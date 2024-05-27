Cate Blanchett's relaxed chic double denim outfit is the way we want to wear this trend

Cate Blanchett always looks stylish and elegant, and so it's no surprise she's nailed one of the biggest trends of the season: double denim.

The relaxed chic look is a more casual ensemble than we're used to seeing the A-lister wear, but the oversized shirt and wide leg trousers combination is the exact way we want to wear this trend - ultra chic and comfortable. Cate tucked the dark wash denim shirt into a pair of matching wide-legged trousers for one of our favourite of her looks yet.

Fashionable aviator-style silver-framed sunglasses that glittered in the Cannes sunshine and some of the best white trainers finished the alternative red carpet look. The matching ensemble also featured some white embroidery with exposed stitching for a unique finishing touch. Cate wore her blonde hair in relaxed waves, with radiant makeup that featured a pink glossy lip and subtle eye makeup. The actor styled the outfit with a chunky gold ring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Cate's denim style

Cate's not the only one we've been admiring in double denim, after Katie Holmes recently rocked a fashion-forward double-denim look, tucking a denim shirt into high-waisted jeans for an outing in New York.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which is held annually, always showcases some stunning looks on the red carpet, with A-listers pulling off showstopping looks. Earlier in the festival, we saw Cate hit headlines after wearing a Haider Ackermann X Jean Paul Gaultier dress that appeared to make a political statement.

From the front, the dress looked like a simple and elegant black gown. But photographers saw flashes of white and green when Cate walked the red carpet, which set against the red carpet appeared to signify the colours of the Palestinian flag. The actor has made no official comment on the inspiration behind her look.

The Australian TV star was a guest of honour at Cannes, receiving a four-minute standing ovation for her new film rumours, which premiered at the festival.