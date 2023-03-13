Oscars 2023 best dressed: Our 12 favorite red carpet looks, from Angela Bassett to Jamie Lee Curtis

The finale to award season, the Oscars 2023 best dressed list is a pinnacle style moment for both stars and designers. With many saving their best red carpet (or in this case, champagne carpet) looks 'til last, choosing the right ensemble is no easy task.

The Oscars 2023 best dressed list is a rundown of our firm fashion favorites from the evening. While some of these stars have been nailing red carpet dressing all season, making it onto our Critics Choice Awards 2023 best dressed list, as well as impressing at the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs, there are some new entries too.

It's one of the most important fashion nights of the year; choose one of the best Oscars dresses and you could go down in the style history books, and it is the one occasion when going big and over-the-top is often rewarded. An evening of glitz and glamour, we've rounded up the Oscars 2023 dresses we can't stop thinking about.

Oscars 2023 best dressed: Our favorite red carpet style moments

Selecting the best dresses for the Oscars can take weeks to plan, with stylists, glam squads, and fashion designers all involved in creating the perfect final ensemble for the red carpet. When it comes to the Oscars 2023 best dressed we're looking for outfits that stand out from the crowd, that evoke old-school Hollywood glamour while still feeling directional, tapping into the latest fashion trends.

We've collated our favorite looks and explained why they work and how you can use these styling hacks for inspiration next time you need the best cocktail dresses, or wedding guest dresses, so you can always look and feel like an A-lister.

1. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has pretty much owned the red carpet this season, so we expected her to make an appearance on our Oscars 2023 best dressed list, but wow, what an entrance. Gently wrapped in vivid violet tulle, Angela Bassett really did save her strongest look for the biggest night of the year. The asymmetric Moschino dress featured a distorted bow-like bust line, gently gliding into a figure-hugging pleated bodice, before finishing in a fishtail skirt with a train - a silhouette that has become a bit of a signature for Angela Bassett over the last few months. Styled with a snaking, jewel encrusted necklace, a glittering cuff and a spherical bag, this was by far, one of the most enchanting looks of the evening, delivering color, drama and directional style in one.

Rocking one of the biggest fashion color trends, Angela Bassett bucked the trend for monochromatic and metallic looks which dominated heavily amongst the Oscars 2023 best dressed. If you're looking for what to wear to a wedding this season, don't be afraid to add a punchy hue to give your outfit a delightful dose of drama.

2. Jamie Lee Curtis

One of our SAG Awards 2023 best dressed, Jamie Lee Curtis looked absolutely dazzling on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. In a neutral, silver sequinned gown, Jamie Lee channelled Hollywood glamour with a form fitting bodice that created an hourglass shape, while the long sleeve, round neck and floor skimming hemline was modest and elegant.

When it comes to occasion dressing, sequins will always have a place in our wardrobe and Jamie Lee's cream dress, embellished in sequins hit just the right note for the Oscars. As the neckline was fairly high, there was no need for a necklace, but silver earrings and a cocktail ring complemented the existing sparkle.

Take inspiration from Jamie Lee's look and select timeless and simple silhouettes for those all-important moments.

3. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett regularly delivers some of the best red carpet looks and when it comes to the Oscars best dressed, Cate's a pro. Adding a dose of drama and color, the star opted for a custom Louis Vuitton look, a silky draped, azure blue top, with split sleeves, that gracefully fell into a bias cut, skirt with a train. Understated, yet standout, this look matched Cate's tall frame and the long, uninterrupted silhouette only enhanced this further. The angular shoulders helped to create balance and width, adding curves, ensuring that the flowy fabric didn't overwhelm.

Split sleeves offer elegant arm coverage and keep your look light and floaty, an ideal style in summer months.

4. Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh has presented a plethora of looks over the past three months of award ceremonies, saving the most delicate for last, with an all white, tiered, feathery gown by Dior Haute Couture that nodded nicely to seasonal styles, as well as the latest wedding dress trends. A relatively classic silhouette, with a sweetheart neckline and sheer tulle yoke, the dress gently nipped in at the waist before falling into a floor grazing hemline and sweeping train. Accented with drop earrings, and the jewelry trend of the night - a sparkling cuff, this was more than befitting for the Oscars.

Texture is a huge trend this season and feathers and frothy tulle were particularly embraced on the runway. When selecting occasion outfits this summer, look for rich, tactile fabrics as a great alternative to sequins, for looks that still feel special, even if they're sans the sparkle.

5. Jessica Chastain

Looking every-inch Hollywood starlet, Jessica Chastain just gets Oscars dressing. Wearing Gucci, the deep plunging sweet-heart-inspired neckline, coupled with the defined waist and draped back train screamed Hollywood glamour and Jessica looked truly mesmirzing. Like many other stars of the evening, Jessica Chastain kept the color palette simple, mixing black with metallics for a rich evening look that oozed elegance. Emphasizing the strapless neckline, Jessica opted for a statement necklace that added a final touch of sparkle and a bold red lip.

If you're looking for an occasion look that won't date, silver and black will never go out of style, regardless of silhouette, this is a color combo that will always hit the mark.

6. Salma Hayek

Bringing her A-Game, Salma Hayek took dazzling on the 'champagne' carpet to the next level. In a rust-hued, fully-sequined gown by Gucci, the dress featured a plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. With smaller sequins across the bodice and rectangular paillette cascading down the skirt, this bold look was incredibly striking and suited the star perfectly.

Paillette sequins have become increasingly popular both with designer brands and at straight-to-market stores, and instantly add a more luxurious look to any party outfit.

7. Vanessa Hudgens

Co-hosting the 'Countdown to the Oscars', the official red carpet show alongside plus size model Ashley Graham and influencer Lilly Singh, Vanessa kept to a monochrome vintage Chanel look. Leaning into a popular New York Fashion Week 2023 trend for bandeau silhouettes, the elegant black dress, trimmed in white featured two pearl buttons, adding subtle embellishment to the otherwise discreet ensemble. Making the most of the sleek shape, Vanessa ensured her hair was swept up to show off the neckline and kept jewelry simple, but sparkly.

Bandeau necklines are set to make a return to our closets and are ideal for occasionwear and evening looks. A well-tailored silhouette with this neckline is a must to ensure that you balance your shape, while the clean lines work particularly well with block color palettes.

8. Janet Yang

President of the Academy, Janet Yang looked regal in a silver, caped gown with an embellished neck panel. The foiled fabric picked up the light perfectly and the sweeping cape was the ideal choice for stepping out onto the champagne carpet. Teamed with a simple silver cuff and encrusted silver clutch, Janet Yang delivered Hollywood style in droves.

Capes are set to make a huge comeback for occasionwear this year and we've already spotted several caped pieces during both Milan Fashion Week 2023 and in Paris. A dress and cape combo is effortlessly elegant and a great way of creating a sleeve-like effect, without actually having sleeves. Embellished necklines continue to be a hit both for award season dressing and for straight-to-market designs and add immediate luxe to any look.

9. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh looked sensational in a backless, draped mustard yellow gown by Giambattista Valli, that utilized an empire line silhouette and V-neckline to create an hourglass shape. The Grecian-inspired silhouette was sophisticated and elegant, with a deep neckline that created an elongated frame, while the endless draping added a soft and feminine feel. Sandra Oh opted to show off the neckline with a styled-up hair-do and a statement pendant.

Empire line cuts are one of the most flattering shapes to invest in when it comes to dresses. Creating a higher waistline, an empire silhouette cuts under the bust, nipping you in at your smallest part and lengthens your lower torso, for a long, curvaceous look.

10. Cara Delevingne

Thanks to the carpet being champagne hued, Cara Delevingne's bold choice really stood out. One of her best ever award ceremony looks, Cara looked utterly divine in an Elie Saab Couture asymmetric red gown that simply oozed old-school Hollywood style. The nipped-in waist and gently ruched bodice culminated in a sculptural shoulder detail and a full skirt with thigh-baring slit. Paired with matching shoes, the dress - which appeared to have pockets - yes! to Oscars dresses with pockets - was paired perfectly with a red lip and sparkling choker, cuff and earrings. A beautiful and well-balanced ensemble from the star.

Asymmetric necklines are back in fashion and while Cara's Oscars 2023 best dressed look isn't one that's easily replicated, noticing how well balanced the silhouette was, is one tip you can take away. When playing with volume, such as a full skirt, or a statement shoulder, always ensure to highlight your waist to ensure your frame isn't overwhelmed by fabric.

11. Michelle Williams

Elegant in white and silver, this was a popular color palette for stars on our Oscars 2023 best dressed list and beyond. Wearing Chanel couture the white column dress featured a silvery bodice and was delicately overlayed with am embellished tulle cape. Another look that felt like it could help to form next year's wedding dress trends, the ensemble was sleek and elegant and felt utterly true to Michelle Williams' red carpet style.

Capes are snaking their way back into our closets, both as outerwear and as the most sophisticated of party pieces for the season ahead. Look for tulle iterations to help re-work classic column and shift dresses.

12. Malala Yousafzai

One of our favorite looks of the night, Malala Yousafzai wore a striking silver gown from Ralph Lauren and Santi jewels for the Oscars champagne carpet. The floor-length dress featured an asymmetrically gathered detail at the waist, a high neckline and long sleeves that were encrusted with further gemstones. A perfect red carpet ensemble, it struck the perfect balance between sophistication and glamour and showcased evening wear in a modest way.