG Awards, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Starting off strong, Halle Berry wore this gorgeous corset-like black satin dress to the first annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995. The dress featured two thin spaghetti straps on either side and a cinched-in waist. The actress paired this black satin number with some matching pointed heels, whilst sporting her famous short pixie hairstyle.

2. The white lace dress from MTV Movie Awards, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

Stepping out for the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, Halle Berry looked truly ethereal in this white lace dress - the likes of which have actually become reemerging fashion trends, especially on the red carpet. The dress was made from a crinkled silk material, with lace detailing along the bodice.

3. This denim shorts and boots look, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Halle Berry's '90s streetstyle is as iconic as any of her red carpet looks, take this denim short and crop top combination for instance, which the actress wore to the 1995 "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival. The outfit just oozes cool and definitely still translates to today's summer trends.

4. Halle's leather jacket airport outfit, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Strolling through LAX Airport in 1992, Halle paired an oversized biker-style leather jacket with a duffle bag, aviator sunglasses and a pair of light blue jeans. As mentioned, Halle Berry's airport attire is famed for its effortlessness and chic look. Each clothing piece is timeless and still form the building blocks of a minimalist capsule wardrobe.

5. This velvet blouse moment from the 'Solomon & Sheba' premiere, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Delivering a masterclass in elevating a 'smart-casual' look, Halle paired a skirt, with a black tailored jacket, a beige crushed velvet blouse and a pair of long socks and lace-up boots. The outfit is simple but oozes cool, thanks to the mix of flattering silhouettes and textures, along with the pop of colour from her blouse.

6. The Versace dress from the Met Gala dress, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images: George Pimentel/WireImage)

Halle Berry wore this incredible sheer and gold embellished Atelier Versace jumpsuit - complete with a train - to the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Met Gala. This marked her first-ever appearance at the event and her dress is now a close contender for the list of best Met Gala looks of all time.

7. The lilac Valentino dress at the Oscars, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

This Valentino dress, with its flower and scarf detailing, is up there with one of Halle's best red carpet moments to date. She wore this lilac number to the 1996 Academy Awards and looked like a true vision in purple - which just so happens to be a popular colour fashion trend.

8. Fringed top and jeans from the MTV Movie Awards, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

If you needed to sum up the 1990s in one picture, this is it. Opting for cool and casual, Halle paired a mid-blue pair of jeans with a black, fringed vest and sandals, accessorized with a large flower necklace.

9. The iconic Elie Saab dress from the Oscars, 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images:Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

Marking a monumental moment in both her career and the history books, Halle Berry wore this sheer and red satin Elie Saab dress (whilst also sporting one of the most iconic Oscars beauty looks of all time) as she took home the 'Best Actress' award for her leading role in Monster Ball- making her the first Black woman to ever do so.

10. The pink two-piece from the MTV Movie Awards, 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

If you're a lover of noughties fashion trends, you'll no doubt be familiar with Halle's iconic, shimmering co-ord from the 2000s MTV Movie Awards. She accessorized the skirt and crop top with a pair of tan sunglasses.

11. The bow dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images: John Shearer/WireImage)

Fast forwarding to 2023, the actress stunned in this bow-clad Oscar de la Renta dress. Embracing the sheer dress trend - which has been prominent on the celebrity circuit throughout 2023 - Halle wore this sheer black dress with gold heels at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

12. The silver off-the-shoulder dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images:Frazer Harrison)

Opting for a metallic Versace off-the-shoulder gown, Halle looked the picture of elegance at the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She paired the look with some glittery heels and some silver drop earrings.

13. The pink sheer dress from the Emmys, 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Offering yet more inspiration for the recent sheer dress renaissance, Halle wore this shimmering see-through wrap dress to the Emmy Awards in 2000. The pink dress featured stripes of silver sequins which Halle matched her bag and heels to.

14. The leopard print coat from LAX, 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

If you're ever stuck for what to wear to the airport - when you want to look put-together but at the same time, remain comfortable - Halle Berry has you covered. Nearly 30 years on, we're still obsessed with this leopard-print coat, jeans and boots outfit as it just radiates '90s chic.

15. Her Versace dress from the Oscars, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle stunned on the Oscars red carpet in 2017, pairing her voluminous curls with a black and beige Versace gown, embellished with tassels of silver that fluttered as she walked.

16. This lace number from the National CableACE Awards, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection )

This dress really needs no introduction. Halle wore the long-sleeve, lace number to the National CableACE Awards on January 15, 1995, and truly stole the shoe. This is actually one of the many lace dresses the actress has worn throughout her career but is by far our favorite.

17. Blazer and shorts look from LAX, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection)

Here's yet another example of Halle's sophisticated airport attire. Seen leaving LA's international airport, the actress was pictured with bag in hand, wearing black tailored shorts, a blazer and a partially buttoned white blouse. She elevated the look further with some brown-tinted sunglasses and statement silver ring.

18. The gold Elie Saab dress from the Oscars, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Once again debuting her love of designer Elie Saab, Halle Berry wore this partially sheer, gold embellished dress to the Oscars in 2003. The actress looked statuesque in the one-shouldered number and carried a long, baguette style clutch.

19. Purple strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress from the Oscars, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Pizzello-Pool)

Not only did Halle Berry stun with this purple, tulle masterpiece of a dress she also debuted a new dramatic bob - complete with choppy micro bangs - for the Oscars red carpet in 2021.

20. Halle's snowflake dress from the 'Losing Isaiah' premiere, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Halle wore a blue velvet dress covered in white snowflakes for the premiere of Losing Isaiah in March 1995. The statement, icy blue dress featured a backless cut and flattering, bodycon silhouette.

21. This shimmering dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Halle wore this Grecian-style Versace dress to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The mini dress was adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals and features a flattering low-rise back.

22.The blue velvet dress from the Film Critics Circle Awards, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

This blue velvet dress, which Halle wore to the Film Critics Circle Awards in 1992, is truly timeless. The sapphire shade and lowcut back is everything you want from a red carpet gown, with the actress pairing it with some gold dangly earring and natural-looking makeup.

23. The checked three-piece from NYC, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Strutting down the street in New York City, on her way to ABC Studios, Halle Berry was pictured wearing this checked three-piece. The look comprised of a coat, top and trousers, all featuring the same black and white checked print.

24. Halle's iconic 'Die Another Day' dress, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images: hJon Kopaloff)

Another iconic look from Halle's immense fashion catalogue is this Collette Dinnigan dress from the Die Another Day premiere in 2002. The sheer number was intricately adorned with silver sequins and truly dazzled on the red carpet.

25. Halle's Revlon Athleisure from 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

A true example of '90s athleisure style, Halle wore a pair of three-quarter length workout leggings and a Revlon-branded anorak - accessorized with stylish oval sunglasses and white trainers - for the 6th Annual Revlon Run/Walk to Benefit Women's Cancer Research in May 1999.

26. This red dress from the Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer/FilmMagic)

Wearing yet another 2023 trending colour, Halle stepped out for the Critics Choice Association's 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema in a voluminous red dress. The dress features a ballet-like silhouette, with a long train and a V-shaped neckline.

27. Halle's high-neck dress from the Essence Awards, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images: Evan Agostini/Liaison)

This black, high-neck dress is another timeless entry. Halle Berry wore it to the Essence Awards in 1996 and it's still just as stylish now and it was then. In fact, this style of dress is the perfect staple for anyone looking to build a 'Quiet Luxury' wardrobe.

28. The Tamara Ralph dress from the Oscars, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Circling back to 2023, Halle Berry hit the red carpet wearing a white, halter-neck Tamara Ralph dress to the Oscars. The dress featured a dramatic leg slit and pink rose decals on both the neck and hip, along with a chest cut-out.

29. Halle's black 'Moonfall' premiere dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media)

Changing things up from her usual maxi-length gowns, the actress rocked a poufy black satin dress to the premiere of Moonfall back in 2022. She paired the dress with silver and black heels, with her hair pulled back into a stylish updo.

30. This gold-embellished look from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Arriving on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel: Live" Halle Berry paired a black tasselled skirt with a gold embellished jacket, accessorized by a leather belt and gold snake buckle. You don't often catch Halle wearing a bold print, so this is a welcome addition to the list!

31. The black dress from the Soap Opera Digest Awards, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection)

Does it get more '90s than this black cocktail dress? Halle paired this tea-style dress with a bold red lip and some black satin kitten heels for the Soap Opera Digest Awards in January 1992.

32. This floral pantsuit from 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In 2021, Halle gave us a glimpse into her off-duty wardrobe as she was pictured in New York City wearing this colourful pantsuit, complete with heels and a clutch bag. It's unclear where she was headed exactly but she was certainly dressed to impress.