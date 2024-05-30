Pamela Anderson revisits the 90s in the outfit she's been wearing for three decades

She's the ultimate inspiration in the double denim department

Pamela Anderson attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published

Pamela Anderson has been hitting the headlines lately for embracing her natural glow and wearing minimal or no make-up. But she's caught our fashion team's attention for managing to master the art of double denim - and make it look completely effortless.

You might have already figured out the best jeans for your body type, but if you need inspiration on how to double up on denim, look no further than the Baywatch star. She recently worked on a collection with denim brand Re/Done, and proved she's her own best model when she was pictured wearing an oversized blue chambray shirt from the line, paired with straight leg jeans and bronze-coloured sandals.

The trick when it comes to double denim is not to go too matchy matchy with your pieces. A slightly different wash will lend a chic feel to proceedings, and when accessorising, keep things simple with minimal jewellery and your best white trainers - that is, if strappy 90s-esque sandals like Pamela's aren't for you.

Pamela Anderson is seen at the RE/DONE store to announce her collaboration launch on March 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Pamela Anderson, pictured in March 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim is super easy to throw on in the morning, and happily for those of us who are struggling to work out what the weather's doing at the moment, will work come rain or shine.

It's a fashion formula that Pamela has been sticking to for some years now. We unearthed an image of her from 1992, wearing a really similar oversized shirt and jeans combination that proves she's always been our jeans queen.

Pamela Anderson double denim

Pictured just over thirty years apart, Pamela proves jeans and a denim shirt are a timeless combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for more inspiration? Carole Middleton's double denim look recently caught our eye, or Cate Blanchett can help if you prefer matching your denim hues.

Double denim definitely doesn't need to be intimating so shop our top picks to copy Pamela's all-time favourite look here.

Shop Pamela's Double Denim Look

RE/DONE CHAMBRAY OVERSIZED SHIRTExact match

RE/DONE & Pam Chambray Oversized Shirt

RRP: £305 | It's an investment piece, but the perfect chambray shirt will really upgrade your capsule wardrobe. Hear us out - you'll be reaching for this as a cover-up for your swimwear when on holiday, wearing it back home with jeans and it will even double as a jacket to wear over t-shirts on those tricky between season days. This is a great shade of blue that will work as part of white jeans outfits too.

COLUMN JEANS - STRAIGHT
Cos Column Jeans

RRP: £85 | You'll no doubt know Cos for their contemporary minimalist aesthetic, but have you ever tried the brand's denim? Straight leg jeans are some of the best jeans for women over 50, and these ooze 90s vibes with the loose fit. The cotton-blend fabric will hold its shape well, and will look just as good with cashmere in the winter.

strappy heeled sandals

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals

RRP: £45.99 | We've found a sandal that's a great match for Pamela's, only without the towering heel high. The bronze colour is probably something you don't already have in your shoe collection, plus the size range is impressive - they're available in UK 2 to 9. They'll take double denim from daytime to evening with zero hassle.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

