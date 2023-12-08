Best underwear solutions partywear for women over 50 - according to a 50-something style expert

The best underwear solutions for underneath partywear are integral to you feeling your best when you're all dressed up. Regardless of age of body type, getting the correct foundations under an outfit will ensure everything sits just as it should and you'll feel fully supported.

The pressure to dress up and look and feel your best goes hand-in-hand with the festive season, where we often find our diaries filling up with party commitments to everyone from colleagues to family and friends. And even once you've nailed your best party outfit, solving the best underwear solutions to wear underneath your outfit offers a whole new sartorial dilemma. You'll want to feel comfortable to drink and eat and possibly be on your feet for several hours, but you also want to feel supported and sculpted under your cocktail dress. We get it.

While the best shapewear used to have quite the reputation for being too tight and uncomfortable, made to squash your shape rather than enhance it. Modern underwear solutions for partywear are all about celebrating, sculpting and uplifting women's bodies, so you get the support you want, but in lightweight fabrics that make you feel great, as opposed to constricted.

How to decide on the best underwear for party season for women over 50?

In order to get the best underwear solutions for partywear, you first have to start by taking your measurements properly. For the best bra, it is advisable to see a professional to secure your measurements, however, if you want to learn how to measure your bra size at home, it is doable.

Once sizing has been established - remember when it comes to how to wear shapewear you don't want to size down - you want to buy your correct size. It's working out what areas of your silhouette need extra support, lift or contouring in order to select the best underwear solution.

1. BEST TUMMY CONTROL UNDERWEAR FOR WOMEN OVER 50

If you are looking for a pair of briefs to wear with dresses to hide a tummy or need to create a smooth line under a close fitting pair of trousers you can invest in a pair of shapewear briefs that have a firm central panel across the tummy area that works to contour and support your midriff. Opt for a full brief that covers the tummy area, rather than cutting through your middle and look out for styles with a seam free construction for a smooth finish.

Don’t be tempted to buy a smaller size in the quest for more support. Look instead at the level of support the briefs offer, as shapewear briefs are often rated from light to firm control. Those rated firm will have the most supportive structure. However, while they will noticeably hold you in, they shouldn't feel uncomfortable or too restrictive.

M&S Tummy Control Magicwear™ Full Briefs View at M&S RRP: £20 | With a firm central panel these figure-sculpting briefs feel as if they are holding you in without any discomfort and are ideal for wearing with bias-cut dresses made from silky fabrics. Made from Cool Comfort™ technology which helps to wick away moisture they are great if you are in a crowded party or suffer from hot flushes. These briefs feature finer fabric on the leg seam which ensures no VPL. Available in sizes 8-22 and four neutral shades, a matching full-cup bra is also available. Next Firm Tummy Control Shaping Super High Waist Briefs View at Next RRP: £22 | This higher-rise style pulls right up to just below your bra and is designed to both control the tummy area while cinching in your waist, for an hourglass body shape. The soft and stretchy finish ensures the style will stay put without rolling down - which is key, especially in fitted dresses. These briefs would work well under a wrap dress or a fit and flare design where you are looking to create a curvy silhouette and defined waist. The lace trims adds a feminine finish. Pourmoi Hourglass Firm Tummy Control High Waist Brief View at Pour Moi RRP: £32 | If you are looking for a greater level of control with full coverage these high waisted briefs are the answer. With an extra firm front panel plus additional contouring side panels this style will sculpt your curves and create a narrowed silhouette, ideal for wearing under body-con dresses or knitted jumper dresses, that tend to cling to every curve. Available in UK sizes 10-20 and two neutral shades, you can see in the image the definitive stitch work that helps to support your shape.

2. BEST BUM LIFTING UNDERWEAR FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Celebrate your figure and show off a shapely derrière in a pair of faux leather leggings or silky slip skirt this festive season and with the right underwear solution, you can do so with bags of confidence.

Give yourself an extra boost with these underwear styles that can help to create more shape and a smoother line under the clingiest of fabrics. Choose from shapewear briefs that have uplifting panels or sheer tights that have extra support built in, all designed to give you a little lift.

Miraclesuit Sheer Derriere X-Firm Lift Boyshort View at Miraclesuit RRP: £64 | Made by a company that is best known for the most figure-flattering swimwear for women over 50 these boy shorts utilise all of the high-tech properties found in the brands swimsuits to help work contouring magic under clothing. Made from a stretchy mesh fabric, the airy sheer panels work to lift and define your bottom while smoothing over the upper thighs. Available in sizes S – 2XL and three neutral shades, these are great with skinny jeans, close fitting trousers or a clingy dress. Next Bum/Tum/Thigh Shaping Tights View at Next RRP: £10 | These 10 Denier tights are sheer on the leg but made from a firmer fabric with a denser construction on the upper thigh, bum and tummy area. With an emphasis on lifting the buttocks with cleverly positioned tighter panels, for just £10, you get a lot more than you'd think. An affordable option if you are looking to add shapewear to your capsule wardrobe for woman over 50. Perfect with the best cocktail dresses, heels or dressy flats. Available in sizes XS-2XL in two neutral shades. Spanx On Core Mid-Thigh Stretch-Jersey Shorts View at Selfridges RRP: £58 | When it comes to shapewear Spanx is the hidden hero of many A-list celebrities who want to look their best in front of the camera and on the red carpet. The Oncore range is its most powerful shapewear collection offering a super firm sculpting compression factor. Wear these shorts under tailored trousers for a smooth line, they won’t cling to silky fabrics or show under pale colours, and are ideal with the best outfits for mother of the bride or groom. Available in sizes XS-XL and four neutral shades

3. BEST ALL-IN-ONE UNDERWEAR FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Wanting to look sexy doesn’t stop when you reach 50. A one-piece bodysuit can be a great way to add a risqué element to your outfit while still feeling confident and supported, wear one with a sequinned blazer, a velvet trouser suit as an alternative to a party top under a tuxedo for women. Ideal under semi-sheer fabrics like chiffon and lace these bodies provide more coverage than a bra and have added shaping abilities too. A great option if you are looking for the best bras for back fat, a body will smooth over your back area while still supporting your bust and look gorgeous too.

M&S Body Define™ Firm Control Bodysuit View at M&S RRP: £35 | This wired and padded style has firm tummy control panels to give you a smooth and toned feel and has handy detachable straps, making it ideal for wearing under halter neck, strapless or one shoulder dresses and jumpsuits. The smooth fabric has a slight sheen that feels luxurious and comfortable. Available in UK sizes 32A–42G and two neutral shades. Miss Mary Fantastic Flare Body View at Miss Mary RRP: £52 | The cups on this bodysuit are non-wired and unpadded however the stretch lace construction works to support your curves, while remaining a comfortable option for those who prefer unwired designs. The festive red colourway is ideal for the holiday season and will add personality to a classic black tuxedo jacket. Also available in black and white in UK sizes 34B–46DD. Panache Ana Lace Plunge Underwired Body View at John Lewis RRP: £52 | The delicate stretch lace cups of this bodysuit are designed with a side sling to accommodate a fuller bust and provide forward projection for a great cleavage. Wear under wrap tops or V-neck styles for a show-stopping look. The high cut legs offer little support, as this design is all about maximising on the plunging neckline. Available in UK sizes 28F- 38J Only in black.

4. BEST THIGH AND LEG SHAPING UNDERWEAR FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Hemlines are getting shorter and regardless of age, if you want some secret support when flashing pins, there is an underwear solution for the partywear season. Ensure your legs look their best in clever tights that are designed with body-sculpting properties. Thigh supporting shapewear is another great way to sculpt your thighs with cycle shorts designed to create a smooth line under trousers, fitted dresses or longer capri styles trousers which will offer more coverage over the lower thigh and knee area, and are perfect too under a body-skimming maxi dress.

Falke Ribbed Shaping 50 Den Tights View at Falke RRP: £32 | Using 3D knitting technology these tights have a shaping effect throughout the leg, with added support around the hips and thighs. The ribbed finish creates a vertical illusion that will make your legs appear longer and slimmer. The semi-opaque design will work well with the best dresses, especially over the knee styles. Available in five colours in sizes S-L. M&S Light Control Flexifit™ Lace Cycing Shorts View at M&S RRP: £15 | With four-way stretch that moves with you, these cycling shorts are ideal if you are looking for a comfortable shapewear option to take you from day to night. A soft waistband and cotton gusset add to the comfort factor. This style is a great option if you are looking for anti-chafing shorts with added sculpting support. Available in UK sizes 8-24 in two neutral shades. Spanx Thinstincts® 2.0 High Rise Stretch Woven Leggings View at Selfridges RRP: £70 | These leggings will provide an invisible, perfectly smooth foundation. The ultra-thin fabric is super-stretchy and breathable and has targeted shaping around the tummy and hips. With anti-chafing benefits at both the thighs and knees, as these are footless, you're best off wearing them either with trousers or longer, midaxi to floor length hemlines.

5. BEST BUST LIFTING UNDERWEAR FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Whatever your shape or size, it’s essential to wear a well-fitting and flattering bra with your partywear. Social media influencer Neens Ambrose comments “I’m a size 18 and wear a 36GG bra. Wearing the wrong shape of bra can make me feel frumpy, I need a decent bra with side support that lifts and separates my boobs to avoid them looking like one monoboob!” She continues. “A firm favourite, that I’ve worn for the last 12 years is the Deauville bra by Rigby & Peller. It’s a huge investment but is built to last, goes up to a K cup and will boost your confidence beyond belief!”

Rigby & Peller PrimaDonna Deauville Bra View at Rigby & Peller RRP: £113 | From one of the best bra brands, this is a three-piece full cup bra that will give maximum support under a variety of different party tops. The subtle shimmery embroidery adds a touch of glamour. This bra comes in eight colours and is available in UK sizes 30-50 B-K cups. Make sure you understand how a bra should fit when trying on lingerie for maximum support. Elomi Smooth Strapless Bra View at Elomi RRP: £46 | “I have been on a mission to find the best strapless bra that I can wear under party dresses with tricky necklines and this is the best style that I’ve found so far” says Neens. ‘With moulded cups that offer firm support and a rounded shape this bra has flexible bones at the back and silicone-coated elastic at the top and underband that ensures it stays in place when I’m on the dance floor”. Wacoal Ines Secret Push Up Bra View at Wacoal RRP: £47 | If you are looking to enhance your cleavage and boost your cup size this bra is crafted with smooth push up foam cups that lift the bust. The plunging neckline is ideal under low-cut tops or dresses and works well with wrap dresses. The underwiring is concealed inside the foam cups making it comfortable to wear from AM to PM. Available in UK sizes 30A-38F in two neutral shades.

Best underwear solutions for partywear for women over 50 - what to look for

Whatever style of underwear you opt for, it’s essential to get the right fit, especially as we get older.

Suzanne Pentland, Bra Fitting Expert and Retail Support Manager at Wacoal Europe explains. “As we age, our bodies can naturally change in shape and size. It is recommended that every six months we should have a professional bra fitting. This becomes more important as we get older as the skin elasticity in our breasts can stretch, causing our breasts to droop and lose their firmness. Making sure that our bra is the correct fit will ensure the breasts are supported and uplifted.”

Suzanne continues “A correctly fitting bra will lift our breasts creating a longer and slimmer waistline. This will automatically change our silhouette making our clothing fit better and help us feel more confident in ourselves.”

Keeping our breasts supported in a well-fitting bra is just one of the ways we can improve the fit of our partywear. Getting the right style of briefs or opting for an all-in-one body needs consideration too. Figure-flattering shapewear is big business, with high street giant M&S selling over 605 pieces globally per hour.

Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Lingerie & Sleep Design comments. “As a design team we are pretty obsessed with shapewear right now! There is a real buzz at the moment about getting 'dressed up' again for special occasions and the dramatic return on catwalks to contoured, body-con silhouettes has put a renewed focus on the shapewear category. We have been excited to innovate with silhouettes, fabrics and finishes across the shapewear wardrobe to ensure that we always have a modern range that will look sleek, stylish and feel incredibly comfortable to wear with each new piece we bring to the collection.”

Our experts

Suzanne Pentland Social Links Navigation Bra Fitting Expert and Retail Support Manager With 13 years industry experience, Suzanne Pentland is the Retail Support Manager for Wacoal Europe. Suzanne is responsible for the Wacoal Lingerie Retail Team and Fitting Professionals across the UK and Ireland. Her passionate team ensures that across all Wacoal channels, department stores, independents and online customers are supported with fit knowledge, product information and training as required.

Soozie Jenkinson Social Links Navigation Head of Lingerie & Sleep Design Soozie Jenkinson has been the Head of Design for M&S Lingerie for 25 years. After graduating in Fashion Design at Kingston University Soozie worked for several retail brands before joining M&S to design lingerie and sleepwear. In her role at M&S Soozie is responsible for setting strategic product direction and overseeing the design and product development of the collection including M&S and sub-brands such as Autograph, Boutique and the collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whitely which is going into its 12th year. Soozie believes that a good fitting bra is the foundation to every outfit and can help build inner confidence.

