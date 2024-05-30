Pamela Anderson revisits the 90s in the outfit she's been wearing for three decades

Pamela Anderson has been hitting the headlines lately for embracing her natural glow and wearing minimal or no make-up. But she's caught our fashion team's attention for managing to master the art of double denim - and make it look completely effortless.

You might have already figured out the best jeans for your body type, but if you need inspiration on how to double up on denim, look no further than the Baywatch star. She recently worked on a collection with denim brand Re/Done, and proved she's her own best model when she was pictured wearing an oversized blue chambray shirt from the line, paired with straight leg jeans and bronze-coloured sandals.

The trick when it comes to double denim is not to go too matchy matchy with your pieces. A slightly different wash will lend a chic feel to proceedings, and when accessorising, keep things simple with minimal jewellery and your best white trainers - that is, if strappy 90s-esque sandals like Pamela's aren't for you.

Pamela Anderson, pictured in March 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim is super easy to throw on in the morning, and happily for those of us who are struggling to work out what the weather's doing at the moment, will work come rain or shine.

It's a fashion formula that Pamela has been sticking to for some years now. We unearthed an image of her from 1992, wearing a really similar oversized shirt and jeans combination that proves she's always been our jeans queen.

Pictured just over thirty years apart, Pamela proves jeans and a denim shirt are a timeless combination (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for more inspiration? Carole Middleton's double denim look recently caught our eye, or Cate Blanchett can help if you prefer matching your denim hues.

Double denim definitely doesn't need to be intimating so shop our top picks to copy Pamela's all-time favourite look here.

Shop Pamela's Double Denim Look